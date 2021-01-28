Siwek scores 22, including game-winning basket
Junior guard Caleb Siwek had 22 points and scored the game-winning basket in Rosemount’s 65-63 victory over previously undefeated Lakeville South in South Suburban Conference boys basketball Tuesday night.
Siwek received a screen, then got past three South defenders for a layup that decided the game. The Irish improved to 2-2 in the conference. Lakeville South, ranked second in Class 4A, is 3-1 in the South Suburban, one game behind co-leaders Eastview and Shakopee.
Siwek is leading the Irish in scoring, averaging 18 points a game. On Tuesday, Zach Wenthe added nine points and Cedric Wall, Teddy Bellrichard and Noah Loehr scored seven each for Rosemount.
Senior guard Reid Patterson led Lakeville South with 14 points. Sam Fliehe and Avery Mast had 13 each and Holden Mueller scored 10.
Rosemount plays at Farmington at 7 p.m. Friday, while Lakeville South is home against Prior Lake.
In other SSC games Tuesday:
• Eastview defeated Lakeville North 74-66 and remained unbeaten at 4-0. Senior guard Jackson Purcell scored a game-high 24 points to lead the eighth-ranked Lightning. Will Blascziek had 15 points and Cooper Laufenburger 14 for Lakeville North (2-2).
• Guard Emmanuel Schmitter scored 21 points as Eagan defeated Burnsville 85-49. Oscar Khazon had 17 points and Emmett Gustafson 16 for the Wildcats (1-3), who led 56-23 at halftime. Chris Owens had 17 points and Jaylen Hannah 15 for Burnsville (0-4).
• Senior guard Eli Green had 15 points in Farmington’s 71-59 victory over Apple Valley. Jake Cochnauer added 14 points, Kyle Hrncir 12 and Isaac Ask 11 for the Tigers, who evened their record at 2-2. Apple Valley (0-4) was led by senior forward Noah Friedt, who had 15 points.
