The talent-rich South Suburban Conference has several teams that are expected to contend for places in the state Class 4A softball tournament this spring.

That group includes Rosemount, the 2021 state champion and off to a dominant start this season; Shakopee, which tied the Irish for the 2022 conference title; Lakeville South, returning most of its players from a team that went to state last year; and Farmington, which took Lakeville South to the wire in the Section 1 tournament.

