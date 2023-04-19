Another competitive season is shaping up
Farmington won the 2022 South Suburban Conference baseball, one season after winning the state Class 4A title. But is the run over?
Not if the Tigers have anything to say about it.
They were fifth in Class 4A in a preseason ranking, indicating they should still be in contention for conference and section championships. One of the closest pursuers could be Rosemount, a section runner-up last season with numerous returning players. But there’s enough talent in the South Suburban to make any team dangerous.
Teams that survive the SSC gauntlet typically do well in the state tournament. In the 11 state baseball tournaments held since the SSC was established in 2010, five teams from the league reached championship games with three of them winning.
Following are capsules of the eight SSC teams in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Apple Valley
Coach: Sam Firpo.
Last year: 0-21 overall, 0-17 conference.
2023 so far: 0-1; lost to Lakeville North 4-0.
Next game: vs. Farmington, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dundas Memorial Park.
Outlook: Ten seniors will look to chart the Eagles’ path back from a winless 2022 season. That group includes catcher Spencer Klein and outfielder Parker Behling, who have signed to play at Winona State (Klein) and Upper Iowa (Behling). Junior Ben Jackson started on the mound in the season opener against Lakeville North. Ninth-grader Ryan Christiansen started at shortstop and also is expected to pitch this season.
Burnsville
Coach: Mick Scholl.
Last year: 6-15 overall, 6-11 conference.
2023 so far: 1-0; defeated Eagan 10-7.
Next game: vs. Prior Lake, 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: An eight-run second inning put the Blaze in good position to win their season opener at Eagan on Monday. Designated hitter Darren Einberger’s two-run homer was one of the key hits in the big inning. Nick Disher pitched the first four innings, holding Eagan to two runs on one hit while striking out seven. Captains Nick Meuser, Sean Emerson, Eli Keirstead and Cole Sieben will try to help Burnsville climb back into contention in the South Suburban.
Eagan
Coach: Steve Butler.
Last year: 13-10 overall, 10-8 conference.
2023 so far: 2-1; defeated Lakeville South 4-1, lost to Burnsville 10-7, defeated Shakopee 4-3.
Next game: vs. Lakeville North, 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Junior left-hander Danny Lachenmayer held Lakeville South to one run and struck out six in four innings as the Wildcats won their season opener. Several contributors from last year’s team return including senior catcher Griffin Fenske, who drove in two runs against South. Utility players Elias New and David Rocheford, outfielder George Anderson, infielder Will Husemann, designated hitter George Esser and outfielder Tate Gage are other key players for the Wildcats, who won seven in a row in May 2022 before dropping back-to-back playoff games.
Eastview
Coach: Pat Strey.
Last season: 11-13 overall, 8-10 conference.
2022-23 so far: 2-0; defeated Chanhassen 9-3 and Rosemount 4-3.
Next game: vs. Lakeville South, 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Lightning head coaching job stays within the Strey family as Pat Strey, a former Eastview player, takes over for his father Tom, who retired after last season. University of St. Thomas recruit Ezra Formaneck is expected to be one of the South Suburban’s top pitchers, and junior Cooper DeSutter will pitch when not at first base or in the outfield. Catcher/first baseman Nick Brandt hit a grand slam in the Lightning’s victory over Chanhassen last week.
Farmington
Coach: Jon Graff.
Last year: 23-4 overall, 15-3 conference (first place), won Section 1 championship, second in state Class 4A tournament.
2023 so far: 1-1; lost to Rochester Mayo 4-3, defeated Shakopee 2-0.
Next game: vs. Apple Valley at Dundas Memorial Park, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Most of the players who sparked the Tigers to back-to-back state championship game appearances have graduated. But this year’s group is highly regarded. The scouting service Prep Baseball Report had Farmington fifth in its Class 4A preseason rankings. Sawyer Hoffman showed ace potential with a two-hit shutout against Shakopee on Monday. Luke Walton, a middle infielder, was a Class 4A all-tournament player and Owen Schmidt pitched in the championship game against Stillwater. Juniors Josh Berreth and Dylan Carlson had two hits each against Rochester Mayo.
Lakeville North
Coach: Tony Market.
Last year: 15-9 overall, 12-6 conference, third in Class 4A, Section 3 playoffs.
2023 so far: 1-1; lost to Chaska 12-2, defeated Apple Valley 4-0.
Next game: at Eagan, 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Three college-bound players – shortstop Tanner Recchio (St. Thomas), pitcher Jackson Renz (Minnesota State Mankato) and pitcher/outfielder Ryan Joyner (Rockhurst) figure to have a lot to say about the Panthers’ fortunes this season. Recchio is in his third season as the starting shortstop. Renz led the Panthers in innings pitched last year and Joyner was the top option out of the bullpen. Underclassmen accounted for more than 80% of the innings pitched last year, making pitching a North strength this season. The pitchers will work with a returning catcher, Will Wareham.
Lakeville South
Coach: Bill John.
Last year: 13-12 overall, 8-10 conference, Class 4A, Section 1 runner-up.
2023 so far: 0-2; lost to Eagan 4-1 and Prior Lake 10-3.
Next game: at Eastview, 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Would you believe last year was the first winning varsity baseball season in Lakeville South history? Returning players such as seniors Ian Segna and Michael Gerda will try to spark the Cougars to back-to-back winning seasons. Segna plays infield and Gerda outfield, and both pitch. They’re captains, as is senior infielder Nathan Matiak. Thirteen of the 14 players on the varsity roster are seniors. Segna started on the mound in the Cougars’ opener against Eagan, striking out five in four innings.
Rosemount
Coach: Chris Swansson.
Last year: 19-8 overall, 12-6 conference, Class 4A, Section 3 runner-up.
2023 so far: 0-1; lost to Eastview 4-3,
Next game: vs. Shakopee, 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Irish are brimming with experience. There are 18 seniors on the varsity roster, many of whom played on the 2022 Rosemount team that came within a run of winning the section championship. Among the team’s top players are pitcher/outfielder Jack Thompson, who has signed with Valparaiso University, and pitcher/infielder Carter Theisen, who will play at Augustana. Another pitcher, Andrew Kocer, will go to North Iowa Area Community College. Infielder Carson Blume is one of the Irish’s top returning position players.
