Lakeville South, Rosemount to meet in girls semifinals
Lakeville South hadn’t played a close game in a month. When the Cougars faced a team that could compete with them, it became almost too close for comfort.
South’s attempt an an elusive state girls lacrosse championship almost ended in Tuesday’s quarterfinals when the Cougars had trouble shaking a determined Elk River/Zimmerman team. Sophomore midfielder Katie Grubbs scored the go-ahead goal with 1 minute, 52 seconds left in Lakeville South’s 10-9 victory at Roseville High School.
The Cougars, seeded second in the state tournament, play third-seeded Rosemount in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday at Stillwater High School, with the winner advancing to the championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Since defeating then-No. 1 Prior Lake 7-5 on May 12, Lakeville South had crushed a succession of overmatched opponents. They won their previous seven games, including three Section 1 contests, by a combined 137-10.
The Elks had no interest in being the latest victims. They jumped to a 3-1 lead. In the second half, their ability to recover ground balls kept South from pulling away.
It was 9-9 when Grubbs cut toward the net, took a pass from Brielle Fannin and scored the game-winner. Elk River had the ball with a little more than a minute left but committed a turnover and Lakeville South (16-1) ran out the clock.
Postgame, the Cougars were equal parts elated and relieved. The game could have gotten away from them but didn’t, and they moved on.
“The only opponent we’re playing is ourselves,” coach Patrick Crandall told the players, “and we almost beat ourselves today.”
“Elk River hustled, they were getting to ground balls,” Crandall said later. “They had the grit meter going on today. Luckily, we have some very skilled players and we relied on their skill to be able to put some things away. And our goalie (Lindsay Wirfs) played out of her mind again today. I was really proud of our girls to fight through that game in 99-degree heat.”
Junior attack Emily Moes, one of four South players with two goals, said the Cougars eventually prevailed by “kind of relying on what we know. The last goal Katie Grubbs had was just a great cut on a play we’ve run all year.”
Fannin, Sivanna O’Brien and Lauren Sheets also scored two goals each for South. Wirfs stopped several close-range shots in the second half to preserve the Cougars’ lead.
Lakeville South and Rosemount, two of the top teams in the South Suburban Conference, know each other well. They met in last year’s state semifinals with South winning. The Cougars also beat the Irish 10-8 in their season opener April 21, but both teams have had personnel changes since then. Moes missed the April game while recovering from knee surgery. Rosemount added several ninth-graders to its rotation in hopes of igniting the offense – and it appeared to work as the Irish defeated Edina and Prior Lake in the final two rounds of the Section 6 tournament.
“Rosemount is another hard-working team,” Moes said. “They run a quick offense. It’ll be a great game.”
Said Crandall: “It comes down to their star players and ours playing against each other. It’ll be back and forth, and hopefully we can outlast them and get our offense going.”
Rosemount 10, Andover 7
The Irish scored the first four goals of the second half to turn back Andover in the state girls quarterfinals Tuesday and win their seventh consecutive game.
Ninth-grader Ella Mills got the run going for Rosemount. Senior captain Sayla Lotysz had two goals and two assists, and senior Emma Duchscherer and ninth-grader Emma Theisen also scored twice each.
Rosemount (12-5) will play Lakeville South in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday at Stillwater High School, with the winner going to the championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Last year Lakeville South defeated Rosemount 10-9 in the state semifinals, sending the Irish to the third-place game, where they defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 10-7.
Boys tournament:
Prior Lake 19, Farmington 10
Farmington, playing in the state boys tournament for the first time, fell behind 5-1 in the first quarter and couldn’t catch the Lakers.
The Tigers (11-6) will play Chanhassen in a consolation semifinal game at 11 a.m. Thursday at Roseville High School, with the winner advancing to the consolation final at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Cody Shoyat scored the Tigers’ goal in the first period. Shoyat, Luke Coolidge, Avery Bahn and Tyler Kloeckl scored twice each as Farmington scrambled to get back in the game. But the Tigers couldn’t cut the lead to fewer than four goals.
The state quarterfinal loss broke Farmington’s eight-game winning streak. It was the Tigers’ second loss to South Suburban Conference champion Prior Lake this season. The Lakers defeated Farmington 10-8 on May 10.
