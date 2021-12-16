LV North defeats Farmington in girls basketball opener
Forward Ashton Dahms scored a hat trick, which included the go-ahead goal in the third period, as Lakeville South rallied to defeat Lakeville North 6-3 in South Suburban Conference boys hockey Tuesday night.
The Cougars (5-0 overall, 3-0 SSC) trailed 3-2 before scoring four times in the third period at Hasse Arena. South took the lead for good at 10 minutes, 9 seconds of the third period on Dahms’ second goal of the game. He completed his hat trick with 2:18 remaining.
Aidan Willis had a goal and assist, and Tanner Ludtke had three assists for the Cougars, who are tied with Eastview for first place in the South Suburban.
Lakeville North’s Luke Jech and Wesly Brunello scored less than a minute apart late in the second period to give the Panthers (1-2, 1-1) a 3-2 lead.
In other SSC boys hockey Tuesday:
• Eastview went on the road to knock off Prior Lake 4-1 to keep pace with Lakeville South in the conference. The Lightning (5-1, 3-0) had goals from Jordan Brothers, Logan Opgrand, Zach Wooten and Jordan Larkee in the second period. Goalie Jay Svaren made 32 saves, including 15 in the third period. Eastview plays host to Lakeville South at 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Senior defenseman Jake Peterson scored twice in Rosemount’s 7-1 victory at Burnsville on Tuesday. Caden Hegarty had two assists for the Irish (2-1, 2-0). Jacob Neutz scored in the second period for Burnsville (0-3, 0-4-1).
• Apple Valley’s Dominic Pries scored once and had three assists in a 6-6 tie with Shakopee. Emmett McIntosh had two goals and one assist for the Eagles, who are 0-2-1 in the conference and 1-3-1 overall.
Girls basketball
Eastview, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Prior Lake and Shakopee were winners in the first round of South Suburban Conference girls basketball games Tuesday.
Lakeville North (3-2 overall) rolled past defending conference champion Farmington 68-32 behind 19 points from Gabby Betton and 16 from Abby Ruhland. Marin Blom scored nine points for Farmington (3-4).
Eastview pulled away in the last couple minutes of a 50-44 victory over Burnsville. Sophomore Savanah Gardner (14 points) and senior Robyn Dayton (13) led Eastview in scoring. Shawna Bruha had 14 points for Burnsville, with Madison Malecha adding 12 and Alyssa Torgenson 11. Eastview is 4-2 overall and Burnsville is 2-4.
Senior forward Ally Schultz scored a game-high 19 points as Lakeville South defeated Apple Valley 60-21. Ava Trettin added 12 for the Cougars, 2-3 overall. Isabella Jensen scored 12 for Apple Valley.
Rosemount lost at Prior Lake 48-47 on Tuesday, dropping to 1-4 overall. The record is somewhat deceiving because the Irish’s previous four games were against teams ranked in the Class 4A top 10, and one of those was a victory over Stillwater. Tayah Leenderts had 12 points and Nicole O’Neil 10 for Rosemount, which plays at Lakeville North on Friday.
Shakopee defeated Eagan 54-32, dropping the Wildcats to 2-2 overall. Senior guard Lily Fandre led Eagan with 13 points.
Girls hockey
Lakeville South remained unbeaten in South Suburban Conference girls hockey after a 7-2 victory at Apple Valley on Dec. 11. The Cougars’ top line had a big day as Claire Enright scored four goals and had one assist, Ryann Wright had a goal and five assists, and Taylor Otremba had a goal and three assists. Josie Grossman also had a power-play goal for South, 6-0 in the South Suburban and 6-1 overall.
Makayla Moran and Mazy Ryan scored in the third period for Apple Valley (3-2, 4-5).
Rosemount improved to 10-1 overall with a 5-3 non-conference victory over Northfield on Tuesday. Sophie Stramel had a goal and two assists for the Irish, who are ranked fifth in Class AA. On Dec. 11, Rosemount defeated SSC opponent Lakeville North 6-2 as Whitney Tuttle had two goals and one assist. Tuttle leads the Irish in scoring with 17 goals and 30 points through 11 games. Rosemount is 5-1 in the conference, with the only loss 5-3 to Lakeville South on Dec. 2.
Eastview (4-2 in league play) and Burnsville (3-1) also remain in touch with the conference leaders. Eastview defeated Farmington 2-1 on Dec. 11, with Brynn Dihel scoring the game-winner in the third period. Burnsville defeated Shakopee 8-1 as Katie Katzmarek had a hat trick and Anna Thomas scored twice.
