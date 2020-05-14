State Legion baseball tourney is off; Burnsville seeks another opportunity

2020 event was scheduled for Alimagnet Park
The fields were selected, hotel rooms booked and a banquet hall reserved. Now, none of them will be needed this summer.
Saturday’s cancellation of the 2020 Minnesota American Legion baseball season because of the coronavirus pandemic hits especially hard in Burnsville, which was to be host of the state tournament July 30 through Aug. 2. The state Legion was bringing its showcase event back to Alimagnet Park after a successful run there in 2008, when Eastview defeated Eden Prairie in the championship game.
“It’s been a tough time for everybody,” said Richard McKenny, president of Baseball Association 191, a nonprofit organization that oversees Burnsville’s Legion teams. “And it’s really tough for the seniors. They’ll have no graduation, no prom, no baseball and now, no state tournament.”
Burnsville’s Senior Legion squad, the Cobras, would have received an automatic bid to the 2020 state tournament as host team. The city is likely to have another chance to be host of the state tournament in the near future. McKenny said BA 191 is prepared to hold the tournament in 2021, but noted that St. Cloud received the state tourney bid for next year and organizers there have already started preparing.
“We’ve had initial discussions with the state (Legion) officials, but nothing has been finalized yet,” McKenny said. “If we don’t host next year, the chances look good for 2022. We should find out in the next 30 days.”
This marks the first cancellation of the state Legion tournament in the event’s history. American Legion baseball in Minnesota dates to 1923, with the first state tournament held in 1926.
The Minnesota American Legion cited safety concerns for canceling the season. Current restrictions on gatherings would have made events such as the state tournament difficult to conduct.
“As much as we wanted to play this year, we cannot take chances with the players, coaches and fans we oversee,” Minnesota American Legion baseball director Randy Schaub said in a news release.
The national American Legion last month canceled regional tournaments as well as its World Series. Several states, including Minnesota, were considering going on with the season anyway.
Last week, however, the national Legion baseball program announced there would be no national-level support available for teams that decided to play this year. That included team insurance, and the lack of available insurance was the final straw.
Local organizers had almost everything in place for this year’s tournament. Headquarters were going to be at Alimagnet Park, which has two baseball fields. Fields in Richfield and Prior Lake also were to be used the first two days of the double-elimination tournament, with games the final two days taking place in Burnsville.
BA 191 had reserved space at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club for a tournament banquet that was expected to draw 500 people. WCCO-TV sports director Mike Max was to be the emcee. The Minnesota Twins were going to provide a video with messages from several players with Legion experience – including Kent Hrbek, who starred for Bloomington Gold in the late 1970s.
Sixteen teams qualify for the state tournament. A block of 84 rooms had been reserved as a Burnsville hotel, but that was pre-coronavirus.
“We were going to have four ballplayers to a room, but with the way things are now, it doesn’t look like that would have been possible,” McKenny said.
Some local teams, including Eden Prairie, have floated the idea of holding scrimmages during the summer so the players – many of whom have hopes of playing baseball in college – can stay sharp. They still would have to overcome the insurance hurdle, though.
In addition to being selected as host of the 2020 state Legion tournament, BA 191 also runs regular-season tournaments for its Senior Legion (Cobras) and Junior Legion (Rattlers) teams. Senior Legion teams have players ages 16-19, with Junior Legion players being 16 and younger. McKenny said teams that signed up for the regular-season tournaments will get refunds or a credit toward playing next year.
Individual Burnsville players will get refunds. Registrations were up in 2020 after a down year in 2019, another reason BA 191 was looking forward to this summer, McKenny said.
Instead, “we’ll focus on putting on the best tournament we can when we get the opportunity,” he said.
Minnesota had 357 American Legion baseball teams signed up to play this year, the most of any state.
