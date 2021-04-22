SSC roundup: Tiger baseball team starts 4-0

Snippes boosts Rosemount to tie for first in softball
Despite numerous stops and starts owing to the weather, high school spring sports are underway.
By this week all sports had started their seasons. Following are a few of the early highlights from baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse:
Baseball
Farmington was the only team to make it through the first four games of the South Suburban Conference baseball schedule without losing.
The Tigers were 4-0 after defeating Rosemount 10-1 on Wednesday. Last Friday, they defeated Lakeville South 13-1 as Zach Dohrmann pitched a five-inning one-hitter with nine strikeouts.
The offense provided plenty of support for Dohrmann in the South game with a home run from Noah Drusch, triples by Alex Berreth and Connor Weed, and doubles by Kyle Hrncir and Isaac Ask. Drusch scored three runs and Carter Hendrickson and Matt Hinnenkamp each drove in two.
Lakeville South’s pitchers struggled to find the plate, allowing nine walks in four innings.
Farmington, which also defeated Shakopee 4-1 and Burnsville 10-2 last week, will play home games against Prior Lake (Thursday) and Lakeville North (Friday).
Eagan, Eastview and Lakeville South were tied for second in the league at 3-1. Lakeville North is 2-2, including an 11-1 victory over Burnsville last Friday.
North’s Tanner Recchio had three hits and scored three runs in the Burnsville game. Alex Ballis homered and had three RBI, and Sam Caulder was the winning pitcher.
Softball
Lakeville North and Rosemount have jumped into the South Suburban lead, with each team winning its first three games.
The Irish’s opener April 15 was a marathon against Farmington. Rosemount pitcher Jessa Snippes held the Tigers scoreless and struck out 19 through 11 innings, then ended it in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer for a 1-0 victory.
In Rosemount’s 7-1 victory over Eagan on Tuesday, Snippes was 5-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI. She also pitched a four-hitter with 15 strikeouts. Macy Fry had three hits and Izzy Yahr and Charley Hatterman had two hits each.
Eagan was 2-1 after Tuesday’s loss. Leadoff hitter Sara Boerger hit a triple and drove in the Wildcats’ run.
Lakeville North has outscored its first three opponents 35-8, including a 20-0 victory over Apple Valley on Tuesday.
North’s McKinley Malecha homered twice and drove in five runs in Tuesday’s victory. Emma Poncin was 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBI. Alexis Haglund pitched the first three innings, allowing one hit and striking out four.
The Panthers scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning in a 9-4 victory at Shakopee last Friday. Poncin drove in three runs and Ari Loesch homered.
Boys lacrosse
Two teams expected to be in the race for the South Suburban championship met Tuesday, with Rosemount winning 6-5 at Lakeville North. Chase Tuccitto and Cam Johnston each had a goal and assist for the Irish, and goalie Aiden Sorsoleil made 15 saves.
Rosemount improved to 2-0, including a 12-6 victory over Wayzata in its season opener last Saturday. Ryan Alberts scored three times for the Irish.
Tuesday’s loss to Rosemount dropped Lakeville North to 2-1 overall. The Panthers, who qualified for the 2019 state tournament, defeated Simley 13-5 and New Prague 18-1 in their first two games.
Lakeville North’s new co-head coaches are Tim Roche and Matt Stonestrom, both of whom are former Eastview High School head coaches. Roche led the Lightning for 11 years and his 2012 team won the state championship. Stonestrom was Eastview’s head coach in 2018 and 2019.
Girls lacrosse
The South Suburban Conference’s newest team – sort of – debuted with two victories in its first three games.
Apple Valley/Burnsville, operating as a co-op program this season, defeated Eagan 17-4 on Monday in its conference opener. The team split non-conference games against Holy Angels and Bloomington Jefferson last week.
Attacker Taiva Reinertson scored 13 goals in the team’s first two games, a 14-7 victory over Holy Angels and 15-9 loss to Bloomington Jefferson. Ruby Pazorski had four goals and Grace Lankas three in the first two games.
Rosemount defeated Lakeville North by a surprisingly one-sided score of 19-4 in conference action Tuesday night. Lakeville North finished third in the 2019 state tournament.
Ava Whelan had six goals and two assists in the Irish’s season-opening victory. Allie Mackinac had three goals and six assists, and Sayla Lotysz and Emma Duchscherer scored three times each.
