State girls basketball: North, Eagan lose quarterfinal games

Stillwater scores winning basket in final seconds against Panthers
Lakeville North and Stillwater played the only state Class 4A girls basketball tournament quarterfinal decided by fewer than 20 points, and the Panthers and Ponies delivered a thriller.
North trailed most of the game and was down by as many as 14 points in the second half before rallying to tie the score with 28 seconds remaining. However, a layup by Amy Thompson with 11 seconds remaining – Stillwater’s only points in the final 5 minutes, 18 seconds – gave the Ponies a 67-65 victory on Wednesday at Williams Arena.
Eagan, the other South Suburban Conference team to reach the state tournament, lost to St. Michael-Albertville 80-60. No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Hopkins beat Roseville 81-40 and Eden Prairie downed Centennial 78-57.
Hopkins plays Stillwater in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday, also at Williams Arena, with Eden Prairie and St. Michael-Albertville following at 8.
Consolation semifinals are Thursday at the Gangelhoff Center at Concordia University in St, Paul. Lakeville North plays Roseville at 10 a.m., followed by Eagan and Centennial at noon. Consolation semifinal winners face each other at 6 p.m. Friday, also at Concordia University.
Down 65-51 and with time running out, Lakeville North went on a 14-0 run to tie its game against Stillwater. Junior guard Gabby Betton scored seven points during the run, and Trinity Wilson tied the game on a free throw.
The Panthers had one more possession after Stillwater’s go-ahead basket, but the Ponies forced a turnover with two seconds remaining to clinch the game.
Wilson had 18 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (22-8). Betton scored 12 points, Aduke Ojullu 11 and Gracie Winge 10.
Eagan (19-11), making its state tournament debut, led early before third-ranked St, Michael-Albertville took over. STMA moved ahead to stay with 12:14 left in the first half.
Madi McCullum had 17 points for Eagan and was 9-for-11 from the free-throw line. Jocelyn McClary scored 13 points and Drew Buslee had 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.