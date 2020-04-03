Walz says school closings likely to extend beyond May 1
Chances for a high school spring sports season grew dimmer Thursday after Gov. Tim Walz floated the possibility of schools remaining closed through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
Minnesota school districts are using distance learning procedures because buildings are closed through May 1 under an executive order designed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. During a briefing Thursday, Walz said school closings could be extended beyond May 1.
“The chance of being able to gather back at school is relatively slim,” Walz told reporters. Eleven states have already closed schools through the end of the academic year, and Walz conceded Minnesota appeared likely to join that group.
Last week, when the governor issued an executive order closing schools through May 1, the Minnesota State High School League quickly moved to suspend its sponsored activities until May 4. The MSHSL said the suspension order would remain in effect until the school closure order is lifted.
The high school league said it has not decided whether to cancel the spring sports season, although there’s little chance schools would open their facilities for activities if they can’t open them for classes.
The state speech tournament, originally scheduled for April 17, and the robotics tournament scheduled for May 16 have been postponed.
Coaches were hopeful the spring season could be salvaged if practices resumed in early May, citing recent springs where teams couldn’t play until late April or early May because of bad weather.
Most spring state tournaments take place in early to mid-June, with the final day of the state lacrosse and baseball tournaments set for June 13. It remains unclear whether those could be moved back.
The pandemic also prevented the winter sports season from being completed. It forced the MSHSL to cancel the state girls basketball tournament in the middle of the event. The state boys basketball and adapted floor hockey tournaments also were canceled.
