The talent-rich South Suburban Conference has several teams that are expected to contend for places in the state Class 4A softball tournament this spring.
That group includes Rosemount, the 2021 state champion and off to a dominant start this season; Shakopee, which tied the Irish for the 2022 conference title; Lakeville South, returning most of its players from a team that went to state last year; and Farmington, which took Lakeville South to the wire in the Section 1 tournament.
Following is a glance at the eight SSC softball teams from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Apple Valley
Coach: Shawn Lindquist.
Last year: 0-22 overall, 0-17 conference.
2023 so far: 0-4; lost to Eagan 9-0, Burnsville 12-2 and Lakeville North 11-8 and 6-2.
Next game: at Prior Lake, 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: Several returning players will lead the Eagles’ bid for their first regular-season victory since 2019. That group includes seniors Mollie Gapinski, Alison Groeller and Hayleigh Standley. The Eagles were competitive in two home games against Lakeville North, a sign of progress.
Burnsville
Coach: Eric Reuss.
Last year: 6-17 overall, 3-14 conference.
2023 so far: 3-1-1; defeated Apple Valley 12-2, Bloomington Kennedy 9-6 and Tartan 8-4, tied Lakeville North 5-5, lost to Prior Lake 15-6.
Next game: vs. Farmington, 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: Senior infielder Sidney LaMotte, a Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit, is a captain and one of the Blaze’s top returning players. Also serving as captains are Chloe Dawson, Taylor Larson and Lillian Kuziej, also seniors. Younger players expected to make an impact include junior Alexandra Gerber and sophomore Avery Krumwiede.
Eagan
Coach: Christian Duncan.
Last year: 14-10 overall, 9-8 conference, third in Class 4A, Section 3 playoffs.
2023 so far: 2-2; defeated Apple Valley 9-0 and Lakeville North 11-10, lost to Rosemount 11-1 and 17-9.
Next game: vs. Lakeville South, 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: Pitcher Nicole Cassellius is part of a group of five senior returnees for the Wildcats. She’s a captain, along with seniors Sara Boerger and Tess Peterson. A veteran in the pitching circle and an offense that already has shown it can score could make the Wildcats a dark-horse threat in the conference and section.
Farmington
Coach: Paul Harrington.
Last year: 15-10 overall, 10-8 conference, Class 4A, Section 1 runner-up.
2023 so far: 2-2; lost to Rosemount 10-1 and Shakopee 5-3, defeated Eastview 7-6 and 7-6.
Next game: at Burnsville, 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: The Tigers’ first two losses were to teams that tied for the South Suburban Conference championship last season. Although the Tigers are young (two seniors, shortstop Hailey Hansen and catcher Morgan Woldt), a number of their players were on the team that took second in Section 1 last year. Outfielders Olivia McMahon and Lexi Goring each had three hits in last week’s game against Shakopee; one of McMahon’s hits was a home run. Junior Marissa Mittelstadt and ninth-grader Kayla Schweich have shared time in the pitching circle. Katie Klotz and Brynn Lickfelt homered during a doubleheader sweep of Eastview on Tuesday.
Eastview
Coach: Sydney Dwyer.
Last season: 11-11 overall, 8-9 conference.
2023 so far: 1-4; lost to Rosemount 11-1, defeated Lakeville South 8-0, lost to Farmington 7-6 and 7-6.
Next game: at Shakopee, 6 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: In keeping with the theme of young teams in South Suburban Conference softball, the Lightning’s list of seniors begins and ends with Steph Kuhn. She will play first base and the Lightning are looking for offensive production and leadership. Nine other players were on the varsity roster last year including pitcher Talianna Joyner, a junior.
Lakeville North
Coach: Mike Schultz.
Last season: 10-14 overall, 6-11 conference.
2023 so far: 2-1-1; defeated Apple Valley 11-8 and 6-2, lost to Eagan 11-10, tied Burnsville 5-5.
Next game: at Rosemount, 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: Senior captains Kaylee Collins and Ari Loesch, and junior captains Nora Brandt and Maddy Orth will help guide the Panthers. Brandt, who has committed to Winona State, can pitch, play infield and hit for power. Collins plays on the left side of the infield, Orth can catch and play infield and Loesch is a corner infielder.
Lakeville South
Coach: Lisa Smith.
Last season: 14-12 overall, 8-9 conference, won Class 4A, Section 1 championship.
2023 so far: 1-2; defeated Prior Lake 3-1; lost to Eastview 8-0 and Shakopee 4-3.
Next game: at Eagan, 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: A significant portion of the roster that qualified for the 2022 state tournament is back this year, including senior captains Bree Beck and Rylie Rasmussen. Beck, who played center field last year, has signed with St. Cloud State and Rasmussen, who played infield, is going to Bemidji State. Also returning is the battery of junior pitcher Madeline Nutter and ninth-grade catcher Trinity Jensen.
Rosemount
Coach: Tiffany Rose.
Last season: 21-4 overall, 15-2 conference, tied for South Suburban Conference championship, finished second in Class 4A, Section 3 playoffs.
2023 so far: 7-0; defeated Farmington 10-1, Prior Lake 15-2 and 10-0, Eastview 12-1, Eagan 11-1 and 17-9, and Hopkins 12-2.
Next game: vs. Lakeville North, 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: The Irish are playing like they’re still stinging from their upset loss to East Ridge in last year’s Section 3 championship game. They outscored their first six opponents 75-14. Several core members of Rosemount’s Class 4A championship team remain, including infielders Paige Zender and Isabelle Nosan, pitcher Jessa Snippes and outfielders Macy Fry and Cece Hanson. Zender, who hit five homers in the Irish’s first six games, and Nosan will be teammates at Iowa State. Snippes, also one of the state’s best hitters, will play at Minnesota and Fry is going to North Dakota State. The talent pool runs even deeper than that for a team expected to make another run at a state championship.
