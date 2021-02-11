Rosemount remains one game back
Senior guard Paige Kindseth scored 23 points as Farmington defeated Lakeville South 62-35 on Monday to maintain its one-game lead in South Suburban Conference girls basketball.
The Tigers, ranked second in Class 4A, improved to 8-0. They are one game ahead of Rosemount and 1.5 games ahead of Prior Lake, two teams Farmington already has defeated.
Rachel Krebs and Sophie Hart added 10 points each for Farmington, which took a 35-18 lead at halftime. Guard Finley Ohnstad led Lakeville South (1-7) with 12 points.
On Feb. 6, Farmington defeated Shakopee 65-49 behind 20 points from senior guard Peyton Blandin and 14 from Hart.
Farmington plays at Eastview at 7 p.m. Friday and is home against Eagan on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Next up for Lakeville South are games at Eagan on Friday and at home against Burnsville on Feb. 12.
Also in South Suburban Conference girls basketball Monday:
Rosemount 46, Eagan 36: Tayah Leenderts, a junior forward, scored 13 points in Rosemount’s home-court victory. Rosemount, 7-1, remained one game behind conference leader Farmington. Guards Ivory Finley and Abby McNeil added seven and six points for the Irish, who play at Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Friday.
Guard Drew Buslee had 11 points and forward Lily Fandre nine for Eagan (3-5), which will try to end a two-game losing streak when it plays at Lakeville North on Friday.
Prior Lake 55, Eastview 37: Eastview is 4-4 after losing at Prior Lake. The Lightning will play at Farmington on Friday night.
Senior guard Cassidy Carson led the Lightning with 12 points in Monday’s game, with Kaitlyn Schaefer and Vanessa Wright scoring seven each.
Shakopee 59, Lakeville North 54: Senior guard Ashleigh Fossey had 17 points for Lakeville North, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Panthers from dropping to 4-4 overall. Junior guards Michaela Juaire and Abby Ruhland had 11 and nine points.
Lizzie Berkvam, Gabby Betton and Ruhland scored nine points each in the Panthers’ 55-36 victory over Apple Valley on Feb. 4. Lakeville North plays at home against Rosemount at 7 p.m. Friday.
Burnsville 53, Apple Valley 42: The Blaze (2-5) ended a five-game losing streak, while Apple Valley dropped to 0-8.
Sophomore guard Shawna Bruha scored 22 points and senior forward Morgan Krumweide had 14 to lead Burnsville, which plays at home against Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Leading scorers for Apple Valley were senior guard Chyna Young (12 points), eighth-grader Myah Maull (nine) and junior Isabella Jensen (eight). The Eagles are home against Shakopee at 7 p.m. Friday.
