SSC boys hoops: Irish take overtime slugfest against Eagan

Farmington wins for fourth time in five games
After 40 minutes of back and forth Monday night, Rosemount left the Eagan High School gymnasium with its boys basketball record back at .500.
It wasn’t easy. The Irish (4-4) trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half. They rallied and led by as many as nine in the second half before losing that lead but eventually prevailing 67-62 in overtime.
Junior guard Caleb Siwek scored 26 points for Rosemount, including four free throws in overtime that helped the Irish secure the victory. Rosemount is tied with Lakeville South for fifth in the South Suburban Conference, while Eagan (3-5) is now in seventh place.
The in-person and streaming audiences saw a furious finish to the second half. Eagan scored eight points in the final 40 seconds to send the game to overtime, including three-pointers by guards Emmett Gustafson and Emmanuel Schmitter. Oscar Khazon scored with one second remaining, making the score 60-60 and requiring four more minutes to settle matters.
Rosemount never trailed in overtime and scored the game’s final five points. Senior guard Sean Sullivan scored 15 points and senior center Zach Wenthe had nine.
Schmitter scored 17 points for Eagan before fouling out with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining. Khazon had 16 points and Gustafson 12.
Rosemount will look to move its record above .500 when it plays host to Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Friday. Eagan is at Lakeville South on Friday night.
Other South Suburban Conference boys basketball games Monday:
Farmington 60, Lakeville South 59: Farmington won for the fourth time in five games and Lakeville South lost for the fourth time in five.
Kyle Hrncir, a junior, led Farmington (5-3) with 17 points. Guard Eli Green and center Zach Cochnauer scored 10 each for the Tigers, who play South Suburban co-leader Eastview on Thursday.
Reid Patterson had 16 points and Avery Mast 15 for Lakeville South (4-4), which has lost three in a row after opening the season with three consecutive victories. The Cougars are home against Eagan at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Shakopee 67, Lakeville North 63 (OT): The Sabers (8-0) remained undefeated and tied for first in the South Suburban after Monday’s victory at Lakeville North.
Lakeville North is 5-3, with all three losses against teams ranked in the top 10 of Class 4A. The Panthers are ranked as well, at No. 8.
Senior guard Will Blascziek had a game-high 19 points for Lakeville North. Jack Robison, Nolan Winter and Cooper Laufenburger scored eight each for the Panthers, who will play at Rosemount at 7 p.m. Friday.
Apple Valley 89, Burnsville 65: Senior forward Noah Friedt scored 15 points and was one of five Eagles players in double figures as Apple Valley won its first game of the 2021 season.
Sophomore guard Khalif Bettis had 14 points and Bobbie Jackson, Quinn Ewald and Mileo Patterson scored 11 each for the visiting Eagles (1-7). Jaylen Hannah (28 points) and Henry Saykeo (15) were the top scorers for Burnsville (0-8).
On Friday, Apple Valley plays at Shakopee and Burnsville is on the road at Prior Lake.
