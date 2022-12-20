Rosemount's Gerten shatters diving records
In a section preview, both Lakeville boys swimming and diving teams faced off against Rochester Century at the Mankato Relays on December 17. The difference between the three teams came down to four points, hinting at a dogfight in Section 1AA at the end of the season.
A second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay was enough for Lakeville South to hold off Lakeville North by two points and Century by four and win the Mankato meet.
Diving was up first, and the Cougars’ Porter Woodson left no doubt he is one to watch on the board. Woodson hit 228.85 points in six dives, besting Cole Javens of Mankato East (187.35) by 41 points. Lakeville North’s Alex Byer slipped in behind Javens with 186.50 for third place.
Woodson and Lakeville South were awarded fourth place and 15 points for diving, as the divers also compete in a relay. Woodson, together with teammate Alex Shannon, finished fourth while Lakeville North’s Byer, Caleb Baldeshwiler and Christo Vinovich finished second for 17 team points to leapfrog over the Cougars.
The Mankato Relays provide a twist on the standard high school events, offering a diving relay and swimming races such as the 3x100-yard butterfly and the crescendo freestyle, where each swimmer does a different freestyle length (50, 100, 200 and 500 yards).
North clinched the first swim relay, winning the 200 medley in 1 minute, 42.38 seconds. Head Coach Dan Schneider switched his lineup before the race, moving Justus Ray to the backstroke leg, followed by Cooper Krance in breaststroke and Niko Vinovich in butterfly, and anchoring with red-hot sophomore Jonah Hoffman in freestyle. The coaching move paid off with a victory for North. Lakeville South was second in 1:42.67 and both Lakeville teams bested the third-place Century team by a second.
South battled a tough Rochester Mayo squad in the 3x200 freestyle relay and head coach Rick Ringeisen called on Grady Evenson and Brenden Beach to keep South within striking distance for Gage Boushee to close. In the biggest come-from-behind victory of the meet, Boushee charged back after being down an entire length of the pool. The Cougars won in 5:40.26, nearly three seconds ahead of Mayo.
“Gage’s swim in the 600-yard free relay set the tone for the Cougars,” said Ringeisen.
“Everyone told me the 200 free comeback was very hype,” Boushee said with a laugh.
Rochester Century won the 3x100 individual medley, 3x100 Butterfly and the crescendo freestyle relay. North and South kept things close with runner-up finishes in almost every event.
Ringeisen said captain Tien Cao raised South’s spirits high with his performances. “(Cao’s) sprinting leveled up when he swam his lifetime best times at the relay meet,” said Ringeisen.
North crushed the next two events. Ray, Hoffman and Aaron Larkin won the 3x100 backstroke in 2:54.99, beating the second-place Century team by almost three seconds. The Panthers followed with a huge win in the 3x100 breaststroke. Krance, Niko Vinovich and Jack MacLeod touched in 3:12.64, nearly five seconds ahead of Century.
“Winning three relays was a nice accomplishment,” Schneider said. When he reviewed the results, he also pointed out that both North and South benefited from a Century disqualification in the 200 freestyle relay.
“We will need to watch out for them at the end of the season,” Schneider said of Century.
It came down to the final event to determine a winner. North dropped 12.93 seconds to win its heat in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:31.29, ending Century’s chance at the Mankato Relays title. South, in the final heat, needed to better North’s time to win the event.
“The scouting report indicated that our team would be a contender if the lineup focused on balance and high finishes,” said Ringeisen. “The guys understood the plan and executed it by setting themselves up for the win with a dramatic finish in the final event.”
Ringeisen pulled his team together prior to their race to outline the times he needed from each swimmer to repeat as champions. Evenson, Noah Lind, Connor Zak and Boushee responded with a 3.21-second time drop to finish in 3:26.21, moving up from the fifth seed to finish second in the race (to Century) and making them repeat champions of the Mankato Relays.
“One of the most inspirational performances of the day was (the final relay), securing the meet win for the team,” Ringeisen said.
South finished with 163 points, North 161 and Rochester Century 159 as the top three in the 10-team field. Century won four events, North three and South one. Northfield, currently ranked third in Class A, finished fourth overall with 147 points and host Mankato East was fifth with 135.
Two diving records for Irish’s Gerten
Lucas Gerten’s week was the definition of picking up where he left off.
When the 2021-22 high school swimming and diving season concluded, Gerten was a state Class AA diving champion. In 2022-23, the Rosemount sophomore is striving for more, as he demonstrated by breaking records on consecutive days.
