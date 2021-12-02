Lakeville South will seek a second consecutive South Suburban Conference championship when the league’s boys swimming and diving schedule starts Friday, Dec. 10.
The Cougars aren’t the only team looking to repeat, as Prior Lake is after a sixth straight league title. The Lakers were solo champions from 2016-20 before tying South for the championship last season. The teams tied 93-93 in their dual meet.
Below is a look at how the 2022 season is shaping up for top teams from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune area:
Lakeville North
The 2021 Section 1AA runners-up lost three to graduation last year, including state meet standout Owen Teague (currently swimming for St. Cloud State University). The Panthers return four All-Conference swimmers, the most any squad returned: senior captain Marcus Satterlee, juniors Jack MacLeod and Justus Ray, and sophomore Cooper Krance. Additionally, North returns one of the best young divers in the state, freshman Alex Byers. Byers narrowly missed placing at state last year and will contribute points to a hungry Panther squad.
Lakeville South
The defending Section 1AA champions and co-SSC champions had some big losses to graduation after their breakout 2021 season, especially All-State diver Keegan Gare. This year, senior swim captains Dalton Bild and Max Kasal will be joined by sophomores Gage Boushee and Ethan LaBounty as the Cougars defend their team titles. All four swam at stated last year. With Gare’s graduation, senior captain Bob Smith and sophomore Porter Woodson will lead a young Cougars diving squad. Woodson just missed advancing to state in 2021 and has it in his sights again this year.
Eagan
The Wildcats might have lost the most talent of any SSC team, graduating three All-Conference swimmers and one diver (standout Jacob Frost). Junior sprinter Thomas Kehler is a returnee and could be joined in December by his brother, two-time state champion Jackson Kehler, in his final season as a Wildcat. Jackson Kehler, who has signed with the University of Utah, is ranked as one of the top 250 swimmers nationally in the 2022 graduating class. He won the state Class AA 200- and 500-yard freestyle races in 2019. Jackson Kehler is expected to join the high school team after competing in the USA Swimming Winter Junior Championships next week.
Rosemount
The Irish are one of only two teams that did not lose all-conference talent. Senior Evan Kindseth and juniors Sullivan Labno and Matthew Warweg return for the 2022 season. Kindseth, a Miami University (Ohio) recruit, is a distance specialist who broke the Irish 500 freestyle pool record in 2021 and placed second at state. Additionally, freshman Lucas Gerten was one of the youngest divers to advance to the final 16 at state last year. With another year under his belt, Gerten could repeat and will be capable of high points for the Irish.
Farmington
The Tigers also returned their all-conference athletes. Senior Brandon Wilcek is a breaststroke specialist and top-16 finisher at state while junior Derek Keehn excels in sprints. Wilcek and Keehn lead a young squad building for the future.
Return to normal?
Assuming COVID-19 does not disrupt the 2021-22 season, boys swimming and diving should see a big step toward a more typical season with in-person duals, larger invitational meets and the return of spectators. Most SSC teams are expected to compete in True Team and currently boast some larger invitationals on their calendars to make for a busy winter season. The state meet is scheduled March 3-5, 2022, at the University of Minnesota.
Still time to join
Lakeville North and South swimming and diving practice started Monday, but there’s still time for anybody interested to join. There are no cuts and every athlete participates in meets. Both Lakeville teams welcome athletes in seventh through 12th grade, including those who have not competed in swimming or tried diving before.
