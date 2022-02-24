SSC girls basketball: Irish keep the pressure on

Rosemount girls basketball coach Chris Orr celebrates with his players and assistant coaches following the Irish's 71-32 victory over Burnsville on Feb. 17. The victory was the 160th of Orr's career, making him the winningest head coach in the program's history.
Rosemount raced to a 16-point halftime lead and went on to defeat Eagan 64-43 on Tuesday as the Irish remained within one game of first-place Shakopee in South Suburban Conference girls basketball.
With the regular season scheduled to end Friday, the Irish’s only chance to catch the Sabers is with a victory over Apple Valley and a Shakopee loss to Eastview.
Alexa Ratzlaff scored 20 points for Rosemount (20-5, 15-2) on Tuesday, with Nicole O’Neil and Anna Tauer scoring 14 each. Lily Fandre had 15 points to lead Eagan (10-7, 16-9)
Rosemount defeated Burnsville 71-32 on Feb. 17, a victory that made Chris Orr the winningest girls basketball coach in school history. It was the 160th victory for Orr, who led the Irish to second place in the 2021 state Class 4A tournament.
Shakopee maintained its one-game lead by defeating Lakeville North 47-32 on Tuesday. Trinity Wilson scored 10 points for Lakeville North, which remained in third place in the SSC at 12-5 (16-9 overall).
Tuesday's game turned out to be the last of the regular season for Lakeville North. The Panthers' scheduled game at Prior Lake on Friday was canceled as Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools investigates an allegation of a message containing a racial slur left in the gym bag of a Prior Lake girls junior varsity basketball player.
The Prior Lake girls varsity also will forfeit its first-round section playoff game, ending its season, and Lakers head coach Demondi Johnson posted a message on social media stating he was resigning.
Lakeville North's first Class 4A, Section 1 playoff game is expected to be Wednesday, March 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.