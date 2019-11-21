SSC girls hockey offers plenty of intrigue

Eagan defends title, but lots of teams in pursuit
They’re already off and skating in South Suburban Conference girls hockey, where Eagan looks to defend its championship and Farmington seeks to return to the state tournament.
Here’s a capsule look at the teams from the Dakota County Tribune and Sun Thisweek area, and a summary of what’s happened so far this season:
Apple Valley
Coach: Don Erdall.
Last season: 11-11-5 overall, 5-7-5 conference, reached Section 3AA semifinals.
2019-20 so far: 3-0; defeated East Ridge 3-2, Totino-Grace 6-0 and Farmington 2-1.
Next game: vs. Proctor/Hermantown at home, 7 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: If the Eagles were looking to make a statement in the early season, they couldn’t have done much better than beating two 2019 state tournament qualifiers (East Ridge and Farmington) in their first three games. Starting goalie Keni Allen and four of the top five scorers from last season (Lily Leong, Sydney Johnson, Brooke Kierzek and Grace Lankas) return to a team looking to make a big jump in the South Suburban Conference.
Burnsville
Coach: Chris Lepper (first season).
Last season: 18-8 overall, 10-7 conference.
2019-20 so far: 2-1; defeated North St. Paul/Tartan 7-2, defeated Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 6-3, lost to Shakopee 4-3.
Next game: vs. East Ridge at home, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Blaze are re-tooling following an 18-victory season, starting behind the bench where Lepper takes over for Tracy Cassano, now coaching at Minnetonka. Senior forward Aubrey Nelvin, an 18-goal scorer last season, leads the returnees. The returning group also includes defender Avery Sawchuk and forwards Allie Urlaub and Sami Bowlby. Sophomore forward Katie Katzmarek has six points through the first three games.
Eagan
Coach: Dan Wilson.
Last season: 21-7 overall, 15-3 conference, reached Section 3AA final.
2019-20 so far: 2-2; lost to Wayzata 4-3, defeated Park of Cottage Grove 2-0, lost to Rosemount 5-3, defeated Eastview 3-1.
Next game: at Lakeville North, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: The defending South Suburban Conference champion Wildcats have three of the league’s most dynamic forwards in junior Emily Cronkhite and seniors Julia Barger and Jenna Ruiz, who were the team’s top three scorers last season. Senior forward Madelyn Pladson had a goal and assist in Tuesday’s victory over an Eastview team that came in unbeaten. Both of last year’s varsity goalies graduated, and Olivia Kawlewski and Ruby Sieber have seen time in the net this season.
Eastview
Coach: Herb Harvey.
Last season: 9-14-2 overall, 7-10-1 conference.
2019-20 so far: 4-1; defeated Lakeville North 2-1, Hastings 10-0, East Ridge 4-3 and South St. Paul 5-2; lost to Eagan 3-1.
Next game: vs. Totino-Grace at home, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Last year’s sub-.500 season and first-round playoff exit were out of the ordinary for a program that’s used to contending for conference and section championships. The Lightning have had a fast start this season with help from sophomore forward Avery Chesek, who has seven goals in their first five games. Junior forward Mikayla Kelley has five goals already. Senior forward Natalie Bordson is the captain and another senior, Lauren Johnson, has played every minute in goal thus far.
Farmington
Coach: Jon Holmes.
Last season: 16-13-2 overall, 9-7-2 conference, Section 1AA champion, sixth in state Class AA tournament.
2019-20 so far: 0-2; lost to Lakeville South 5-3 and Apple Valley 2-1.
Next game: vs. Maple Grove at home, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: It’s been a slow start for the Tigers, who return several key players from their state tournament team. But they have 23 regular-season games remaining, 14 of which will be on home ice. Forwards Claire Enright and Samantha Moehle are returning 20-goal scorers, and Ryleigh Furlong is back in net. The Tigers have three players already verbally committed to Division I college programs – Enright (Minnesota), junior defender Brenna Fuhrman (Minnesota Duluth) and junior defender Jayden Seifert (Minnesota State Mankato).
Lakeville North
Coach: Buck Kochevar.
Last season: 17-10-1 overall, 11-6-1 conference, reached Section 1AA final.
2019-20 so far: 0-5; lost to Eastview 2-1, Minnetonka 9-0, Warroad 4-1, Roseau 3-1 and Rosemount 3-2.
Next game: vs. Eagan at home, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: The Panthers, who took Farmington to overtime in the 2019 Section 1AA final, have had a nightmarish start. Offense has been an issue; North’s loss to Rosemount on Tuesday was the first time this season the Panthers have scored more than one goal in a game. The 4.2 goals-against average, while inflated by the nine the Panthers allowed against Minnetonka, needs to improve. Senior forwards Brooke Power and Olivia Mattis are the Panthers’ captains and their top two goal-scorers from last season. They will try to help North change its direction.
Lakeville South
Coach: Tim Morris.
Last season: 8-18-1 overall, 6-11-1 conference, reached Section 1AA semifinals.
2019-20 so far: 2-1; lost to Shakopee 2-1, defeated Farmington 5-3, defeated Prior Lake 6-2.
Next game: vs. Dodge County at home, 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Cougars appear on pace for improvement in Morris’ second season as head coach. They already own a victory over a Farmington team that was in the state tournament last year and defeated South in the section playoffs. It’s a young South roster; goalie Becca Macklin and forward Lindsay Maloney are the only seniors. Maloney and sophomore Taylor Otremba were the leading scorers last year. Otremba and sophomore Ryann Wright each had seven points in their team’s first three games.
Rosemount
Coach: Andrew Conboy.
Last season: 11-14 overall, 7-11 conference.
2019-20 so far: 2-1; lost to Chisago Lakes 5-3, defeated Eagan 5-3, defeated Lakeville North 3-2.
Next game: vs. Mahtomedi at home, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: It’s taken the Irish several years to get back to the point where they’re not considered a breather on anybody’s schedule. Their Nov. 16 victory over defending South Suburban champion Eagan in the conference opener was another sign that Rosemount is to be taken seriously. Much of last year’s roster is back this season, and the majority of this year’s team will return next year. Sophomore forward Whitney Tuttle, who was the Irish’s leading scorer last season, has five goals in their first three games this season. Bridget Heffron has taken over as the starting goalie after being the backup last season.
