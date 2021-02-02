SSC swimming title picture could clear up this week

Unbeatens South, Prior Lake meet Thursday
Lakeville North’s boys swimming unbeaten streak ended with a loss to Prior Lake on Jan. 29, but in the process the Panthers showcased some of the South Suburban Conference’s best relay teams.
“Our team had a great meet against Prior Lake. We had a lot of great races that produced many season and lifetime bests,” said coach Dan Schneider. “Prior Lake is a very deep team that swam well. I think both teams had their best meet of the season so far.”
North’s 200-yard medley relay won decisively over the top Prior Lake team. Senior captain Tayen Klinkner grabbed the lead with a 26.96-second backstroke leg, then freshman Cooper Krance threw down the fastest breaststroke leg of 28.27 to increase the Panthers’ lead. Junior Marcus Satterlee held that lead in the butterfly leg with a 24.10 and the Panthers used sophomore Justus Ray to surge to the win with the top freestyle sprint finish of 23.09. North’s time of 1 minute, 42.42 seconds is 13th best in Minnesota this season.
The 200 freestyle relay turned into a nail-biter. Ray, a last-minute addition to the relay, grabbed the early lead in 24.04 and was followed by Krance and sophomore Jack MacLeod. Prior Lake chipped away at the Panthers’ lead until the teams were dead-even, with senior anchor Owen Teague lunging ahead at the finish to touch in 1:34.12. North eked out the victory by .01.
Lakeville North dominated the final relay of the evening. Satterlee, MacLeod, Klinkner and Teague clocked a 3:23.37 in the 400 freestyle relay, winning by more than 1.5 seconds. They improved their previous best time and currently sit at tenth in MN and the fastest in the SSC.
Individually, Teague claimed victories in the 200 freestyle (1:49.48) and 500 freestyle (5:02.13). Satterlee sprinted to victory in the 50 freestyle (22.57), MacLeod won the 100 freestyle (51.62) and Klinkner along with senior captain and Luther College commit Sean Larkin went one-two in the 100 backstroke.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the team this year – really outperforming expectations considering the challenges of months out of the water due to the preseason COVID pause and having a relatively small roster,” said Larkin. “Our upperclassmen are looking strong and our younger guys are developing so quickly it’s very impressive. (There is) lots to be excited about in the remainder of the regular season and right into championships.”
North hosts Lakeville South on February 9, with diving at 5 p.m. at McGuire Middle School and swimming at 6 p.m. at Kenwood Trail Middle School. The swimming portion of the meet will be streamed on LNPanthers.live.
Cougars improve to 4-0
Lakeville South moved to 4-0 in South Suburban dual meets with a virtual victory over Rosemount, 92-86. The Cougars swept all three relays and won the majority of individual events.
Top performers by the Cougars included junior Dalton Bild, winner of the 50 freestyle (22.78) and the 100 butterfly (56.60), junior Max Kasal in the 200 freestyle (1:48.59), freshman Gage Boushee in the 200 individual medley (1:59.39) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.53), and Aaron Cavanaugh in the 100 freestyle (53.07).
“The Cougars’ divers and swimmers are off to a great start (by) winning the first four meets of the season,” coach Rick Ringeisen said. “The guys all believed that it was possible to start fast this year and be 4-0.”
The biggest story for South was senior diver Keegan Gare, who scored a season-high 256.10 points in the six-dive format for a decisive victory. South freshman Porter Woodson took third with 140.20.
The divers also competed in the 11-dive format with Gare scoring 440.40 points and breaking the previous McGuire Middle School pool record of 407.80, set by Carson Scholberg of Apple Valley in 2015. Gare also broke his own school 11-dive record of 397.70, which he set in 2019. Gare is ranked in the top ten in the state, with more than a month to improve. Video of his dives is available on the Lakeville South Swim and Dive YouTube channel.
Sophomore Adam Cavanaugh, typically a backstroke specialist, finished second in the 100 free (54.01) against Rosemount, followed by junior Noah Anderson in third (54.32). Freshman Ethan LaBounty had the second-fastest breaststroke of the evening (1:05.29) and was third in the 200 individual medley (2:09.77).
Senior captain Matt Craig was second in the 50 freestyle in 23.18 and had the second-fastest backstroke (1:00.28).
Seventh-grader Grady Evenson has been a key addition for the Cougars. Evenson helped the Cougars’ “B” medley relay to second place, finishing ahead of Rosemount’s “A” relay. Evenson also grabbed points for third in the butterfly (1:01.20) and third in the backstroke (1:05.15).
The Cougars will need to be at their best Thursday when they face Prior Lake, the South Suburban’s only other unbeaten team. The outcome of South’s next two meets (Prior Lake, followed by Lakeville North on Feb. 9) could decide the conference championship, which Prior Lake has held four straight years. The swimming competition starts at 6 p.m. at Kenwood Trail Middle School.
“Prior Lake is one of the best teams in the state, and they will fiercely compete to defend their conference title,” Ringeisen said. “The Cougars plan to step up and make this a super-exciting meet ... I’m glad that this will be at home for us and an in-person competition. The team that digs the deepest (and swims) at the highest level will win. This dual will be unforgettable.”
