Rosemount followed a dominating performance in the state boys True Team finals with another runaway in the South Suburban Conference track and field meet.
Gary Afram won two sprints and finished second in the triple jump and long jump, Brennen Peterson took first in the 3,200 meters and Rosemount scored big points in the throwing events as the Irish finished 95 points ahead of runner-up Lakeville South on Tuesday at Shakopee West Middle School.
The SSC girls championships were held Wednesday and were still in progress at presstime.
Prior Lake was third in the boys team standings, five points behind Lakeville South, and Lakeville North came in fourth. Farmington, Burnsville, Eagan, Apple Valley and Eastview were sixth through 10th.
Afram’s winning times were 10.87 seconds in the 100 and 22.30 in the 200. He was second in the triple jump at 41 feet, 6.75 inches and runner-up in the long jump with 21-11.25
Rosemount’s Peterson ran the 3,200 in 9 minutes, 47.48 seconds, about one second ahead of John Meagher of Prior Lake.
Rosemount athletes were first, second and fourth in the shot put and discus, led by shot winner Weston Ebner (53-5.75) and discus champion Hayden Bills (166-8). Grantham Green was second and third in two hurdles races. Senior Aiden Buendorf was second in the high jump and third in the long jump and triple jump.
Lakeville South junior Benjamin Mosser cleared 6-2 to win the high jump, finished second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles.
South had a conference championship in the 4x100 relay, with Tyzell White, Johnathan Hutchinson, Caleb Ailes and Payton Schulz finishing in 43.41.
Jack Kocher, a junior from Lakeville North, won the 300 hurdles in 39.24, one second ahead of Mosser. Kocher also placed third in the 100 hurdles. He found time to not only compete in the pole vault but win it by clearing 12-6.
North also picked up team points in relays, finishing second in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400.
Farmington had a standout performance from junior Ramy Ayoub, who won the 400 (48.34) and 800 (1:52.54) as well as running the anchor leg on the Tigers’ winning 4x800 relay. Riley Hanson, Zachary Hanson and Mason Sullivan took the first three legs of the 4x800, with the team finishing in 8:14.35.
The Tigers also grabbed a relay victory in the 4x200, with Josh Lee, Abdisa Ayana, Jack Savasten and Ben Buesgens running 1:31.22.
Burnsville, which was just one point behind sixth-place Farmington, has the conference long jump champion in junior Christian Belt, who went 21-11.25, one inch farther than Rosemount’s Afram. Belt was second behind Afram in the 100.
The Blaze’s Sadikou Bouari, Marshall Norring, Matthew Krzmarzick and Thomas Dundon hit the tape first in the 4x400 relay in 3:27.81.
Eagan’s top individual finisher was senior Michael Marshall, who was fourth in the 3,200 in 10:02.71. Other top-10 performers for the Wildcats included Ethan Brockberg, eighth in the 100, and Owen Ford, eighth in the high jump. The Wildcats’ top relay finish was third in the 4x800.
Ninth-grader Dwyne Smith led Apple Valley to third place in the 400 and ninth in the 200. Abdkafi Khalif, a junior, finished fifth in the 800. Senior Charlie Harris was fifth in the discus, and senior Elijah Beckfeld had top-10 finishes in the long jump and triple jump.
Eastview senior Logan O’Neil was eighth in the 400. Lightning junior Trajen Clayton was eighth in the high jump.
The conference meet is South Suburban teams’ last before section competition next week. Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Rosemount will compete in the Section 1AA meet June 10 and 12 at Lakeville South High School. Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan and Eastview are among the teams in the Section 3AA meet that has preliminaries June 9 at Prior Lake High School and finals June 11 at Eagan High School.
