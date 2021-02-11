SSC boys hockey: Cougars keep rolling, extend their lead

South drops Prior Lake 6-3 on Saturday
Undefeated Lakeville South sped to a four-goal lead and went on to defeat Prior Lake 6-3 on Saturday at Hasse Arena in a boys hockey game between the top two teams in the South Suburban Conference standings.
The victory gave South (8-0) a three-point lead over Prior Lake (6-1-1) with the conference almost halfway through its 18-game schedule. Third-place Rosemount is five points back at 5-1-1.
Tyler Lafferty and Cade Ahrenholz scored in the first period for Lakeville South, ranked fifth in Class AA. Ashton Dahms and Tanner Ludtke scored goals 16 seconds apart in the second period as the lead grew to 4-0. Prior Lake scored back-to-back goals 51 seconds apart later in the second, but Dahms and Ahrenholz each scored his second of the game in the third period to put the game out of reach.
Jack Novak and Cam Boche had two assists each and Ethan Dahlmeir made 26 saves.
Lakeville South has outscored opponents 48-6. Five of the Cougars’ eight games have gone to running time (which starts when there’s a six-goal difference) for some or all of the third period.
Two days before defeating Prior Lake, Lakeville South shut out Farmington 3-0 at Schmitz-Maki Arena. Ben Portner, Austin Stoneking and Ahrenholz scored for South, and Cody Ticen made 15 saves to earn his third shutout of the season.
Seventeen South players have scored at least one goal this season and two Cougars have 20 points or more in just eight games – Cam Boche (23) and Ludtke (20). Ticen has a 0.50 goals-against average and Dahlmeir’s GAA is 1.00.
Next up for Lakeville South is a conference game at Burnsville at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Cougars’ scheduled game against Eagan on Saturday at Hasse Arena has been postponed.
Also in South Suburban boys hockey Saturday:
Shakopee 4, Burnsville 3: The Sabers (5-3) moved past the Blaze (4-4) into fourth place in the conference with their overtime victory. Thomas Dundon, Cade Nielsen and Zach LaMotte scored for Burnsville, which faces conference leader Lakeville South at home at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Tartan 5, Eastview 2: The Titans, a replacement for Eagan, scored the first four goals in their non-conference victory over Eastview. Maximillian Hanson and Sam Reller scored in the third period for the Lightning, 2-5 overall. Eastview plays at home against Rosemount at 7 p.m. Thursday and is at Farmington at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Farmington 5, Apple Valley 2: Trailing 2-1 after two periods, the Tigers scored four goals in the third to win on home ice. Logan Lukasezck scored twice in the third period, both on power plays. Hayden Sanborn also scored twice and Carter Hendrickson had one goal. Farmington (2-6) plays at Shakopee at 7 p.m. Thursday and is home against Eastview at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Emmett McIntosh had a goal and assist in the second period for Apple Valley (1-7). Adam Wiggins also scored in the second. The Eagles play at Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday and are home against Shakopee at 2 p.m. Saturday.
