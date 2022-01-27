SSC sports: Siwek’s buzzer beater wins for Irish

Rosemount guard scores 28 in victory at North
Now that Caleb Siwek is back in the lineup, Rosemount might be cleared for takeoff.
Siwek, who led his team in scoring last season as the Irish reached the state boys basketball tournament, has played in only about half of Rosemount’s games this season. But his presence was unmistakable Tuesday as the Irish won 67-64 at Lakeville North on a three-pointer by Siwek at the buzzer.
A University of Minnesota-Duluth recruit, Siwek scored 28 points against North, including four three-pointers. Forward Sam Kuseske had 15 points and forward Carter Theisen had 12 rebounds as Rosemount improved to 9-4 overall and 4-3 in the South Suburban Conference.
Back-to-back losses to Shakopee and Rosemount have dropped Lakeville North (10-4, 5-2) into a tie for third in the South Suburban, behind Shakopee (7-1) and Eastview (6-1). Farmington, the only team to defeat Shakopee so far this season, is tied with North for third place.
Nolan Winter had 21 points, Jack Robison 13 and Hudson Vaith 11 for Lakeville North.
In other SSC boys basketball games Tuesday:
Eastview 71, Farmington 68: Kenji Scales had 16 points and Jamal Ambrose and Dylan Omweno scored 12 each as the Lightning (12-2, 6-1) held off Farmington. Eastview goes to Shakopee on Friday to play for first place in the conference. Kyle Hrncir had 22 points and Baiden Bean 19 for Farmington (8-6, 5-2).
Lakeville South 70, Eagan 57: Avery Mast scored 29 points to power Lakeville South past the Wildcats. Connor Beauchamp added 17 points and Reece Volk scored 13 for Lakeville South (8-6, 3-4). Emmanuel Schmitter scored 16 points for Eagan (5-9, 2-5).
Burnsville 71, Prior Lake 68: Burnsville junior Khalif Bettis scored 36 points as the Blaze won their first South Suburban Conference game since February 2020. It was a season high for Bettis, who averages 21.2 points a game. Henry Saykeo added 14 points for Burnsville.
Girls basketball
Rosemount 60, Lakeville North 45: four players scored 11 points or more as Rosemount kept pace with the South Suburban Conference girls basketball leaders on Tuesday. Guards Alexa Ratzlaff and Nicole O’Neil had 16 and 15 points for the Irish, and Ava Thompson and Tayah Leenderts each scored 11. Rosemount, 11-4 overall, is 7-1 in conference play, half a game behind Shakopee and half a game ahead of Prior Lake. Trinity Wilson scored 16 points for Lakeville North (7-6, 4-3).
Eagan 62, Lakeville South 45: Lily Fandre scored 24 points and Madison McCullum had 12 as the Wildcats improved to 5-4 in the conference, the same record as Lakeville South. Eagan is 10-6 overall and Lakeville South is 6-10.
Eastview 42, Farmington 36: Savanah Gardner scored 21 points in the Lightning’s road victory. Eastview is 7-10 overall and 4-5 in the SSC. Farmington (4-13, 1-8) was led by Marianah Scott with 12 points and Rosella Wille with 10.
Boys hockey: South wins rematch
The schools that played for the 2021 state Class AA boys hockey championship met again on Jan. 19, and this time the outcome was different. Aidan Willis, Ashton Dahms and Tanner Ludtke scored as Lakeville South defeated Eden Prairie 3-1 at Hasse Arena. Ludtke’s goal was an empty-netter with 26 seconds remaining. He also assisted on Willis’ goal. Jack Hochsprung made 22 saves for the Cougars, 13-3 overall.
The teams last met at Xcel Energy Center in the state championship game April 3, 2021. Eden Prairie won 2-1 in double overtime.
Lakeville South plays at Farmington at 7 p.m. Thursday and goes to Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Friday in a game that will have a huge effect on the South Suburban Conference standings.
