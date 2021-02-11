Lakeville South, Eastview share conference lead
It doesn’t take a hockey wizard to figure out which Lakeville South line you have to stop, but that falls under the label of “easier said than done.”
The South trio of juniors Taylor Otremba, Claire Enright and Ryann Wright has developed into one of the most prolific and dangerous lines in Minnesota high school girls hockey. Otremba (14 goals) and Enright (seven) have scored about 70 percent of the Cougars’ goals, and Wright has a team-high 13 assists.
They helped push the seventh-ranked Cougars into a tie for first place in the South Suburban Conference, producing all three of the team’s goals in a 3-2 overtime victory at No. 19 Burnsville on Tuesday night. Lakeville South is 6-1-1 in the conference and tied with Eastview, which lost to Rosemount 4-3 in overtime. Rosemount is one point out of first place and Burnsville is two behind as it appears a scramble is setting up for the conference title in the second half of the season.
Otremba scored Lakeville South’s last two goals Tuesday, including the winner at 2 minutes, 50 seconds of overtime on a shorthanded, unassisted breakaway. She also scored early in the third period, tying the game 2-2. Enright had a first-period goal and Wright had two assists. South goalie Lauren Sorvari made 30 saves.
Lakeville South coach Tim Morris said the two goals the Cougars allowed could have been avoided, but “we came back and found a way to get it done in overtime. That’s two games in a row for us (including a 5-4 overtime victory over Prior Lake on Saturday). I’ve got to give the kids credit for playing the entire game. That’s kind of been our mantra the last few days of practice.”
Burnsville (5-2-1) had been tied with Eastview for the conference lead before losing back-to-back games against Shakopee and Lakeville South. Olivia Carlson scored in the first period and Emily Howard scored in the second. Maria Widen made 21 saves.
Lakeville South is undefeated in seven games since losing its season opener against Eastview, but Morris said he and the players believe the Cougars are capable of playing much better. They weren’t happy about losing a lead against Prior Lake, which scored two goals in the final 1:04 of the third period to send Saturday’s game to overtime before Otremba scored at 31 seconds of the extra period to win it.
“If people look at the video of the goals that were scored against us (Tuesday), it’s not anything big that we did wrong, it was little things we have the capability of fixing,” Morris said. “We have a long way to go but we’re still finding a way to get it done, so it’s just a matter of us improving the little things.”
Little things that the Cougars are finding out can make the difference between winning and losing. They have played three consecutive overtime games, tying Farmington 2-2 on Feb. 2 before the victories over Prior Lake and Burnsville. There could be more close games on the way.
“Everybody seems to play hard against Lakeville South, for whatever reason. It’s never going to be easy for our kids,” Morris said.
On Saturday, Lakeville South plays host to Eagan and Burnsville goes to Rosemount for South Suburban Conference games that start at 3 p.m.
Elsewhere in SSC girls hockey Tuesday:
Rosemount 4, Eastview 3 (OT): Joey Edgar scored at 3:09 of overtime as the Irish (6-2) pulled within one point of the conference lead. Rosemount held one-goal leads three times during regulation on two goals by Whitney Tuttle and one by Sophie Stramel. Chloe Benadum, Mikayla Kelley and Josie Ellingson scored for 10th-ranked Eastview (6-1-1), which is tied for first in the conference with Lakeville South.
Eastview plays at Farmington at 7 p.m. Friday and Rosemount is home against Burnsville at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Apple Valley 6, Prior Lake 1: Marie Moran had two goals and two assists, and Makayla Moran scored once and had three assists as the Eagles (3-5) won their second consecutive game. Jade Ford, Lydia Vonderhaar and Mazy Ryan also scored for Apple Valley, which is home against Shakopee at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lakeville North 5, Eagan 5: Eagan sophomore forward Katie Urick scored the 10th and final goal of the game with 1:07 left in the third period. Neither team ever led by more than one goal. Meredith Jensen had a hat trick for Lakeville North (2-5-1) and now has 10 goals in eight games. Emily Cronkhite had two goals and an assist for Eagan (1-6-1).
Lakeville North is home against Prior Lake at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and Eagan plays at Lakeville South at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Shakopee 2, Farmington 1: The Tigers (2-5-1) had 36 shots on goal, but Sadie Long’s power-play goal was the only one to elude Sabers goalie Alexandra Boots. Shakopee scored the eventual game-winner at 9:17 of the second period. The Tigers play conference co-leader Eastview at home at 7 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.