SSC highlights: Lakeville schools 1st, 2nd in boys hockey

First-period goals by Tate Pritchard and Ben Portner helped send Lakeville South to a 4-1 victory over Rosemount on Tuesday as the Cougars clinched a tie for the South Suburban Conference boys hockey championship.
Lakeville South (20-3 overall, 15-1 SSC), the defending conference champion, can win the title outright by earning one point in its final two regular-season games. If the Cougars lose both, Lakeville North can tie them by winning its last game.
Lakeville South’s only conference loss was to Rosemount on Jan. 15, but the Cougars avenged it when Pritchard and Portner scored in the first 10 minutes of Tuesday’s game at Rosemount Community Center. Tanner Ludtke made it 3-0 early in the second period and Aidan Willis scored an empty-net goal with 25 seconds remaining. South goalie Jack Hochsprung made 19 saves.
Jake Peterson scored a power-play goal in the second period for Rosemount (10-12-1, 9-7-1). Jake Toll and Carson Liebaert assisted.
Lakeville South’s final two regular-season games are Thursday at home against Eastview and Friday at Prior Lake. Both start at 7 p.m.
Lakeville North goalie Finn Jacques made 15 saves as the Panthers (17-6, 14-3) shut out Eagan 3-0 on Tuesday. Tyler Arneson, Hayden Konik and Luke Jech scored one goal each. The Panthers play at Hastings in a non-conference game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday before closing the regular season at Farmington at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Eastview improved to 14-9 overall and 10-6 in the conference by defeating Apple Valley 6-2 on Tuesday. Zach Wooten put Eastview in front to stay with a goal at 3 minutes, 59 seconds of the third period, and Cody Domagalski, Tanner Kronberg and Jordan Brothers added goals later in the period. Wooten also scored in the first period and Logan Opgrand had a goal in the second.
Jace Larson and Devin Britt scored for Apple Valley, both in the second period.
Boys basketball
Farmington and Shakopee are tied for first place in South Suburban Conference boys basketball, but not for much longer. They’ll break the tie when they play Friday at Shakopee.
Farmington (15-6, 11-2) rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to defeat Rosemount 58-57 at home Tuesday. Senior forward Kyle Hrncir led the Tigers with 17 points and senior guard Sam Hoffman scored 11.
Senior guard Caleb Siwek had a game-high 25 points to lead Rosemount (10-10, 5-8). Anish Ramlall added 15.
Eastview and Lakeville North, both 10-3 in the conference, are breathing down the necks of the co-leaders. Eastview (16-4 overall) rolled past Apple Valley 85-44 and North stopped Eagan 54-28.
Jamal Ambrose had 19 points, Chet Kloss 17, Mario Adams 15 and Dylan Omweno 13 in Eastview’s victory at Apple Valley. Nolan Winter scored 15 points in Lakeville North’s victory at Eagan, where the Panthers outscored the Wildcats 35-11 in the second half.
Lakeville South handed No. 2-ranked Shakopee its second loss of the season Feb. 10, using a big second half to defeat the Sabers 68-51 on the Cougars’ home court. Sam Fliehe had 21 points and Connor Beauchamp and Avery Mast scored 13 each for South, which outscored Shakopee 45-26 in the second half. Lakeville South is 13-8 overall and 7-6 in the conference after losing to Prior Lake 46-43 on Tuesday.
