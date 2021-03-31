Defending champion Andover shuts out Farmington
Eastview junior Nora Stepan proved conclusively a good defender can have an impact at both ends of the ice.
On Saturday, Stepan’s goal at 1 minute, 50 seconds of the first period gave the Lightning an early lead over Stillwater in the state Class AA girls hockey quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center. Forty-nine minutes and 10 seconds of playing time later it still was 1-0 as Stepan’s work on the defensive end helped the Lightning protect the lead and advance to the semifinals.
Junior goalie Angie Lombardi made 28 saves for the fifth-seeded Lightning, who won their quarterfinal game for the first time in four trips to the state tourney. Eastview (16-4-2) plays undefeated (21-0) and defending state champion Andover in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center, with the winner playing Edina or Minnetonka for the championship at 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be no third-place game this year because of COVID-19 considerations
Stepan fired a wrist shot from the blue line that appeared to catch Stillwater goalie Lily Timmons off guard. Timmons raised her blocker but was a fraction of a second late and the puck went in just below the crossbar. It was Stepan’s eighth goal of the season. Senior forward Brynn Swenson assisted.
Just because it was the only goal doesn’t mean there weren’t more scoring chances. No. 4 seed Stillwater hit goalposts twice in the first period and Eastview couldn’t convert a couple of 2-on-1 rushes in the second. The score, however, didn’t budge off 1-0, and the Lightning were more than happy to take it.
Avery Chesek, Eastview’s leading scorer, didn’t have a point in Saturday’s game but was a constant threat with nine of her team’s 24 shots on goal.
Lombardi, who has started every game for the Lightning, now has a 1.59 goals-against average, .941 save percentage and six shutouts. She will have to be sharp again against Andover, which has seven Division I commits and an abundance of offensive talent. The Huskies average almost nine goals a game and have won all of their games by at least three goals. They defeated Farmington 4-0 in the state quarterfinal round.
Eastview played in the state tournament three years in a row from 2015 to 2017 but couldn’t clear the quarterfinal hurdle. The Lightning came closest in 2016, losing to Edina 1-0 in their first game before winning the consolation championship. The victory over Stillwater improved Eastview’s record to 5-5 in state tournament games.
Andover 4, Farmington 0
It wasn’t any easier against Andover this time around.
Farmington played in the state Class AA girls hockey quarterfinals for the third consecutive year – and lost to Andover for the third consecutive year. The defending state champions scored twice in the first seven minutes on their way to a 4-0 victory Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Sophomore forward Ella Boerger scored both first-period goals – her 26th and 27th of the season – for Andover. Senior forward Peyton Hemp, a Ms. Hockey Award finalist, had two assists.
Andover (21-0) plays Eastview in the Class AA semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday. There is no consolation bracket in this year’s state tournament, so Saturday’s loss ends Farmington’s season at 11-9-1.
Saturday’s game proved to be one of Andover’s closest all season. Eighteen of the Huskies’ 21 victories have been by six goals or more. Their competition in the Northwest Suburban Conference appeared overmatched this season, and Farmington found it equally difficult to keep up.
Andover defeated Farmington 7-1 in the first round of the 2019 state tournament and 6-0 in last year’s quarterfinals. This time, Farmington coach Jon Holmes had expressed confidence his top forwards could muster a threat Andover had to honor, but the Huskies wound up having the puck most of the game and outshot the Tigers 30-6.
Farmington goalie Ryleigh Furlong made 26 saves. Sophomore forward Kenna Kadrlik had three of the Tigers’ six shots on goal.
Saturday’s game was the last in Farmington uniforms for Furlong; defenders Jayden Seifert, Brenna Fuhrman and Liv Helleson; and forwards Kiersten Wood, Laura McGregor, Carly Lancaster and Sadie Long. Seifert, Fuhrman and Lancaster played in four state tournaments for Farmington.
College-bound players include Seifert, who will play at Minnesota State Mankato, and Fuhrman, headed to Minnesota Duluth.
