SSC swimming at a glance

Streaming the meets
A limited number of spectators will be allowed at South Suburban Conference meets. But if you can’t be there in person, several schools will live stream their meets, including:
Lakeville North: Ln_Panthers.live.
Lakeville South: Lakeville South swimming and diving YouTube channel.
Shakopee: shakopeesabers.com/live.
Eagan: Eagan Television (ETV) will have coverage on cable, streaming and online platforms. For the schedule, visit www.eagan-tv.com/sports.
2020 results
Prior Lake: 9-0 SSC, conference champion.
Eagan: 7-2 SSC, Section 3AA champion, 12th at state meet.
Lakeville North: 6-3 SSC, Section 1AA champion, 17th at state meet.
Rosemount: 6-3 SSC, 19th at state meet.
Lakeville South: 6-3 SSC, 34th at state meet.
Eastview: 4-5 SSC, 25th at state meet.
Farmington: 3-6 SSC, 10th at state meet.
Shakopee: 2-7 SSC, 37th at state meet.
Apple Valley: 2-7 SSC.
Burnsville: 0-9 SSC.
Top returnees
Apple Valley: Greyson Marcott, senior, butterfly; Luke Fischbach, senior, diving; Brady Chisholm, junior, 100 freestyle, backstroke and butterfly.
Eagan: Jacob Frost, senior, diving; Emilio Santoyo, senior, 100 freestyle; Chuck Steffen, senior, breaststroke.
Eastview: Alex Sulistyo, senior, diving; Kyle Kunisaki, senior, backstroke; Nicholas Phomsouvanh, junior, 50 freestyle.
Farmington: Brandon Wilcek, junior, breaststroke; Derek Keehn, sophomore, 100 freestyle.
Lakeville North: Marcus Satterlee, junior, backstroke, 50 freestyle; Sean Larkin, senior, backstroke.
Lakeville South: Keegan Gare, senior, diving; Gage Boushee, freshman, individual medley, 500 freestyle; Max Kasal, junior, butterfly, 200 freestyle; Aaron Cavanaugh, senior, breaststroke.
Prior Lake: Tyler Buss, breaststroke, individual medley; Jackson Mishuk, senior, butterfly.
Shakopee: Aidan Bergerson, senior, butterfly, backstroke; Evan Schroeder, senior, freestyle; Nick Wieczorek, senior, freestyle and individual medley; Andrew Leisure, senior, diving.
Others to watch
Lakeville North: Owen Teague, senior, distance freestyle.
Lakeville South: Matt Craig, senior, relays; Dalton Bild, junior, sprints, butterfly.
Shakopee: Jack Woodward, diving; Tyler Guenin, breaststroke.
Moving on
Some of the top competitors from the 2019-20 SSC season who graduated:
Apple Valley: Jakob Fossen, breaststroke.
Eastview: Reid Lambert, breaststroke.
Farmington: Seth Krause, backstroke; Ethan Hanes, sprints.
Lakeville North: Zack Upham, backstroke; Otto Belschner, breaststroke.
Prior Lake: Owen Mattila, sprints; Jaden Chant, sprints.
Rosemount: Keegan Henning, distance; Brogan O’Donnel, breaststroke; Cole Forgey, sprints; Devin Anderson, butterfly.
Shakopee: Adam Thornberg, distance; Ben Koller, diving.
