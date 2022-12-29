A key month is coming up for conference races
In January, local student-athletes return to school following the holiday break and get down to business – not only in the classroom, but in various competitive venues.
January is the month where the standings will shake out and contenders will emerge in South Suburban Conference boys and girls basketball and hockey. With the SSC schedules set to resume next week, here’s a look at where things stand:
Boys hockey
The teams above .500 in conference games are Lakeville South (3-0), Prior Lake (4-1), Eastview (3-1) and Shakopee (2-1) as the conference remains very much up for grabs. The defending conference champion and sixth-ranked Cougars have shown a knack for winning close games, including Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime victory over 10th-ranked Hill-Murray in the Premier Holiday Classic in the Park tournament.
Eastview lost 3-2 to Lakeville South on Dec. 17 and is off until a Jan. 3 home game against Shakopee. The Lightning are 6-2 overall, with both losses against teams ranked in the top 10 in Class AA.
Rosemount returns to action Jan. 3 with a home game against Hermantown, the No. 2-ranked team in Class A. That game had been scheduled for Dec. 16 but was postponed because of bad weather.
Girls hockey
The other eight teams in the South Suburban Conference have some catching up to do in the final month of the regular season to keep it from being a race between the two Lakeville schools for the SSC title. Lakeville North is 8-0 in conference games and Lakeville South is 7-1. South’s conference loss was 4-0 to Lakeville North on Dec. 15, with the schools scheduled for their rematch Jan. 28.
North and South are 10th and 11th in the state Class AA rankings. North had a 10-game winning streak snapped with a loss to Warroad (ranked first in Class A) on Monday at the Warroad Holiday Invitational.
Teams that still might have a chance to push for the SSC title are Shakopee (5-3 in conference games), Prior Lake (4-3-1), Apple Valley (4-4) and Rosemount (4-4). Conference play resumes for most South Suburban teams Jan. 5 or Jan. 7.
Boys basketball
South Suburban Conference teams had played only one league game each before the holiday break, but defending conference champion Shakopee has started 4-0, including a 77-65 SSC victory over Eagan last week.
SSC teams were prevalent in last week’s Minnesota Basketball News state Class 4A rankings with Lakeville North second, Shakopee third, Eastview fourth, Farmington seventh and Lakeville South 18th. Lakeville North has marquee victories over East Ridge, Totino-Grace and Wayzata. Eastview has victories over Wayzata and Osseo, Lakeville South also has defeated 10th-ranked Wayzata and Farmington beat eighth-ranked Eden Prairie.
That suggests a heated duel for the conference championship, and one of next week’s biggest games is Lakeville South at Lakeville North at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
Girls basketball
Winter got in the way of a highly anticipated game between Rosemount and Lakeville North scheduled for Dec. 22. It’ll be made up sometime after Jan. 1 and likely still will have a big impact on the South Suburban standings.
When the conference schedule resumes next week, one key question is whether or not Lakeville South is for real. The Cougars won their first eight games, including two in the SSC, for their best start in Angie Iverson-Ohnstad’s 12 years as coach. The acid test comes up soon with games against Lakeville North on Jan. 6 and at home against Rosemount on Jan. 10.
Lakeville North is 3-0 in conference play, with Rosemount and Lakeville South each 2-0. Rosemount, 7-0 overall, is ranked sixth in Class 4A. Lakeville South is 10th and North 13th in the state rankings. Eagan could have a chance to challenge the conference leaders after starting 2-1 in league play, including victories over Farmington and Shakopee.
