Burnsville denied in Section 3AA boys hockey final
Burnsville’s high-flying offense met its biggest challenge of the postseason – a St. Thomas Academy team that realized defense was its ticket to survival.
The Blaze kept getting chances but the goals stopped coming as St. Thomas was able to grind out a 2-0 victory in the Section 3AA boys hockey championship game at Braemar Arena.
St. Thomas scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and added an empty-net goal late in the third. The Cadets allowed just one goal in three games on their way to a fourth consecutive section championship.
Burnsville had outscored its previous three opponents 14-3, dating to a victory over Rosemount in its final regular-season game. But the Blaze couldn’t get any of their 29 shots on goal past STA’s Tommy Aitken. Burnsville, seeking its first state tournament appearance since 2016, finished 17-9-2.
“We came out flying the last three games,” Blaze coach Steve Beaulieu said. “We obviously were trying to get that first goal, but it didn’t go that way. I’m proud of the way they stayed calm.”
Burnsville ran into a team that appeared to lose its way in the first half of the season before finding itself in the second half. STA was 5-7-2 in its first 14 games but is 13-1 since.
“As we developed as a team, the kids saw the value of playing great in their own zone and started to embrace it,” said Trent Eigner, who’s in his first season as STA coach after coming over from Lakeville North. “We’ve played aggressive but very disciplined for the better part of 14 games.”
Burnsville had its chances to take the lead, perhaps even a multi-goal lead. Senior Korey Bell, one of the Blaze’s best finishers (23 goals), had several outstanding opportunities, including two breakaways, but was denied by Aitken.
Bell was “a little snakebit on the breakaways, so hopefully our team picks him up in the locker room because I know he’s pretty hard on himself,” Beaulieu said.
STA broke the scoreless tie at 4 minutes, 31 seconds of the second period when Will Soderling waited for a screen to set up in front of Burnsville goalie Evan Wittchow, then snapped the puck into the net. Connor O’Brien scored the empty net goal in the third.
Burnsville’s Wittchow, a senior, made 30 saves. He finished the season with a 2.51 goals-against average and three shutouts. “He was huge for us all year,” Beaulieu said. “He’s a great kid, and he played a heck of a game.”
Burnsville looked like it was headed for more trouble after two Blaze players were called for minor penalties at the same time in the second period, giving the Cadets a lengthy power play. The Blaze weathered that but still couldn’t punch through the STA defense.
“That was a big kill for us,” said Beaulieu, who added he hoped it would lead to a momentum shift and a goal. “But we didn’t get one to bounce our way,” he added.
Eigner, who coached Lakeville North to four state tournaments, including the 2015 Class AA championship, said he knew there would be high expectations at St. Thomas. “I don’t begrudge anyone for assuming St. Thomas is going to be good. They have been for a long time,” he said.
At the same time, the Cadets needed to do some re-tooling. STA graduated most of its top scorers from last year. Only five players on this year’s team dressed for the 2019 state tourney, Eigner said.
“We needed to figure out our locker room and our identity. That does take time,” he said.
Burnsville was hoping an experienced team (15 seniors) would get the Blaze back to the state tournament. Instead, the Blaze are saying goodbye to standouts such as Bell, Wittchow, Tim Urlaub, and Grant Ahcan, who has signed to play at St. Cloud State University.
Among the Burnsville players who can return next season is junior forward Kade Nielsen, who led the Blaze in scoring with 48 points (24 goals, 24 assists) in 28 games.
