Defending Class AA champs return top four all-arounders
Gymnastics season just started a couple of weeks ago, and Lakeville North is ready for a break.
You could tell by the number of Panthers gymnasts walking around with ice packs, wraps and physio tape after Tuesday’s South Suburban Conference meet against Rosemount. Aches and pains are part of life as a gymnast, but defending Class AA champion North could use a little downtime.
And the Panthers will get it, at least from meets; their next competition is Jan. 4. They will continue to practice over the holiday break, but the gymnasts who need some time to rest will have that opportunity.
“We’ve had five meets already. Ashley (Goodlund) is all iced up. Anna (Altermatt) has a back and ankle that are rough. We’re working our way through it,” coach Teri Homan said. “These kids are stronger than anybody you can even imagine. We have kids that are barely moving after the meet, but they don’t show it during the meet.”
Lakeville North defeated Rosemount, regarded as a top-10 team in Class AA, 147.725-137.275 on Tuesday. The Panthers swept the top three places in the all-around, as well as the top three on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise. The team score was within two points of their winning total at the 2019 Class AA state meet.
A score of 150 or higher seems well within reach for North, provided the Panthers can stay healthy. The holiday break is a key skill-building part of gymnastics season. Homan said the Panthers are hoping to roll out their most difficult, highest-scoring routines by Lakeville North’s invitational meet Jan. 11.
“We haven’t thrown all of our skills yet. I know what these girls can do. It’s a matter of getting the timing right, putting them in at the right time,” Homan said. “We have a plan in place. There are a lot of big skills they want to do. We’re working them, we just aren’t competing them yet.”
Lakeville North, which has finished first, second and first in the last three state meets, opens this season as the clear Class AA favorite. That has a lot to do with four returning all-arounders – seniors Altermatt, Goodlund and Rachel Steiner, and sophomore Kaitlyn Nguyen.
“They want to be good role models,” Homan said of her all-arounders. “And they want to repeat, so they’ve been training hard and being smart.”
Sophomore Abby Kvale has been in the first spot in varsity events. “Right now we’re six or seven deep, so we can play around with the lineup if we want,” Homan said. “Abby is doing a great job; she’s been a good leadoff person. I see her continuing in that role for now.”
Steiner was first in the all-around at Tuesday’s meet with 37.35 points, and also won on bars. Altermatt had a winning score of 9.5 on floor and took first on vault. Goodlund was the winner on beam.
Champlin Park junior Chaney Neu is defending Class AA champion in the all-around and all four individual events, but might miss the entire 2019-20 season because of a knee injury. If she can’t return by the state meet it would create opportunities for others such as North’s Steiner and Altermatt, who were second and fifth all-around at the 2019 state meet. Another contender is 2019 Class A all-around champion Bella Frattalone, whose school (Mahtomedi) was moved to Class AA this season.
Homan said she tries not to watch what other schools’ gymnasts are doing, choosing to focus on helping her own gymnasts improve. And she said there’s still room for growth on a Lakeville North team that’s already competing at a high level.
“This team is capable of more than we saw (Tuesday),” she said.
SSC standouts return
Eagan is one of the top returning teams in South Suburban Conference gymnastics, with two state medalists returning to the Wildcats’ lineup.
Wildcats’ senior Teagan Ramboldt scored 9.7125 on floor exercise at the 2019 Class AA meet to take second place. Hannah Maccarone, a sophomore, was fourth on vault with 9.725. They helped lead Eagan to a 136.875-126.675 victory over the combined Apple Valley/Eastview team on Tuesday night.
Abbie Swanson of Apple Valley/Eastview was second on bars, vault and all-around against Eagan, and took third on beam and floor.
Rosemount eighth-grader Avery Doman is one of the top young gymnasts in the conference. Doman placed second to Lakeville North’s Goodlund in the Irish’s meet at North on Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.