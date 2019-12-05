Defending champion Rosemount faces several potential challengers
Rosemount finished the 2018-19 boys hockey season at the top of the South Suburban Conference and starts the 2019-20 season in the same place.
Although the Irish, ranked fourth in Class AA, are the solid favorites in this year’s SSC race, several other teams intend to have something to say about it. They include Lakeville South, the only South Suburban team to reach the 2019 state tournament, and Eagan and Lakeville North, each of which were one victory from reaching state.
Virtually every team in the conference has reason to believe it can be in the picture if things break right for them. Here’s an early season look at the eight SSC teams in the Dakota County Tribune and Sun Thisweek coverage area:
Apple Valley
Coach: Chris Sikich.
Last season: 2-22-2 overall, 0-16-2 South Suburban, lost in first round of Section 3AA playoffs.
2019-20 so far: 2-1-1; defeated Hopkins 4-1, lost to East Ridge 2-1, tied South St. Paul 2-2, defeated Owatonna 4-1.
Next game: vs. Eagan at home, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: It took the Eagles just four games to match their victory total from the 2018-19 season. Defense and goaltending have a lot to do with that; senior Evan Melville has a 1.45 goals-against average and .948 save percentage. Junior forward Nate Messerich has had a hot start with six points, including four goals, in the first four games. He has already exceeded his point total from last season. Sophomore forward Jace Larson, senior forward Luke Bonin and senior defenseman Andy Hedberg also return to the varsity as the Eagles seek to build.
Burnsville
Coach: Steve Beaulieu.
Last season: 9-14-3 overall, 8-9-1 South Suburban, lost in first round of Section 3AA playoffs.
2019-20 so far: 1-0; defeated Bloomington Jefferson 5-3.
Next game: at Eagan, 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Senior forward Grant Ahcan will be the latest member of his family to play Division I hockey, but first he has one more season with the Blaze. Ahcan, who had 37 points last season, committed to St. Cloud State, where his brother Jack is the Huskies’ captain this year. Another Ahcan brother, Roman, plays for Wisconsin. Tim Urlaub is another returning forward for the Blaze, and senior Joey Anderson is back at defense.
Eagan
Coach: Mike Taylor.
Last season: 20-8 overall, 14-4 South Suburban, reached Section 3AA final.
2019-20 so far: 1-0; defeated New Prague 4-2.
Next game: vs. Burnsville at home, 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Wildcats are looking to be back in the picture for the Section 3AA championship after losing to St. Thomas Academy in the 2019 final. Skillful senior forward Jonny Meiers, a Colorado College commit, led the Wildcats with 52 points last season. Eagan also will get leadership from senior defensemen Aidan Byrne and Max Meekin, and senior forward Cole Gibson. Another returning senior, Derek Manzella, had a 2.09 goals-against average last season.
Eastview
Coach: Drey Bradley.
Last season: 14-12-1 overall, 10-7-1 South Suburban, reached Section 3AA semifinals.
2019-20 so far: 1-1; defeated St. Thomas Academy 3-1, lost to Chaska 5-0.
Next game: vs. Lakeville South at home, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Bradley said the Lightning probably can’t afford to get in high-scoring games and will need to play well in their own end of the rink. They did that in their opener against St. Thomas Academy, but in Eastview’s second game Chaska pulled away in the third period. Senior Bennett Weestrand is an experienced goaltender. Josh Eernisse and Ryan Quaintance are proven scorers on a team that needs scoring. Caden EspindaBanick and Ben Malloy lead the defense.
Farmington
Coach: Scott Macho (first season).
Last season: 5-18-3 overall, 3-13-2 South Suburban, lost in first round of Section 1AA playoffs.
2019-20 so far: 1-0; defeated Prior Lake 4-3.
Next game: vs. Lakeville North at home, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: Macho, who has been head coach at South St. Paul and Rosemount, will try to lend stability to a Farmington program that has its fifth head coach in seven years. The Tigers had a good start, defeating Prior Lake on Ryan Gruber’s overtime goal. Reed Kadrlik and Logan Weierke are among the returning forwards, and Ryan Rouleau and Logan Lukasezck have varsity experience on defense. Dylan Modjeski played about half the minutes in goal last season, and Zach Trewick was in net for this year’s opener.
Lakeville North
Coach: Jake Taylor (first season).
Last season: 14-13-1 overall, 10-6-1 South Suburban, reached Section 1AA final.
2019-20 so far: 3-0; defeated Northfield 7-1, Chaska 5-2 and Holy Family 4-2.
Next game: at Farmington, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: Lakeville North teams aren’t used to struggling to stay above .500, and the first three games of this season suggest the Panthers might be poised for a comeback. North, ranked 17th in Class AA, scored four goals in the third period in rallying to beat 20th-ranked Holy Family on Saturday in The Opener at Bloomington Ice Garden. Returnees such as forwards Caden Smith, Tom Shandorf and A.J. Anello are off to fast starts for the Panthers. Cole Pearson, Mario Gasparini and Ben Monson return on defense in front of goalie Caleb Mayer, who’s in his third season on varsity.
Lakeville South
Coach: Janne Kivihalme.
Last season: 15-14-1 overall, 10-7-1 South Suburban, won Section 1AA, sixth in state tournament.
2019-20 so far: 1-0; defeated Chanhassen 6-0.
Next game: at Eastview, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Cougars hoped to have a couple more games under their skates by now, but games at home against Hermantown and at Duluth East were postponed because of weather issues. Cade Ahrenholz, who just completed football season as a starting defensive end for South, scored two goals against Chanhassen in his first hockey game of the winter. Forwards Jack Novak and Zack Oelrich have proven they can score on varsity, and Jack Malinski and Griffin Ludtke have experience on defense. Goalie Cody Ticen faced only seven shots in the Chanhassen game and stopped them all.
Rosemount
Coach: Rick Saintey.
Last season: 23-4 overall, 16-2 South Suburban, reached Section 3AA semifinals.
2019-20 so far: 3-0; defeated Minnetonka 5-2, East Ridge 5-3 and Bloomington Jefferson 6-0.
Next game: at Shakopee, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Irish, ranked fourth in Class AA by Let’s Play Hockey, are coming off two consecutive 20-victory seasons. This team looks capable of making it three in a row. Junior forward and future Wisconsin Badger Luke Levandowski scored 24 goals last season, as did senior forward Connor Kenefick. Defensemen Mason Wheeler, Mason Campbell, Jake Ratzlaff (a University of Minnesota commit) and Garrett Horsager played major minutes on varsity last season, and Will Tollefson had a 2.22 goals-against average. It’s going to be tough to dislodge Rosemount as South Suburban Conference champion.
