Numerous postponements, despite quick warmup
High school spring sports are taking place as quickly as the retreating winter will allow, but so far this week postponements outnumbered events that actually were held.
With fields not expected to be ready at the start of the week, the South Suburban Conference postponed all league baseball games scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Those games will be made up at the end of the regular season in late May. A smattering of non-conference games are scheduled for later this week, and Eagan is scheduled to play at Lakeville South in an SSC game at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The full conference schedule is expected to resume Monday, April 17.
Softball faced similar issues with outdoor grass fields, although several schools are improvising this week. Rosemount and Farmington played their season opener Monday on a portion of Rosemount High School’s artificial turf practice field. One corner of the field has a backstop and benches to allow softball to be played with portable outfield fences. Rosemount, which was SSC co-champion last season, defeated Farmington 10-1.
On Wednesday, softball teams from Eagan, Apple Valley, Burnsville and Lakeville North played doubleheaders in Lakeville North’s sports dome. Lakeville South, Prior Lake, Rosemount and Eastview were scheduled to play doubleheaders at Lakeville North on Thursday, and Shakopee, Farmington and Lakeville South will be in the dome Friday. Lakeville North and Apple Valley are scheduled for outdoor games at Apple Valley on Friday and Saturday, and the full conference outdoor schedule is expected to resume April 17.
Last week the Minnesota State High School League board of directors approved several steps intended to allow baseball and softball teams at all levels to get in their games. Five-inning doubleheaders were approved, as were doubleheaders consisting of one seven-inning game and one five-inning game. Teams also will be allowed to play doubleheaders against different opponents. Several of these measures were used during the COVID-disrupted 2021 spring season.
Relatively few high school golf tournaments were scheduled this week, a good thing because not all metro-area courses have opened yet. Several track and field meets took place locally, including a triangular Tuesday at Apple Valley with Burnsville and Chisago Lakes visiting. Burnsville, Lakeville South and Prior Lake held outdoor meets Thursday afternoon, and Rosemount is scheduled to hold a triangular with Moorhead and Fargo (N.D.) Davies at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Two of the sports least affected by the late spring are lacrosse and boys tennis. Thursday is the first day varsity lacrosse games can be played, and a number of local teams won’t start their seasons until next week. The South Suburban Conference schedule for boys tennis started on time Tuesday.
First-week highlights
• Isabelle Nosan and Paige Zender homered in Rosemount’s 10-1 softball victory over Farmington on Monday. Nosan drove in three runs and scored three, while Cece Hanson was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Jorey Fry was 2-for-2 with one RBI and pitched the first three innings to earn the decision. Jessa Snippes pitched the last four innings for Rosemount.
• Chisago Lakes’ boys and girls teams finished first in a triangular Tuesday at Apple Valley. Burnsville also competed in the meet.
Event winners for Apple Valley included Lydia Vondehaar (girls 100 meters), Tahnaya Smith-Gibbs (girls 400), Ahjaya Buckner (girls triple jump), Shanya Collier-Phillips (girls shot put), Kaine Larocque (boys 200), Gabe Wiegrefe (boys 3,200), D’Vante McElroy (boys triple jump) and Cam Hannah (boys shot put). Eagle teams also won the girls 4x100, girls 4x200, boys 4x100, boys 4x200 and boys 4x800 relays.
Taking first for Burnsville were Madison Malecha (girls high jump), Hazel Kubisiak (girls long jump), Albert Ongwenyi (boys 400), Roosevelt Hunter (boys 300 hurdles) and Guinahi Douhe (boys long jump).
