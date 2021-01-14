SSC girls hockey: a balanced league

Several teams bring back majority of last year’s rosters
There was a time when the outcome of some South Suburban Conference girls hockey games was known before the first puck dropped. Those are the old days.
Now, many teams in the conference have experienced players, potential game-breakers and Division I college recruits. The result? No more games that are foregone conclusions. The two teams that represented the league at the state tournament last year, Burnsville and Farmington, returned the majority of their rosters. They, along with Lakeville South and Eastview, could be nipping at the heels of defending SSC champion Apple Valley.
Here’s a look at the eight South Suburban Conference hockey teams in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Apple Valley
Coach: Don Erdall.
Last season: 20-7 overall, 13-5 SSC (first place); reached Section 3AA semifinals.
First game: at Lakeville North, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: The defending conference champion Eagles suffered a tough loss before the season even started when senior forward Mandy Moran tore an ACL. Her sisters, eighth-grader Makayla and sophomore Marie, will try to pick up the slack. Makayla was the team’s leading scorer last season and Marie was third in points. Senior captain Grace Lankas led South Suburban defenders in scoring last season. Alternate captains Molly Mueller, Kailee Hoff and Jade Ford are other key returnees. The Eagles will have several eighth-graders skating on varsity, including one in goal.
Burnsville
Coach: Chris Lepper.
Last season: 19-9-2 overall, 10-6-2 SSC; won Section 3AA championship.
First game: at Eagan, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: The Blaze return several of the top players from their 2020 state tournament team, notably senior goalie Maria Widen. They also have punch up front with junior forward Sami Bowlby, who scored a team-high 19 goals. Forward Katie Katzmarek and defender Gabby Gromacki are two more tournament-tested players. Lepper said the Blaze’s depth might be an advantage in a season where wearing cloth masks could test players’ conditioning.
Eagan
Coach: Dan Wilson.
Last season: 14-12-2 overall, 7-9-2 SSC; reached Section 3AA finals.
First game: at home vs. Burnsville, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: Eagan usually is in the picture for conference and section championships. If the Wildcats are going to do that this year, they’ll need to rebuild in a hurry. They have a predominantly young team with a few veteran leaders, including forwards Emily Cronkhite and Maria Cooper. Olivia Kawlewski is expected to be the No. 1 goalie after serving as the backup last season.
Eastview
Coach: Herb Harvey.
Last season: 18-7-2 overall, 10-6-2 SSC; reached Section 3AA semifinals.
First game: at home vs. Lakeville South, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: The Lightning graduated only four seniors from a team that defeated conference champion Apple Valley twice and went to overtime against Burnsville in the section semifinals. Forwards Mikayla Kelley (48 points last season) and Avery Chesek (45 points) are among the returnees. Kelley has committed to Franklin Pierce University, and Chesek has committed to Yale. Junior Nora Stepan (26 points) leads a defense that returns almost intact. Angie Lombardi is the top candidate to take over in goal for the graduated Lauren Johnson.
Farmington
Coach: Jon Holmes.
Last season: 18-12 overall, 11-7 SSC; won Section 1AA championship.
First game: at Prior Lake, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: The Tigers are looking forward to a healthy season from junior forward and University of Minnesota commit Claire Enright, who was slowed and eventually shut down in 2019-20 because of a hip injury. Enright was third on the team in scoring despite missing the last eight games. Brenna Fuhrman (Minnesota Duluth commit) and Jayden Seifert (Minnesota State Mankato commit) anchor the defense in front of senior goalie Ryleigh Furlong. More scoring comes from forwards such as Sadie Long, Sam Moehle and Carly Lancaster. Farmington graduated only two seniors from a team that went to the state tournament.
Lakeville North
Coach: Buck Kochevar.
Last season: 6-17-3 overall, 3-12-3 SSC; reached Section 3AA quarterfinals.
First game: at home vs. Apple Valley, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: The Panthers are bounce-back candidates if they find a way to win more close games. They had three ties and eight one-goal losses last season. Defenders Meredith Jensen and Katie Doll and forward Jordan Ahrenstorff are among the top returnees.
Lakeville South
Coach: Tim Morris.
Last season: 20-6-1 overall, 12-5-1 SSC; reached Section 1AA semifinals.
First game: at Eastview, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: The Cougars were upset by Northfield in last year’s Section 1AA semifinals and might still be stinging from it; only two seniors graduated from that South roster. Junior forward Taylor Otremba, a Minnesota State Mankato commit, had 30 goals and 54 points last season. Forwards Ryann Wright and Iona Welsch were second and fourth on the team in scoring. An experienced defense returns, and Lauren Sorvari was the varsity backup goalie last season.
Rosemount
Coach: Andrew Conboy.
Last season: 10-16 overall, 7-11 SSC; reached Section 3AA quarterfinals.
First game: at Shakopee, 4 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: Forwards Whitney Tuttle (29 goals last season), Ava Nygaard and Joey Edgar were three of the Irish’s top four scorers last year. Seniors Savannah Hutchins and Lucy Jagoe lead the defense, along with sophomore Anna Shandorf. Senior goalie Bridget Heffron appeared in 21 games last season.
