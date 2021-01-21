SSC roundup: Close race shaping up in girls hockey

Lakeville South boys skaters dominant in first two games
One indication of the competitiveness of South Suburban Conference girls hockey this season is only one of the 10 teams won its first two games.
That leaves Rosemount on top of the conference less than one week into the season. The Irish defeated Prior Lake 3-2 in overtime Tuesday night and are 2-0. Forward Whitney Tuttle scored twice for the Irish, including the winner 41 seconds into overtime.
Burnsville and Eastview are 1-0-1 in league play after the teams tied 2-2 on Tuesday. Apple Valley, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Prior Lake all are 1-1.
Rosemount will try to hold on to the conference lead when it plays host to Apple Valley at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Boys hockey
It’s still early but defending South Suburban Conference boys hockey champion Lakeville South has looked dominant so far, putting up two one-sided shutouts.
The Cougars drubbed Eagan 7-0 in their season opener Jan. 14, outshooting the Wildcats 65-6. Two days later they rolled to a 6-0 victory at Eastview, outshooting the Lightning 36-9 in the process.
Lakeville South, Rosemount and Prior Lake ended last week tied for first in the South Suburban at 2-0.
Cam Boche has six goals and two assists in South’s first two games, including a five-goal game at Eagan. Cody Ticen and Ethan Dahlmeir have split time in goal, with each earning a shutout. Lakeville South plays host to Lakeville North at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hasse Arena.
Rosemount defeated Burnsville 4-3 and Shakopee 7-1 in its first two games, leading up to a duel at home against Prior Lake at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Luke Levandowski led the Irish in scoring through two games with one goal and three assists.
Girls basketball
Defending South Suburban champion Farmington was one of three teams to go 2-0 in the first weekend of conference play.
Farmington, also ranked second in Class 4A, defeated Eastview 59-40 last Saturday as guard Peyton Blandin scored 20 points and senior center Sophie Hart had 14. Hart scored 13 points in the Tigers’ 61-36 season-opening victory at Lakeville North on Jan. 14.
Rosemount and Shakopee also won their first two conference games. Rosemount defeated Lakeville North 63-38 on Tuesday as Helen Staley scored 18 points and Nicole O’Neil added 12.
There will be one fewer undefeated team in the conference after Thursday, when Rosemount plays at Shakopee in a 7 p.m. game.
