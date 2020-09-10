Rosemount, Lakeville North, Farmington share girls conference lead
Eastview’s boys, Rosemount’s girls and Lakeville North’s girls are the only teams to make it through the first two weeks of the South Suburban Conference soccer schedule unbeaten and untied.
All three are 4-0 overall after each won two games last week. Several other SSC teams have yet to lose but have ties on their records, including the Farmington girls (3-0-1), Shakopee girls (1-0-2) and Lakeville North boys (3-0-1).
For most SSC schools, last week was the second and final week of two-game, home-and-home series against conference opponents where the first game counted in the standings and the second did not. Most remaining games will count in the standings.
On the boys side, Eastview and Shakopee share the lead at 2-0, with Lakeville North and Lakeville South both at 1-0-1.
Lakeville North, Rosemount and Farmington are 2-0 in the girls conference standings, with Shakopee at 1-0-2.
Highlights from last week’s action:
Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South
The boys teams battled through two tight games last week, tying 1-1 at Lakeville South on Sept. 2 before North won 1-0 on its home field last Friday. Loic Mesanvi of South and Josiah Enderson of North were the goal scorers in the first game. Garret O’Meara assisted on Mesanvi’s goal.
North’s Ethan Sedlacek scored with five minutes remaining in the rematch at Lakeville North High School. It was the only one of Lakeville North’s 15 shots on goal that got past South goalkeeper Nate Bennett. Enderson assisted on Sedlacek’s goal and Evan Siefken made three saves to get the shutout.
In the girls’ home-and-home, North won the first game 2-0 on goals by Louisa Shromoff and McKenna Lehman. Shromoff and Abby Ruhland also had assists. Mia Okubo and Shromoff scored in Friday’s rematch, another 2-0 North victory. Ruhland and Lehman had assists. Annie Waters was the winning goalkeeper for North in the first game and Elinor Sayers played the second.
Lakeville South is 0-4, with all of its losses coming against teams (Lakeville North and Rosemount) that are undefeated.
Rosemount vs. Burnsville
The Irish girls had back-to-back 7-0 victories over Burnsville. Kenzie Jacobson and Taylor Heimerl each scored twice in the Sept. 2 opener at Rosemount. In the rematch Sept. 3 at Burnsville, Jacobson, Lisette Thurman and Alexis Orlando each scored twice.
Goalie Lily Navarrete was busy for Burnsville (0-4) making 25 saves in the two games.
Rosemount also swept the boys doubleheader, winning 1-0 and 2-1. Rosemount’s Reid Wolf scored in the first half of the first game. In the second game, Wolf had assists on goals by Tommy Kelly and Dylan Anderson. The Irish have won three in a row after dropping their season opener.
Burnsville (0-4) got a goal from Alex Gomez in the second half of the second game.
Eastview vs. Farmington
Sophomore Nicholas Karam continues to light up the scoreboard for the Eastview boys team. He had a hat trick in last Friday’s 5-0 victory over Farmington, giving him eight goals in four games. Merrick Schaefer and Asher Ozuzu also scored for the Lightning.
Two days earlier, Eastview defeated Farmington 2-0 with Karam scoring both goals and Schaefer and Evan Wilson getting assists.
Farmington swept last week’s girls doubleheader with Eastview, 1-0 and 3-1. Jillian Hagman of Farmington scored the only goal of the Sept. 2 game. Last Friday, Hagman had a goal and assist and Alves Kennedy and Bailey McCuddin each scored once.
The two losses to Farmington dropped the Eastview girls’ overall record to 1-2-1.
Eagan vs. Prior Lake
The Wildcat boys swept the Lakers last week, winning 2-0 and 3-0 and improving to 3-1 overall.
Derrick Sieh and Will Bockenstedt scored in a Sept. 2 Eagan home game played at Eastview High School while renovations to Wildcat Stadium are completed. Hans Broman and Jack Bland had assists and goalie Jake Witt made five saves.
Two days later, Eagan won the rematch at Prior Lake as Ryan Lenertz had a goal and assist. Vince Caporelli and Nicholas Krahn also scored, and Gerome Coralde was the winning goalie.
Eagan’s girls team played its season opener Friday at Prior Lake after sitting out a two-week quarantine following a possible COVID-19 exposure. Prior Lake broke a tie with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining to win 2-1. Junior forward Lauren Rocheford tied it for Eagan with 15:15 remaining.
The Eagan girls’ second game with Prior Lake has been rescheduled for Oct. 8.
On Tuesday, the Wildcats played to a 2-2 tie at Shakopee, with Rocheford and Megan Carlson scoring for the Wildcats.
Apple Valley vs. Shakopee
Last Friday the Eagles and Sabers played to two draws at Apple Valley High School. The girls team scored midway through the second half to pull even with Shakopee in a game that ended 1-1. Apple Valley’s girls are 0-2-2 overall.
Two days earlier, forwards Maddie Londgren and Jenna Nyblom scored in a 3-2 loss at Shakopee.
The Eagle boys (2-1-1) did not score in either of their games against Shakopee but did play the Sabers to a 0-0 tie last Friday. Just two days earlier Shakopee defeated Apple Valley 10-0, scoring six goals in the first half.
