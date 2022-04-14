Conference supplies plenty of competition for playoff hopefuls
Since the South Suburban Conference started in the 2010-11 school year, four of its members have won the large-school class at the state softball tournament – more than any other conference over the same period.
That speaks to the value of playing a strong regular-season schedule, which the SSC provides. Its four state champions – Lakeville South in 2014, Eastview in 2015, Farmington in 2017 and Rosemount last year – found that slugging it out through the conference schedule set them up for playoff success.
Last year two SSC teams (Rosemount and Lakeville North) reached the state tournament, and it will be no surprise if at least one team from the league advances again this year. Here’s a look at the eight South Suburban teams in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Apple Valley
Coach: Courtney O’Connor.
Last year: 0-22 overall, 0-17 conference.
2022 so far: lost to Lakeville North 11-1 on Monday, lost to Eastview 10-0 on Wednesday.
Next game: vs. Rosemount, 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Outlook: Building a program isn’t easy in perhaps the state’s toughest conference. But the Eagles will try, and they bring a young roster to the field. Morgen Allen (first base) and Katelyn Mosher (pitcher, first base, third base) are the only seniors. Infielders Cami Kraft and Mollie Gapinski have varsity experience, as does outfielder Kennedy Johnson.
Burnsville
Coach: Eric Reuss.
Last year: 3-19 overall, 2-15 conference.
2022 so far: defeated Simley 4-3 (8 innings) on April 9, lost to Shakopee 8-1 on Monday.
Next game: vs. Lakeville North, 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Outlook: The Blaze are looking for help from some younger players as they try to move back in the upper half of the South Suburban. Two sophomores, Gracie Johnson and Alex Gerber, were key figures in the opening victory over Simley. Johnson pitched all eight innings to get the victory in the pitching circle while Gerber had two hits and scored the winning run. Taylor Larson’s single scored Gerber. Hannah Zastrow, a senior, had two RBIs against Simley.
Eagan
Coach: Christian Duncan.
Last year: 8-15 overall, 6-11 conference.
2022 so far: lost to Rosemount 6-0 on Monday.
Next game: at Eastview, 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Outlook: Opening the season against a loaded Rosemount team coming off a state Class 4A championship is never an easy assignment. The Wildcats at times last year showed an ability to be dangerous at the plate, scoring 10 runs or more in five games (including one loss). But they’ll be looking for improvement over last year’s 5.32 team earned-run average. Junior Nicole Cassellius saw the most time in the pitching circle for Eagan last season; she also batted a team-high .438 with two homers. Other top returnees include infielders Drew Buslee and Sara Boerger, outfielders Gabrielle Bierly and Tess Peterson, catcher-infielder Megan Dierberger and catcher-outfielder Adeline Schussler.
Eastview
Coach: Sydney Dwyer.
Last year: 13-10 overall, 10-7 conference.
2022 so far: defeated Chaska 6-3 on April 6, lost to Farmington 8-0 on Monday, defeated Apple Valley 10-0 on Wednesday.
Next game: vs. Eagan, 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Outlook: The Lightning have a number of their top players returning from last year, including pitcher Molly Kussman, a senior. The lineup features several other seniors, including outfielder Ryan Clendening, infielders Mackenzie Jacobson and Angie Lombardi, and catcher/infielder Riley VanderPal. Sophomore Hannah Soderbeck (catcher) and junior Steph Kuhn (first base/outfield) also have varsity experience.
Farmington
Coach: Paul Harrington.
Last year: 11-13 overall, 7-10 conference.
2022 so far: defeated Eastview 8-0 on Monday.
Next game: at Lakeville South, 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Outlook: Monday’s game at Lakeville South could be significant as it’s between teams likely to contend for the Class 4A, Section 1 championship. They met in the elimination bracket final last year, with South winning 4-0 before losing to Lakeville North for the championship. Hailey Hagedorn, who pitched against Lakeville South in the playoffs last year, returns in the circle and is one of the Tigers’ captains. Elizabeth Johnson and Morgan Benedict also are captains. Kamryn Hughes and Hailey Hansen are two other top returnees.
Lakeville North
Coach: Michael Schultz.
Last year: 17-8 overall, 12-5 conference; won Class 4A, Section 1 championship.
2022 so far: defeated Apple Valley 11-1 on Monday.
Next game: at Burnsville, 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Outlook: The Panthers were the only team to defeat Class 4A champion Rosemount during 2021 (the Irish returned the favor during the state quarterfinals). Returning to state will be a difficult task with teams such as Lakeville South and Farmington on North’s heels, but they do have some solid returning players to count on, including infielders Kaylee Collins and Madison Orth. Sophomore Nora Brandt played first base for North in its state tournament game but pitched in the 2022 season opener against Apple Valley, striking out nine in six innings. She also had three hits and two RBIs. Juniors Collins and Jordyn Vang homered against Apple Valley, and sophomore third baseman Hannah Weckman drove in three runs.
Lakeville South
Coach: Lisa Smith.
Last year: 13-12 overall, 8-9 conference; Class 4A, Section 1 runner-up.
2022 so far: defeated Prior Lake 6-2 (nine innings) on Monday.
Next game: vs. Farmington, 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Outlook: The Cougars, who were one victory from going to the state tournament last year, return a solid group led by sophomore pitcher Madeline Nutter. Extra work is not a problem for Nutter, who pitched all nine innings in the Cougars’ season-opening victory. She also worked more than 14 innings against Lakeville North in the Section 1 final last June on a day when the temperature approached 100 degrees. Senior infielder Payton Lang was 3-for-4 against Prior Lake. Sydney Swanson drove in the tying run and Madisen Yandle drove in the go-ahead run. Also back is Nutter’s catcher, junior Rylie Rasmussen.
Rosemount
Coach: Tiffany Rose.
Last year: 24-1 overall, 16-1 conference; won South Suburban, Section 3 and state Class 4A championships.
2022 so far: defeated Eagan 6-0 on Monday.
Next game: at Apple Valley, 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Outlook: There’s no shortage of contenders for Rosemount’s throne, but the Irish are going to be tough to dislodge. Rosemount’s returnees include junior pitcher and University of Minnesota commit Jessa Snippes, who had an earned-run average below 1.00 and led the Irish in homers and runs batted in. Power-hitting first baseman Paige Zender and shortstop Isabelle Nosan, also juniors, are Iowa State commits. Two-thirds of the starting outfield also returns with Cece Hanson in center and Helen McKinnon in right.
