STA carries the day, but Eagles make some big plays

Apple Valley football season ends with 55-19 playoff loss
It started ugly and had the potential to get even uglier before Apple Valley managed to gain some respect.
Any chance of the Eagles upsetting No. 2-ranked St. Thomas Academy evaporated when the Cadets scored three touchdowns in the first quarter of the Oct. 29 Class 5A, Section 3 football semifinal game. It ended as a 55-19 STA victory but Apple Valley made enough big plays – especially in the second half – to get the Cadets’ attention.
“That’s our guys’ character, and it showed in every game this year,” said Eagles coach Pete Usset, whose team finished 4-6 in his first season as head coach. “We don’t have quitters at Apple Valley.”
Eagles’ quarterback Jackson Thornburgh, despite facing heavy pressure almost every time he dropped back to pass, threw for three touchdowns, including a 66-yard bomb to Noah Mergerson for Apple Valley’s first score in the second quarter. Mergerson and Aiden Wiens caught touchdown passes in the third quarter as Apple Valley cut the the STA lead to 35-19.
St. Thomas (9-0) jumped ahead quickly, keeping the Eagles pinned in their own end of the field. The Cadets led 21-0 after two rushing touchdowns and a blocked punt recovered in the end zone in the first 5 minutes, 23 seconds. St. Thomas running backs Love Adebayo and Savion Hart each rushed for three touchdowns and gained more than 100 yards.
The Eagles, with every reason to gamble, kicked onside to start the second half and recovered, leading to Mergerson’s second touchdown catch from Thornburgh.
Aside from the blocked punt, Usset said the Eagles got what they needed from their special teams. Apple Valley punter Ian Haueter rescued the team from what might have been another disastrous play when he recovered a ball snapped over his head and threw a pass for a first down.
“We made some big, big plays on special teams and against a team like STA you have to win special teams,” Usset said. “Outside of the blocked punt, our special teams gave us a chance.”
Apple Valley defeated Bloomington Jefferson 35-33 in the first round of the Section 3 playoffs Oct. 25 to get a rematch with St. Thomas, which defeated the Eagles 42-7 in a regular-season game Oct. 13. STA will play Two Rivers, a 32-28 winner over Bloomington Kennedy in the other semifinal, for the section championship on Friday night.
The Eagles will return a number of starters, including Mergerson, Thornburgh and receiver/defensive back Orlando Collins, as they look to build toward the 2023 season.
“We built a bit of a brotherhood and people started believing again,” Usset said. “You can carry that into the off-season. We’ll come back better.”
