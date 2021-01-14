SSC swimming at a glance

T.J. Klinkner of Lakeville North prepares to start a backstroke race during the 2019-20 season. He is one of the Panthers' top returnees this year.

 Photo by Tera Girardin

Streaming the meets

A limited number of spectators will be allowed at South Suburban Conference meets. But if you can’t be there in person, several schools will live stream their meets, including:

Lakeville North: Ln_Panthers.live.

Lakeville South: Lakeville South swimming and diving YouTube channel.

Shakopee: shakopeesabers.com/live.

Eagan: Eagan Television (ETV) will have coverage on cable, streaming and online platforms. For the schedule, visit www.eagan-tv.com/sports.

2020 results

Prior Lake: 9-0 SSC, conference champion.

Eagan: 7-2 SSC, Section 3AA champion, 12th at state meet.

Lakeville North: 6-3 SSC, Section 1AA champion, 17th at state meet.

Rosemount: 6-3 SSC, 19th at state meet.

Lakeville South: 6-3 SSC, 34th at state meet.

Eastview: 4-5 SSC, 25th at state meet.

Farmington: 3-6 SSC, 10th at state meet.

Shakopee: 2-7 SSC, 37th at state meet.

Apple Valley: 2-7 SSC.

Burnsville: 0-9 SSC.

Top returnees

Apple Valley: Greyson Marcott, senior, butterfly; Luke Fischbach, senior, diving; Brady Chisholm, junior, 100 freestyle, backstroke and butterfly.

Eagan: Jacob Frost, senior, diving; Emilio Santoyo, senior, 100 freestyle; Chuck Steffen, senior, breaststroke.

Eastview: Alex Sulistyo, senior, diving; Kyle Kunisaki, senior, backstroke; Nicholas Phomsouvanh, junior, 50 freestyle.

Farmington: Brandon Wilcek, junior, breaststroke; Derek Keehn, sophomore, 100 freestyle.

Lakeville North: Marcus Satterlee, junior, backstroke, 50 freestyle; Sean Larkin, senior, backstroke.

Lakeville South: Keegan Gare, senior, diving; Gage Boushee, freshman, individual medley, 500 freestyle; Max Kasal, junior, butterfly, 200 freestyle; Aaron Cavanaugh, senior, breaststroke.

Prior Lake: Tyler Buss, breaststroke, individual medley; Jackson Mishuk, senior, butterfly.

Shakopee: Aidan Bergerson, senior, butterfly, backstroke; Evan Schroeder, senior, freestyle; Nick Wieczorek, senior, freestyle and individual medley; Andrew Leisure, senior, diving.

Others to watch

Lakeville North: Owen Teague, senior, distance freestyle.

Lakeville South: Matt Craig, senior, relays; Dalton Bild, junior, sprints, butterfly.

Shakopee: Jack Woodward, diving; Tyler Guenin, breaststroke.

Moving on

Some of the top competitors from the 2019-20 SSC season who graduated:

Apple Valley: Jakob Fossen, breaststroke.

Eastview: Reid Lambert, breaststroke.

Farmington: Seth Krause, backstroke; Ethan Hanes, sprints.

Lakeville North: Zack Upham, backstroke; Otto Belschner, breaststroke.

Prior Lake: Owen Mattila, sprints; Jaden Chant, sprints.

Rosemount: Keegan Henning, distance; Brogan O’Donnel, breaststroke; Cole Forgey, sprints; Devin Anderson, butterfly.

Shakopee: Adam Thornberg, distance; Ben Koller, diving.