The highlight of the Irish’s 96-67 victory over Apple Valley on Dec. 16 was Gerten’s diving performance. He scored 320.10 points on six dives to take first place by about 160 points. What’s more, he broke a Valley Middle School pool record that was set in 1979 and bettered Rosemount’s six-dive school record by about 40 points. The previous six-dive school record of 280.45 was set by Steve Schiltz in 1992.
On Dec. 17, Gerten won the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguar Invitational diving championship, scoring 472.30 points on 11 dives. That’s 5.5 points better than the previous Rosemount 11-dive record that Gerten set last season. He was first in the Jefferson Invitational by about 75 points.
Rosemount’s Matthew Warweg won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly in Rosemount’s dual meet against Apple Valley. The Eagles’ Joven Langseth won the 500 freestyle. Josh Lee of Apple Valley had the top time in the 100 backstroke.
Wildcats use depth to pass North
Individual wins by Lakeville North's Jonah Hoffman (200 freestyle, 1:48.12 and 100 freestyle, 49.81), Cooper Krance (200 IM, 2:03.46 and 100 breaststroke, 1:00.71) and Aaron Larkin (100 backstroke, 1:03.08) weren’t enough to overcome a deep Eagan roster, but the Panthers battled to the end before losing 99-87 in a South Suburban Conference dual meet Dec. 16.
Larkin, Krance, Jack MacLeod and Justus Ray started with a win in the 200 medley relay, finishing in 1:44.47 to give North an 8-6 lead. The Panthers built on the lead in the 200 freestyle and 200 IM, but Thomas Kehler won the 50 freestyle for Eagan in 22.64 as the Wildcats cut the deficit to six points (34-28) going into diving.
Eagan’s Owen Kipp finished first in diving with 260.75 points. Kipp was an All-State diver for the Wildcats last season, placing seventh in the state meet. North’s Byer was second with 225.95, narrowly holding off Eagan’s Stone Larson (223.75).
Kehler came back after the diving break to win the 100 butterfly (56.97), moving Eagan ahead in team points. The Wildcats extended their lead with a 2-3-4 finish in the 100 freestyle. Wildcat junior Miguel San Jose also took the 500 freestyle in 5:12.71.
A victory in the 200 freestyle relay proved critical for Eagan. Kehler, San Jose, Ben Currens and Derek Bang’O narrowly held off North to win in 1:32.42. The North squad of Krance, Hoffman, MacLeod and Niko Vinovich was second in 1:32.62. Eagan’s B squad finished third to give the Wildcats 10 team points to North’s four points.
“The boys swam well at Eagan despite the loss, and then improved again at the (Mankato Relays),” Schneider said. “The team has shown a lot of improvement in the last week.”
South 92, Eastview 67
Lakeville South went to 2-0 on the season behind wins from Noah Cochran (200 freestyle, 2:00.34), Alex Morelli (200 IM, 2:23.97), Grady Evenson (50 freestyle, 22.93), Ethan LaBounty (100 butterfly, 56.27), Isaac DeMaster (100 freestyle, 56.36) and Brendan Mattson (500 freestyle, 5:29.90). Porter Woodson remained undefeated this season in diving, finishing with 240.30 points.
Ringeisen adjusted his lineup against the Lightning and was encouraged by what he saw as the team approaches the holiday break. “Isaac DeMaster had a great meet with big-time drops in his freestyle events (while) Brenden Beach wowed the coaching staff with a great 1:10.80 time in the 100 breast, dropping over five seconds,” the coach said.
For Eastview, Ethan Beckman had a strong meet, narrowly missing second place in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:04.23 and going 5:41.37 for third place in the 500 freestyle. Jakob Linscheid was second in the 200 IM behind Morelli in 2:25.92 and had the second-fastest 100 breaststroke time of 1:13.60, out-touching the Cougars’ Noah Lind at the wall by .09
Isaac Field finished second to Woodson in diving with 153.60 points, while George Mulbah was fifth with 65.60 points to contribute five points to the Eastview team total. Mulbah also anchored the junior varsity 200 freestyle relay, with the Lightning finishing second in 2:40.33.
Lakeville South, Rosemount, Shakopee, Eagan, and Prior Lake were 2-0 in South Suburban Conference duals going into Tuesday’s round of conference meets. One of the featured meets was Eagan hosting Lakeville South. The SSC teams return to action Friday, Jan. 6.
(Mike Shaughnessy contributed to this story.)
