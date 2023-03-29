Eastview’s 83-70 loss to Lakeville North in the state boys basketball Class 4A third-place game March 25 ended Paul Goetz’s 10-year run as Lightning head coach.

Goetz told media during the state tournament last week he and his wife have plans to travel, and that probably wouldn’t be compatible with the year-round schedule of a high school head coach. Goetz retired from his full-time teaching position at Eastview High School after the 2021-22 school year, although he continues to teach part time.

Tags

Load comments