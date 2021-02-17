SSC boys basketball: Lightning make their case as one of state’s best

Eastview tops Shakopee in showdown for first place
If Eastview’s players had doubts about whether they were one of the state’s best teams, those probably are gone now.
The Lightning, ranked fifth in Class 4A boys basketball, had their biggest challenge of the season thus far Tuesday night – and their best chance to prove the state ranking is deserved. They passed with a 60-51 victory over fourth-ranked Shakopee in a battle for the South Suburban Conference lead.
“We knew coming in it was a big game and we tried extra hard to win this one,” said senior forward Zach Spann, who scored 17 points. “I think this shows we’re one of the best teams and can beat anyone. We just need to work on taking care of the ball at the end of games so we can finish them off.”
The Lightning built a double-digit lead in the second half. Shakopee cut it to four points with less than two minutes remaining before the Lightning closed it out. Eastview (10-0) took a one-game lead over Shakopee (9-1) in the South Suburban. The Lightning are one of three Class 4A teams still unbeaten, with the others being Champlin Park and Mounds View.
Even though most of this year’s Lightning starters were reserves last season, coach Paul Goetz said they believed in their ability. They just wanted a chance to display it.
“I think our kids already knew what kind of players they were,” Goetz said. “Last year they went against one of the best teams in the state in practice every day (referring to Eastview’s SSC co-champions in 2019-20). They were extremely close to those guys, and they just want to carry on the momentum that we had with last year’s group.”
Eastview’s points-allowed average of 65.0 is fifth in the conference, but it’s deceiving because the Lightning can turn it up on defense when necessary. It was necessary against Shakopee, which had averaged about 75 points in its previous four games.
“The coaches told us Shakopee had a lot of guys who could score points, so we couldn’t have one guy slacking off,” Spann said. “We all had to play hard.”
Spann and senior Henry Shannon III made it tough for the Sabers to get high-percentage shots near the basket and when Shakopee kicked it outside, the three-pointers weren’t falling.
“When you have some good athleticism and length, defense definitely needs to be your calling card,” Goetz said. “We talked before the game about how our defense needed to be on point tonight. They cut so well, move so well and pass the ball really well, so all five of our guys needed to be on the same page. I thought tips, deflections and getting some easy (baskets) would be a key thing and it ended up where we got a few more than they did.”
Shannon and junior guard Kenji Scales added 15 points each for the Lightning.
On Feb. 11, Eastview held off a second-half rally by Farmington to win 81-77 on the road. Shannon had a game-high 27 points, with Scales and Jackson Purcell scoring 17 each.
Eastview jumps back into action Thursday at home against Eagan, which is 4-6 but played competitively against Shakopee in its season opener – and defeated Farmington 64-54 on Tuesday.
To keep winning, “we have to work on some little things, like closing out the game at the end. In this conference it’s a grind every single night,” Goetz said.
Also in South Suburban boys basketball this week:
Eagan 64, Farmington 54: Oscar Khazon scored 16 points, Emmett Gustafson 14 and Emmanuel Schmitter 13 to lead the Wildcats (4-6) to victory Tuesday night. Kyle Hrncir had 13 for Farmington (5-5).
Lakeville North 73, Prior Lake 57: Panthers guard Will Blascziek scored a game-high 24 points and helped the Panthers (6-4) break it open in the second half Tuesday night. Cooper Laufenburger added 18 points and Nolan Winter 10.
Lakeville South 84, Burnsville 39: South held Burnsville to 12 points in the first half of Monday’s game. Reid Patterson and Trenton Kerr scored 16 points each for the Cougars (6-4), who are tied for third place in the South Suburban. Henry Sakyeo had 18 points for Burnsville (0-10).
Rosemount 70, Apple Valley 64: The Irish (6-4) are part of the third-place tie in the SSC after Tuesday’s victory. Junior guard Caleb Siwek, who averages 20.6 per game, scored 23 against Apple Valley. Senior guard Sean Sullivan added 18 points. Kelly Omweno scored 23 points and Kortland Johnsen 17 for Apple Valley (1-9).
