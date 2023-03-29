Paul Goetz is stepping aside after 10 years as Eastview boys basketball head coach. Prior to taking over, he spent 16 years in the Lightning girls basketball program, including 14 as head coach. On the right is Eastview assistant coach Trevor Monroe, who is also stepping down from his role.
Eastview forward Chet Kloss shoots over Lakeville North’s Nolan Winter in the state Class 4A boys basketball third-place game. Kloss will play in the Minnesota High School All-Star Series on Saturday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
Eastview’s 83-70 loss to Lakeville North in the state boys basketball Class 4A third-place game March 25 ended Paul Goetz’s 10-year run as Lightning head coach.
Goetz told media during the state tournament last week he and his wife have plans to travel, and that probably wouldn’t be compatible with the year-round schedule of a high school head coach. Goetz retired from his full-time teaching position at Eastview High School after the 2021-22 school year, although he continues to teach part time.
Also stepping down is Lightning varsity assistant coach Trevor Monroe, who joined the basketball program in the 2016-17 season after previously serving as Eastview’s head softball coach. Monroe coached Eastview to the 2015 state Class 3A softball championship.
Goetz has coached basketball at Eastview since the school opened in 1997. He took the Lightning girls team from a start-up to one of the state’s most successful programs. In his 14 seasons as head coach, the Lightning girls won five conference championships and reached the state tournament four times, finishing second twice and third twice.
He resigned as Eastview girls head coach in 2011 and became an assistant coach, which gave him more time to watch his son Garrett play basketball at Rosemount High. Goetz was named boys head coach in 2013, meaning he coached against his son’s team for one season before Garrett graduated.
Eastview’s boys team reached the state tournament three times (2019, 2022, 2023) in Goetz’s tenure. The Lightning also might have gotten there in 2020, when the season was cut short because of COVID-19. Eastview was the top seed in Class 4A, Section 3 that year and reached the section final before the season was called off.
Eastview was 23-9 this season, finishing second to Lakeville North in the South Suburban Conference, winning the Section 3 championship and placing sixth in the state tournament. Goetz was named Class 4A Coach of the Year.
Monroe was head coach of the 2008 Rosemount baseball team that reached the state tournament. A physical education teacher at Eastview, he is also an assistant coach of the Lightning boys golf team.
Goetz and Monroe also played in the state boys basketball tournament – Goetz for Rochester John Marshall and Monroe for Warren.
One other coach in the Eastview-Lakeville North state tourney game was on his team’s sideline for the last time. Mark Haddorff, who has been a Lakeville North assistant for 24 years, is retiring from teaching and coaching at the end of the school year.
Basketball notes
• Eastview junior forward Jonathan Mekonnen and senior guard Dylan Omweno were named to the Class 4A all-tournament team. Mekonnen, the Lightning’s leading scorer with an 18.0 average, scored 41 points in three state tournament games. Omweno scored 25 points in Eastview’s state quarterfinal victory over Minnetonka and had 18 in the third-place game against Lakeville North.
• Eastview senior forward Chet Kloss ended his Lightning career in the same place that will be his home court in college. Kloss has signed with Concordia University in St. Paul, and Concordia’s Gangelhoff Center was the site of the Class 4A third-place game.
• Kloss also is among local players participating in the state all-star series Saturday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. Kloss and Eagan guard Emmanuel Schmitter will play for the Maroon team in the four-team event. Rosemount guard Anish Ramlall is on the Gold roster and Farmington guard Baiden Bean will play for the Blue team.
Two games will be held at 12:20 p.m., followed by the third-place game at 1:30 p.m. and the championship game at 3:05 p.m.
• High school seniors who have not committed to colleges got a chance to audition for coaches at the Twin Cities Senior Expo on Tuesday at Concordia St. Paul. Among the players participating were: Omweno, Elias Batala, Mario Adams and Myles Adams of Eastview; Khalif Bettis, Jordan Brown and J.T. Thornton of Burnsville; Eli Ocharo of Apple Valley; and Schmitter of Eagan.
