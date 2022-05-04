State champs from 2021 among the winners
Hamline Elite Meet organizers seek to bring together the best of the best in Minnesota high school track and field, and a number of South Suburban Conference athletes didn’t look out of place.
Highlights included victories by competitors from SSC schools Rosemount, Farmington, Lakeville North and Burnsville on April 29 at Hamline University’s Klas Field. The invitation-only meet brings together top performers from all three enrollment classes and lets them go head to head. Many of the same athletes will appear at the Minnesota State High School League championships in June, but will be split up among three enrollment classes.
Except for the boys and girls 100-meter dashes there are no preliminaries at the Hamline Elite Meet, meaning some track events had a select field of nine athletes.
Rosemount’s Jordan Hecht, the 2021 Class AA girls discus champion, won that event at the Elite Meet. The Irish’s Ava Cinnamo, Class AA champion in the 100 and 300 hurdles, took second in those events last week but won the triple jump. Burnsville senior Zoie Dundon remains the runner to beat in the 800 meters in the large-school class after winning the event at Hamline.
On the boys side, winners included Farmington senior Ramy Ayoub in the 800 and Lakeville North senior Andrew Casey in the 1,600. Casey also ran for a North team that won the 4x400 relay.
Elite Meet girls
Burnsville’s Dundon won the 800 in 2 minutes, 14.16 seconds, about two seconds ahead of Wayzata junior Teegan Anderson. Hopkins ninth-grader Sydney Drevlow, who was second to Dundon at state last year, did not compete at the Elite Meet.
The Rosemount team of sophomore Catelyn Ketterling, senior Jenna Johnson, junior Shay Payne and junior Mya Cinnamo finished first in the 4x200 relay in 1:44.30, about half a second faster than an Edina team anchored by 2021 state three-event sprint champion Maddie Dahlien.
Ava Cinnamo, a Rosemount senior, went 39 feet, 8.5 inches to win the triple jump. Her last of six attempts was her best, although Cinnamo already had a healthy lead going into the final round.
In the Elite Meet hurdles, Ava Cinnamo took second in the 100 in 14.28 seconds, second to Roseville senior Ava Fitzgerald, whose time was 14.26. Cinnamo ran 44.55 in the 300 hurdles to place second.
Eastview senior Ashley Granger was invited to the Elite Meet girls 100 dash preliminaries but did not reach the finals.
Farmington sophomore Mackenzy Lippold had a top 10 in the 3,200, taking ninth in 11:26.50.
South Suburban Conference teams were second and third in the 4x400 relay, with the Farmington group of junior Ava Sullivan, eighth-grader Vanessa Ogumanam, seventh-grader Lauren Lansing and sophomore Marianah Scott finishing in 4:04.24 to be runners-up. Mya Cinnamo, Johnson and seniors Logan Kamiel and Taylor Heimerl came in third in 4:05.69.
Hecht finished first in discus and second in shot put at the 2021 state meet in her first season as a thrower. The Rosemount junior is still getting better. She threw 143-10 in the discus at the Elite Meet, more than 13 feet better than the runner-up and more than 9 feet better than her winning throw at state last year. Hecht was third in the Elite Meet shot put with 40-1.75, only 4 inches out of first place.
Rosemount senior Ava Webster also placed in both throws, taking fourth in the shot with 37.250 and eighth in the discus with 111-9.
Other field event highlights included Lakeville South’s Sylvia Stephenson (5-2) and Farmington’s Julia Gordon (4-10) finishing sixth and eighth in high jump, and Eastview’s Robyn Dayton placing 10th in the long jump with 15-10.25.
Elite Meet boys
Lakeville North’s Casey has the top reported 1,600-meter time in the state after winning the event at the Hamline Elite Meet in 4:16.35, about 1.3 seconds ahead of Forest Lake senior Daniel Vanacker. Casey was ninth at state in the 1,600 last season, but the eight runners finishing ahead of him were seniors.
Casey, who recently broke his school’s record in the 400 meters, put that skill to use on the second leg of the 4x400 relay. Blake Licht, Parker Malmgren and Bryce Stachewicz, all juniors, won the event in 3:25.27, with runner-up Forest Lake finishing less than one second behind.
Ayoub was the favorite in the 800 at the 2021 state Class AA meet but had to pull out of the final because of a leg injury. At last week’s Elite Meet, Ayoub brought it home in 1:56.08, with Lakeville North’s Stachewicz second in 1:56.62. Stachewicz was second in the 800 in last year’s state meet. Will Skelly, who won the event at state in 2021, did not run the 800 at the Elite Meet.
The Rosemount team of Vicar Pyne, Vincent Pyne, Kade Gilbertson and Miles Townsend sprinted to victory in the 4x100 relay in 42.53 seconds, .03 ahead of second-place Moorhead. Gilbertson is a junior, and the other three runners on the Irish relay are seniors.
Burnsville senior Christian Belt and Farmington junior Jonathan Shrum reached the final in the 100, with Belt placing fourth in 10.82 and Shrum taking eighth in 10.90. Spectrum senior Max Reis won in 10.41, setting a meet record.
Reis also won the 200, an event where Apple Valley sophomore Dwyne Smith Jr. placed ninth in 23.27. Smith added a third place in the 400 in 49.16.
Burnsville senior Thomas Dundon was 11th in the Elite Meet 800 in 2:00.28
Three Lakeville runners were invited in the 3,200, with Lakeville South senior Matthew Whittaker placing 10th in 9:41.56. Lakeville North’s Ethan Kimmel (9:50.04) and Nicholas Angell (9:53.32) were 13th and 15th.
Lakeville South got an invite in the 4x100 relay, with Camden Dean, Connor Cade, Reece Volk and Carson Hansen finishing sixth in 43.54.
The Farmington team of Shrum, Abdisa Ayana, Brandon Everett and Rodrick Finley finished seventh in the 4x200 relay in 1:32.41. Ayana and Finley are returnees from the Tigers’ state 4x200 championship relay in 2021. Finley, Ayana, Riley Hanson and Ayoub placed fourth in the Elite Meet 4x400 relay in 3:28.22, less than three seconds out of first. In the 4x800 relay, Farmington’s Riley Hanson, Zach Hanson, Mason Sullivan and Austin Alexander were 12th in 8:31.67.
Belt was one of two Burnsville athletes invited to the Elite Meet long jump and placed sixth at 20-10. Gavan Bakke, a sophomore, was 12th at 19-4.
Rosemount junior Hayden Bills, a double medalist in throws at the 2021 state meet, won the discus at Hamline with a throw of 162-1. He defeated runner-up Ethan Fischer of Maple River by an inch. Bills also took second in the shot put at Hamline with 58-5.5. That’s more than 5 feet farther than his fourth-place throw at state in 2021. Hamline Elite Meet winner Tony Nelson of Tracy-Milroy threw 64-5.5 to break the event record.
Rosemount throwers Weston Ebner (10th in shot put, 49-4) and Samuel Reiland (eighth in discus, 129-7) also competed at Hamline last week.
Mixed 4x400 relay
An event unique to the Hamline Elite Meet, the mixed 4x400 relay, drew teams from nine schools. Two boys and two girls from each school ran the event. Chaska placed first in 3:43.01 while the Lakeville North group of Malmgren, Licht, Aubrey Brown and Sierra McCuddin was fifth in 3:52.45.
