Farmington, Eagan golfers shoot 72 at Brackett’s Crossing
Eastview won the first South Suburban Conference boys and girls golf tournaments of the spring, but the Lightning boys spent a lot more time sweating out the results.
On Monday, after 18 holes in frigid weather at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club, the Eastview boys earned their victory by one stroke over Farmington. The Lightning girls dealt with their own weather difficulties, waiting out a two-hour frost delay before winning the first SSC tourney April 19 at Valleywood Golf Course. Lakeville South was second in the girls tournament, 52 strokes behind Eastview.
South Suburban Conference golf championships are decided by a series of tournaments in which all 10 SSC schools compete. The second conference girls tournament took place Wednesday (after this edition went to press) at Stonebrooke Golf Club in Shakopee. The third girls varsity tourney is May 11 at Crystal Lake in Lakeville.
SSC boys teams have their second conference match Wednesday, May 4, at Crystal Lake.
SSC boys
Eastview and Farmington were just two strokes apart at last year’s state Class 3A tournament, so it stands to reason they would be difficult to separate again this year. The Lightning had four players shoot 78 or better for a 302 total and a one-stroke victory over Farmington.
Farmington junior Kyler Schwamb and Eagan senior Hank Sogge had the lowest scores in Monday’s tourney, with both coming in at 1-over-par 72. Rosemount senior Owen Rexing shot 73 to finish third.
Gabe Tritschler led Eastview with a 74, tying for fourth individually. Tyler Wanous and Joey Rohlwing both had 75s and Tyler Cords shot 78. Jack Hanson shot 79 even though it didn’t count toward the Lightning’s team total.
Zach Rouleau shot 76 and Cale Thompson 77 for Farmington. Dylan Olson turned in a 78.
Eastview and Farmington were third and fourth in last year’s state Class 3A tourney. This week, Farmington was fourth and Eastview sixth in the Minnesota Golf Association all-class state rankings.
Evan Raiche (75), Chase Camilli (78) and Nick Olson (79) led Lakeville North to third place with a 315 total. Lakeville South was fourth at 318, with Andrew Day (78) and Owen Segna (79) shooting the Cougars’ best scores.
Sogge’s co-medalist score led Eagan to sixth in the team standings. Rosemount was seventh, one stroke behind Eagan. Apple Valley senior Jace Larson tied for fourth individually with 74, with the Eagles placing eighth as a team. Top individuals for Burnsville were Keegan McDevitt and Jesse Tasa, both of whom shot 92.
SSC girls
Eastview ninth-grader Lauryn Finley shot 1-over 73 and senior Kennedy Brom had an 81 to take the top two spots in the April 19 South Suburban girls tourney at Valleywood. The two sparked the Lightning’s team runaway on their home course. Emma Lai added an 83 and Elara Egner shot 96 for Eastview, ranked fifth in the state by the MGA.
Lakeville South junior Kelsi Mauzy shot 82 and finished third individually. Lily Honda added a 95 for the Cougars. Lakeville South was without its top player, 2021 state tournament qualifier Jovie Ordal, who teamed with Rosemount’s Lily Vincelli to play in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball last week in Puerto Rico.
Apple Valley, fourth in the team standings, was led by sophomore Avary Johnson, who shot 83 to tie for fourth. Farmington senior Aspen Ball also shot 83 and helped the Tigers to fifth in the team standings.
Playing without Vincelli, Rosemount came in sixth as a team. Senior Olivia Rapp shot 95 to lead the Irish. Burnsville was seventh, with Bailey Tilley turning in a 96 to lead the Blaze. Eagan senior Ali Dahl shot 93 to finish eighth individually; the Wildcats were eighth in the team standings.
Lakeville North, rebuilding after sending an all-senior lineup to the 2021 state tourney, was ninth in the first SSC event. Olivia Hanson had the Panthers’ top score, a 98.
USGA Four-Ball
Lakeville South’s Jovie Ordal and Rosemount’s Lily Vincelli had a break from the high school regular season – and the miserable April weather in Minnesota – to play in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship last week in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
Ordal and Vincelli, both sophomores in 2021, had best-ball scores of 72 and 76 in qualifying and missed advancing to the match play portion of the tournament by six strokes.
Former Lakeville North player Megan Welch, now a senior at Bradley University, teamed with Taylor Ledwein of New Prague in the Four-Ball tourney. Ledwein also played college golf at Bradley, graduating in 2021. Welch and Ledwein missed the match play cutoff by one stroke.
