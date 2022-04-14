Only predictable thing about the league is its unpredictability
Farmington’s baseball team last year won the school’s first state team championship in any boys sport. However, the Tigers did not win the South Suburban Conference, tying for second behind Rosemount.
In a league where many teams have one or more Division I college prospects, nothing is for certain. That point was driven home on South Suburban Conference Opening Day on Monday, when Eastview went to Farmington and won 7-4. There’s not much difference between the top teams, meaning the conference race, as usual, likely will come down to the final week of the regular season in May.
Following is a look at the eight SSC baseball teams in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Apple Valley
Coach: Sam Firpo.
Last year: 3-19 overall, 3-15 conference.
2022 so far: lost to Lakeville North 17-7 on Monday, lost to Eastview 15-8 on Wednesday.
Next game: vs. Rosemount, 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Outlook: Although it was a rough start for the Eagles on Monday they do have some athletes, including senior infielder and captain Ben Glad, who was 2-for-3 with three RBI in the season opener. He has committed to play at Lycoming College. Outfielder Braden Mick and pitcher/outfielder Ryan Cardella also are senior captains.
Burnsville
Coach: Mick Scholl.
Last year: 8-15 overall, 5-13 conference.
2022 so far: lost to Shakopee 10-0 on Monday, defeated Rosemount 20-7 on Wednesday.
Next game: vs. Lakeville North at Alimagnet Park, 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Outlook: After being no-hit in its opening game at Shakopee, the Blaze are hoping the adage about hitters needing time to catch up to the pitchers is true. Captains Connor Quimby and Asher Giese saw varsity time last year, with both hitting .250 or better. Jake Struzyk and Jonah Dawson also are captains. Except during a four-game winning streak, Burnsville struggled to score last season; the Blaze will need that to change to move up in the standings.
Eagan
Coach: Steve Butler.
Last year: 17-8 overall, 12-6 conference; Class 4A, Section 1 runners-up.
2022 so far: defeated Rosemount 8-4 on Monday, lost to Farmington 20-7 on Wednesday.
Next game: at Eastview, 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Outlook: The Wildcats beat defending South Suburban Conference champion Rosemount on Monday as senior Liam Martin pitched four innings, striking out eight. Martin, who also plays shortstop, has signed with the University of California-Santa Barbara. Another key returnee is Charlie Harms, who has signed with North Iowa Area Community College. Ryan Danich had two hits and two RBI against Rosemount, and Will Husemann drove in a run. Three-sport standout Alex Lachenmayer also returns to the lineup.
Eastview
Coach: Tom Strey.
Last year: 11-12 overall, 9-9 conference.
2022 so far: defeated Farmington 7-4 on Monday, defeated Apple Valley 15-8 on Wednesday.
Next game: vs. Eagan, 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Outlook: If you want to make a statement, a good way to do it is by beating the defending state champion on its home field. That’s what the Lightning did on Monday at Farmington. Left-hander and future University of Minnesota pitcher T.J. Egan had a wild line in the Farmington game. The Lightning starter walked five and allowed three runs in five innings, but 14 of the 15 outs he recorded were strikeouts. Ezra Formaneck pitched the final two innings, striking out five, and also drove in two runs. Dahltyn Virnig led the Lightning with three hits and Benjy VandeBerg also drove in two runs. Braden Marks also returns with varsity experience on the mound.
Farmington
Coach: Jon Graff.
Last year: 21-6 overall, 12-6 conference; won Section 1 and state Class 4A championships.
2022 so far: lost to Eastview 7-4 on Monday, defeated Eagan 20-7 on Wednesday.
Next game: at Lakeville South, 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Outlook: The defending state champions figure to straighten themselves out at the plate after striking out 19 times in a season-opening loss to Eastview. Many of the key players from last year’s state championship team are back, including pitchers Zach Dohrmann, Kyle Hrncir and Hunter Frost. Hrncir will play shortstop when not pitching. Other returnees include infielder Ethan Coyer, who drove in five runs against Park of Cottage Grove in the 2021 state championship game, first baseman Gabe Bombardier and outfielder Connor Weed.
Lakeville North
Coach: Tony Market.
Last year: 13-11 overall, 10-8 conference.
2022 so far: defeated Apple Valley 17-7 on Monday.
Next game: at Burnsville (Alimagnet Park), 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Outlook: From the North program’s own published season outlook: “... after graduating 12 seniors from the 2021 team including the entire starting pitching staff and the most reliable arm out of the bullpen, the wild card for the Panthers’ success will be on the mound.” Thankfully for North, the pitchers will have plenty of help up the middle with returnees Tanner Recchio (shortstop), Josh Haugen (second base) and Ryan Brodin (center field). Recchio, a junior, batted a team-high .354 last season. Brayden Manning, who has committed to Taylor University, plays first base and outfield and likely will see some time on the mound. Freshman Teddy Juaire had an impactful varsity debut Monday against Apple Valley, going 3-for-5 with four runs and five RBI.
Lakeville South
Coach: Bill John.
Last year: 11-12 overall, 8-10 conference.
2022 so far: defeated Prior Lake 3-2 on Monday, lost to Shakopee 10-4 on Wednesday.
Next game: vs. Farmington, 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Outlook: Still seeking the first winning varsity baseball season in school history, this year’s Cougars have a chance to end the drought with future Division I players Hayden Mileski (Tulane) and Zak Endres (North Dakota State). Mileski can play several positions in the infield and outfield and Endres will see a lot of time on the mound. Hunter Webster, a captain along with Mileski, returns in the outfield. Shortstop Michael Gerda and second baseman Caleb Goodman solidify the middle of the infield. Ian Segna, a junior, pitches and plays third base.
Rosemount
Coach: Chris Swansson.
Last year: 16-8 overall, 14-4 conference; won South Suburban championship.
2022 so far: lost to Eagan 8-4 on Monday, lost to Burnsville 20-7 on Wednesday.
Next game: at Apple Valley, 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Outlook: The Irish boast one of the conference’s top returning players in senior shortstop/pitcher Easton Richter, who has signed with Saint Louis University. Infielder/pitcher Ryan Roszak also returns after a solid season at the plate in 2022. Junior Cameron Richardson could contribute in the infield or outfield, or on the mound.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.