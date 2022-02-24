SSC boys basketball: Shakopee defeats North, maintains 1-game lead

Lakeville North guard Sam Nolan threads a pass between two Shakopee defenders during a South Suburban Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night. Shakopee won 55-53 to retain a one-game lead in the conference.
Applying NASCAR terminology to basketball, you could say the South Suburban Conference boys leaders are four wide going into the final lap.
Shakopee went into Tuesday night’s action with a one-game lead, and kept it by winning 55-53 at Lakeville North. The Sabers, now 13-2 in the conference, maintained their slim lead over Eastview and Farmington. Lakeville North now is two games back at 11-4.
Each SSC team has three conference games remaining, with the regular season scheduled to end March 4. A big game comes up Thursday night when Shakopee visits Eastview at 7 p.m.
Lakeville North (16-6 overall) led Shakopee 34-23 at halftime and 51-47 with about four minutes remaining, but couldn’t hold on. A shot by guard Jack Robison from near the arc hit the rim and bounced away as time expired.
Nolan Winter had 18 points and Robison 11 for Lakeville North, which is home against Eden Prairie in non-conference play Thursday before playing host to Prior Lake (Friday) and Farmington (Tuesday, March 1) in SSC games.
Eastview defeated Prior Lake 79-61 on Tuesday to set up Thursday’s duel with Shakopee for first place. Kenji Scales scored 22 points, leading four Lightning players in double figures. Kayser Hassan scored 17, and Mario Adams and Jamal Ambrose had 11 each for the Lightning, 18-4 overall.
Farmington held off Lakeville South 61-58 on Tuesday as Kyle Hrncir scored 23 points. Baiden Bean had 12 and Brendan Ebel 11 for the Tigers, 16-7 overall. Avery Mast scored 20 points for Lakeville South (13-10 overall, 7-8 SSC).
