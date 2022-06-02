10 conference records set last week
There was no record warmth at the Apple Valley High School track, just record performances.
Clouds, breezes and a temperature barely nudging 60 degrees didn’t deter athletes in the South Suburban Conference track and field finals May 26. Eight conference records were broken that day. Including two more records that were set during preliminaries May 24, it means more than one quarter of the SSC track and field records belong to athletes who wrote their names into the books last week.
The record holders include Rosemount senior Ava Cinnamo, who broke the girls marks in the 100-meter hurdles and long jump, and Farmington senior Ramy Ayoub, a double winner in the boys 400 and 800. Cinnamo also ran a leg on the Rosemount girls’ winning 4x400 relay, which also set a meet record.
On the boys side, distance runners Bryce Stachewicz of Lakeville North (1,600) and Hootie Hage of Prior Lake (3,200) broke conference records last week. Three boys conference relay records fell, with Lakeville South winning the 4x100, Eagan the 4x200 and Lakeville North the 4x400.
The record performances helped make up for a lack of suspense in the team standings. Rosemount, as expected, won the boys and girls team championships convincingly, repeating as SSC champions in each. The Irish boys added the SSC title to the state Class 3A True Team championship they won six days earlier.
Rosemount athletes won nine of the 18 events on the girls side and six events in the boys meet.
Girls runner-up Eagan displayed strength in distance events, with Norah Sjerven taking the 3,200 and running a leg on the Wildcats’ winning 4x200 relay. Lakeville South finished second in the boys team standings, picking off four event championships along the way.
The last event on the track, the 4x400 relay, was a compelling duel between Lakeville North and Apple Valley. By the final lap, the top two teams had opened a gap between themselves and the others in their heat. Stachewicz barely got to the line ahead of Apple Valley’s Dwyne Smith Jr., with North setting a conference record of 3 minutes, 20.75 seconds. Jack Kocher, Andrew Casey and Blake Licht ran the first three legs of the North relay.
Christopher Greaves, Abdikafi Khalif and Mohamed Hirsi ran the first three legs on the Apple Valley 4x400 relay, which finished in 3:20.90.
SSC teams are competing in Class 3A section meets this week. Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount are at the Section 3 meet, which concludes Friday at Two Rivers High School. Lakeville South is host of the Section 1 meet Thursday and Saturday. Farmington and Lakeville North are among the other competing teams in Section 1.
Section competitors are trying to qualify for the Minnesota State High School League Class 3A meet, which has preliminaries at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 9, and finals at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Both sessions are at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
SSC championships
Girls team scores
Rosemount 151, Eagan 118.5, Farmington 100, Prior Lake 94, Lakeville South 90, Lakeville North 51, Eastview 45, Shakopee 22, Burnsville 14.5, Apple Valley 12.
Event winners
100 meters – Lauren Reynolds, Lakeville North, 12.26 seconds.
200 – Elizabeth Hallum, Eastview, 26.00.
400 – Jenna Johnson, Rosemount, 57.10.
800 – Zoie Dundon, Burnsville, 2 minutes, 10.01 seconds.
1,600 – Lauren Lansing, Farmington, 5:11.00.
3,200 – Norah Sjerven, Eagan, 11:12.10.
100 hurdles – Ava Cinnamo, Rosemount, 14.37 (meet record).
300 hurdles – Ava Cinnamo, 43.14.
4x100 relay – Prior Lake (Ashlyn Jore, Valencia Haughton, Addyson White, Keeley Mohling), 48.94.
4x200 relay – Rosemount (Catelyn Ketterling, Olivia Tompkins, Mya Cinnamo, Jenna Johnson), 1:45.43.
4x400 relay – Rosemount (Mya Cinnamo, Taylor Heimerl, Ava Cinnamo, Johnson), 3:56.13 (meet record).
4x800 relay – Eagan (Kyra Kusnierek, Ava Ligtenberg, Sjerven, Rina Aschemann), 9:24.16.
High jump – Lauren DuBois, Shakopee, 5 feet, 4 inches.
Pole vault – Kajsa Thrawl, Eagan, 10-8.
Long jump – Ava Cinnamo, 19-2.75 (meet record).
Triple jump – Ketterling, 35-1.
Shot put – Ava Webster, Rosemount, 39-0.
Discus – Jordan Hecht, Rosemount, 146-4.
Boys team scores
Rosemount 173.5, Lakeville South 139, Prior Lake 106, Lakeville North 71, Farmington 51, Eagan 40, Shakopee 39.5, Apple Valley 38, Burnsville 31, Eastview 13.
Event winners
100 – Reece Volk, Lakeville South, 10.80.
200 – Kade Gilbertson, Rosemount, 22.07.
400 – Ramy Ayoub, Farmington, 47.55 (meet record).
800 – Ayoub, 1:51.96 (meet record).
1,600 – Bryce Stachewicz, Lakeville North, 4:13.92 (meet record).
3,200 – Hootie Hage, Prior Lake, 9:26.29 (meet record).
110 hurdles – Grantham Green, Rosemount, 14.80.
300 hurdles – Green, 39.03.
4x100 relay – Lakeville South (Camden Dean, Volk, Connor Cade, Carson Hansen), 42.15 (meet record).
4x200 relay – Eagan (Ethan Brockberg, Charlie Specht, Derek Dorsey, Blake Koenen), 1:29.97 (meet record).
4x400 relay – Lakeville North (Jack Kocher, Andrew Casey, Blake Licht, Stachewicz), 3:20.75 (meet record).
4x800 relay – Rosemount (Andrew Kaja, Joshua Gorman, Andrew Schultz, Micah Beise), 8:16.91.
High jump – Jaden Johnson, Lakeville South, 6-2.
Pole vault – Derek Baptiste, Prior Lake, 12-6.
Long jump – Hansen, 21-6.5.
Triple jump – Julian Fletcher, Shakopee, 42-3.
Shot put – Hayden Bills, Rosemount, 57-0.
Discus – Bills, 183-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.