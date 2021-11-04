Regardless of what happens Saturday, the 2021 Rosemount boys cross country team will be one of the best in school history. But this year’s team has a chance to do something none of its predecessors accomplished, and the Irish are determined to take their shot.
After easily winning the Class 3A, Section 3 championship Oct. 28 at Valleywood Golf Course, Rosemount takes a No. 6 ranking into the state meet Saturday at St. Olaf College. The Class 3A boys run at 9:30 a.m. in the first year of a three-class state meet.
Eagan and Eastview finished first and second in the Section 3 girls meet to advance to the state meet. The Class 3A girls race is 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Rosemount’s boys team is in the state meet for the first time since qualifying eight years in a row from 2010 through 2017. The Irish have finished second at state three times, most recently in 2007. This could be one of their best chances to get to the top step of the podium.
“We hope to be in the hunt,” coach Chris Harder said. “I think it’s pretty wide open.”
Rosemount has won every meet it entered this season except the Roy Griak Invitational, where the Irish were fifth overall in the Gold Division and the No. 2 team behind Wayzata. Rosemount has been as high as second in the state rankings; Wayzata currently is first and 11 of the top 12 teams in the Class 3A rankings are going to state.
Many teams scale back their training mileage before section meets to make sure their athletes are rested. Rosemount’s boys did not, betting they could keep up their mileage through the section meet and still qualify for state. This week, they tried to rest and peak for the state meet.
“This is the hardest we’ve worked between conference and section. We took a little bit of a risk with our performance” at the section meet, Harder said. “We thought we could maintain our mileage and we did a little bit more quality, too. We’re taking a shot; we’ll see (Saturday) whether that pays off.”
Rosemount was 38 points in front of Section 3 runner-up Bloomington Jefferson. Apple Valley was third, six points behind Jefferson.
Irish junior Will Harder was third individually in 16 minutes, 6.4 seconds on the 5,000-meter Valleywood course. Senior Cole Adams was eighth in 16:18.7. George Edgar, Andrew Schults and Micah Beise were 12th through 14th, and Austin Beaudette and Ryan Mulrooney were 20th and 26th.
“We just wanted to stay out of trouble early,” Chris Harder said. “We were taking this as a qualifying meet, get through it and get out of it healthy. We may have held back a little in the first half of the race, but we did fine. We did what we needed to do.”
Eastview senior Hunter Dunne won the Section 3 individual championship in 15:56.7, with Apple Valley senior Abdikafi Khalif second in 16:05.0. Both will compete at state Saturday, as will Apple Valley’s Zakaria Abas (sixth, 16:17.0), Burnsville’s Zachary Friedmann (seventh, 16:18.0) and Eastview’s Nathaniel Getman (ninth, 16:20.6). Eagan senior Arlan Hegenbarth was 10th, one place and less than two seconds from advancing to state.
Eagan’s girls team qualified for state for the first time since 2014 with its victory in the Section 3 meet. Section runner-up Eastview will send its girls team for the first time since 2015.
The Wildcats were 18 points ahead of the Lightning, and Eastview was three ahead of Bloomington Jefferson for second place.
Eagan’s top two runners, and four of its top seven, were ninth-graders. The seventh-ranked Wildcats also had three seniors in the section lineup.
“I would say this is our best performance this season,” Eagan coach Lisa Langenhahn said. “The biggest thing is our times have been close together all year. As long as our girls run with each other, we can kind of push forward with that.”
Ninth-graders Norah Sjerven (sixth, 18:59.6) and Lilah Bartels (eighth, 19:06.5) led the Wildcats. Senior Rina Aschemann (ninth, 19:12.9) and ninth-grader Ava Ligtenberg (10th, 19:19.0) also placed in the top 10. Senior Catalina Decker (13th), ninth-grader Josie Seehafer (14th) and senior Kyra Kusnierek (17th) also ran for the Wildcats at sections.
Seventh-grader Kienna Loberg was Eastview’s top runner, taking third in 18:36.6. Sophomore Emily Percival (seventh, 19:05.1) also had a top-10 finish. Eighth-grader Hadley Knight (12th), junior Sonja Olson (20th), junior Grace Swenson (22nd), sophomore Grace Chambers (31st) and senior Robyn Dayton (32nd) also ran in the section meet.
Burnsville senior Zoie Dundon, the South Suburban Conference individual champion, advanced to the state meet by finishing second in Section 3. East Ridge senior Halle Mestery finished first in the section race in 18:12.2, with Dundon next in 18:28.0. Rosemount sophomore Lily Peterson also qualified for state by finishing 15th in 20:10.8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.