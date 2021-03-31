Eagan’s Maccarone, North’s Nguyen place in all-around top 5
Eagan, a first-time state high school gymnastics team competitor, finished fourth in the Class AA meet Saturday at Champlin Park High School.
Although the Wildcats’ team score of 144.65 fell short of their season high (146.075 at the Section 3AA meet), they still were comfortably in the upper half of the eight team qualifiers.
Sartell, which competed with Eagan in the second of two Class AA sessions, won the team championship with 148.05 points and also had the individual all-around winner, senior Marley Michaud. Eagan seniors Hannah Maccarone and Isabel Furness finished fourth and 21st in the all-around.
Ali Anderson, Gwen Paolello, Tess Peterson and Sam Ballesteros all were in at least one event for Eagan in the team competition.
The Wildcats’ highest event score was 36.775 on floor exercise, tied for fourth among the eight qualifying teams. Their best event in relation to the other teams was balance beam, where their 36.175 was second best.
Maccarone turned in Eagan’s highest scores on vault (9.725), uneven bars (9.425) and floor exercise (9.45). Ballesteros had the top beam score with 9.375. Furness had a 9.075 on floor and 9.0 on bars. Paolello chipped in with a 9.175 on beam.
Anderson (8.8) and Peterson (8.75) had vault scores that counted for the Wildcats. Ballesteros and Paolello counted on bars, beam and floor exercise.
Maccarone, a junior making her third appearance at the state meet, earned medals for top-six finishes in all-around (fourth, 37.625) and vault (sixth, 9.725). She was seventh on uneven bars (9.425), 15th on beam (9.025) and tied for 12th on floor exercise (9.45). She placed 13th in the state all-around in 2020
Furness’ 21st-place all-around score was 35.575, which included a 9.0 on bars, good for 25th.
Ballesteros finished third on beam with 9.375. The junior added a 23rd place on floor (9.3) and a 30th on bars. Paolello, a sophomore, was 42nd on floor exercise.
Furness and Claire Prinske are the seniors in the Eagan lineup. Juniors Maccarone, Ballesteros and Anderson, along with sophomores Paolello and Peterson, are poised to lead next year’s Wildcats team.
Farmington
Farmington sent five athletes to the state Class AA gymnastics meet, with junior Isabelle Anderson leading the Tigers’ effort with an 18th place in the all-around.
Anderson scored 36.2 in the state competition Saturday at Champlin Park High School. She also had the Tigers’ highest finish in an individual event with a 12th-place 9.125 on balance beam. Anderson was 14th on vault (9.475), 42nd on uneven bars (8.35) and 28th on floor exercise (9.25).
Tigers ninth-grader Emerson Marken scored 9.1 on beam to finish 14th. Sophomore Kinsley Taylor was 23rd on vault (9.375) and 30th on floor (9.2).
Libby Bolton, a senior, finished 18th on floor with 9.4 and 33rd on vault with 9.25. Sarah McCormick, also a senior, scored 8.6 on bars to finish 37th.
Farmington, the South Suburban Conference champion, finished second in the Section 1AA team competition. Section 1AA champion Owatonna finished third in the state meet, won by Sartell. Sartell senior Marley Michaud also won the individual all-around.
Rosemount
Rosemount ninth-grader Avery Doman finished 17th in the Class AA all-around, scoring 36.225 points.
Doman’s best individual event scores were 9.2 on vault and uneven bars. The bars score was good for 15th place and the vault score placed 36th.
She placed 21st on balance beam with 8.95 and 45th on floor exercise with 8.875.
Faith Green, an eighth-grader, competed at state on floor, taking 26th with 9.275.
Apple Valley/Eastview
Senior Abbie Swanson returned to the state meet Saturday after earning her way through the Section 3AA meet. She placed 28th on uneven bars, scoring 8.9.
Lakeville
Three gymnasts from Lakeville South and one from Lakeville North competed at the state Class AA finals Saturday at Champlin Park High School.
North junior Kaitlyn Nguyen earned a medal in all-around, placing fifth with 37.625 points. She was one of two South Suburban Conference gymnasts to medal in the all-around; Eagan’s Hannah Maccarone was fourth.
Ngyuen, a state runner-up on balance beam in 2020, finished fourth on that event this year with 9.35. She tied for eighth on floor exercise with 9.475, tied for 19th on vault with 9.4 and was 12th on uneven bars with 9.275.
Lakeville South sophomore Ella Erickson finished 16th in the Class AA all-around with 36.25 points. Her best event score was 9.475 on floor, which earned seventh place and was less than two-tenths of a point behind the winner.
Erickson scored 9.225 on beam (ninth place), 9.2 on vault (37th) and 8.35 on bars (41st).
South ninth-grader Alexa Drew, who won the Section 2AA beam championship, placed 27th on that event at state with 8.85. Autumn Schmidt, a ninth-grader, finished 24th on bars, scoring 9.0.
