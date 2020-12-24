COVID-19 brings about unforeseen changes
(First of two parts.)
Sports often is viewed as a diversion from real life, but in 2020 there was no way to prevent them from being intertwined.
This will be the year when COVID-19 changed everything in sports, from how and when they were conducted to who could come and watch. In this week’s issue and next week’s, we’ll look back on how local sports were affected and what local athletes did to push through. We start this week with a review of the first few months of 2020; a recap of the second half of the year will appear next week.
Winter: Trouble on the horizon
By the time the calendar flipped to 2020, Americans were aware of the existence of a new, highly contagious virus that in some cases caused severe respiratory issues and even heart problems. The first shock wave in U.S. sports hit March 11 when the NBA suspended its season indefinitely because a player, reported to be Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Other professional and college sports quickly moved to suspend operations. In Minnesota high school sports it became a question of when, not if, play would have to stop.
The shoe dropped March 13 when the Minnesota State High School League canceled what remained of its winter sports season. It came in the middle of the state girls basketball tournament. A number of boys basketball section championship games were scheduled that night. The state adapted floor hockey tournament scheduled to begin March 13 was called off.
This was after the MSHSL already had announced it would limit attendance for the final two days of the girls basketball tournament. But after Gov. Tim Walz ordered schools closed for two weeks the decision was made to cancel the remaining winter sports.
This hit especially hard for the Farmington girls, Eastview boys and Lakeville North boys basketball teams. Farmington defeated St. Michael-Albertville 78-59 in the Class 4A girls semifinals and was preparing to face undefeated Hopkins in the championship game when told it wouldn’t get the chance.
It left Tigers coach Liz Carpentier searching for a way to put things in perspective for her players. “There were a lot of questions I couldn’t answer, and nobody else at our school could answer,” she said last March. “It was emotional; there were a lot of tears. They all wanted to play one more basketball game. I told them the way the season ended doesn’t take away from what they accomplished. They did everything they could and everything we asked of them.”
The Lakeville North girls basketball team reached the state tournament and was playing a Class 4A consolation semifinal game against Eden Prairie when word spread that it would be the final game for the two teams regardless of the outcome. The consolation games were being canceled; before long the whole tournament was called off. North defeated Eden Prairie 75-70 in what turned out to be its final game.
Eastview’s boys team was ranked second in the state and was seeking the school’s first state basketball championship. The Lightning had reached the Class 4A, Section 3 final against Lakeville North, a team looking for its ninth consecutive state tournament appearance.
The state boys basketball tournament had been held every year since 1913, even during wartime. But the pandemic changed all that.
Also left disappointed was Minnesota’s wrestling community because one of the canceled events was the NCAA Division I championships at U.S. Bank Stadium. It would have been a homecoming for local stars such as Gable Steveson (Minnesota), Seth Gross (Wisconsin) and Mark Hall (Penn State), all of whom won state championships at Apple Valley, and Nebraska standout Taylor Venz, a two-time state high school champion at Farmington.
Some winter high school sports champions were crowned before the shutdown hit. They included Eagan eighth-grader Sophia Palmquist, who won the state girls individual Alpine skiing championship, edging defending champion Peyton Servais of Lakeville. Servais did lead Lakeville North to the girls team championship. Lakeville South won the boys team title, with Kyle Wentworth and John Olson finishing in the top 10 individually. It was the second time Lakeville schools won the boys and girls team championships in the same year; the other was in 2008 when the North boys and South girls won the trophies.
Lakeville North won a third state Class AA gymnastics championship in four years, finishing two points ahead of Sartell-St. Stephen. Anna Altermatt, Rachel Steiner, Ashley Goodlund, Kaitlyn Nguyen and Abby Kvale each did all four events in the state team competition.
The day after North won the team championship, Altermatt won the Class AA gold medal on uneven bars, becoming the first Panthers gymnast in 20 years to win an individual state title. Altermatt said she thought if she won an individual event it would have been the vault, but happily accepted her bars title.
Eagan sophomore Jackson Kehler was a double winner at the state Class AA boys swimming meet, sweeping the distance freestyle races.
“I knew I was the top seed but I didn’t want to let that affect me,” he said. “There are a lot of good swimmers in the state meet. My goal was to just go all out, race like I have all year, and see if that would be good enough.”
Farmington senior Seth Krause finished second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 freestyle in addition to swimming on two Tigers relays that reached the finals.
Lakeville North’s Jore Volk won a Class 3A championship at 106 pounds in the state wrestling tournament after finishing second the year before. State runners-up included local wrestlers Zach Hanson (113) of Lakeville North and Luke Peterson (145) of Farmington. Lakeville South senior Willie Bastyr came in as defending champion at 152 pounds and finished third this year.
Other state place-winners included Eastview’s Roman Gilbert (third), Apple Valley’s Dylan Anderson (fifth), Lakeville South’s Ryan Cripe (sixth), South’s Jaden Dukes (sixth), Farmington’s Parker Venz (fourth) and Farmington’s Luke Weierke (sixth).
Farmington and Burnsville reached the Class AA girls hockey tournament. Section 1AA champion Farmington played eventual state champion Andover in the first round and lost 6-0. First-year head coach Chris Lepper guided Burnsville to state for the first time since 2014, where the Blaze fell to defending champion Edina 4-0. Both South Suburban Conference teams had young rosters and are hoping to return to state in 2021, but they’re expecting tough competition in their sections.
Rosemount’s boys hockey and girls basketball teams spent much of the season in the top 10 of the state rankings. The boys hockey team was 20-7 and reached the Section 3AA semifinals before losing to St. Thomas Academy. The girls basketball squad was one of only two teams to defeat state finalist Farmington during the regular season. The Irish finished 24-5 and reached the Class 4A, Section 3 championship game.
Lakeville South avoided being upset victims in the Section 1AA boys hockey final. They outskated and outshot Hastings throughout the game but found themselves trailing 2-0 after two periods. Jack Malinski and Cam Boche scored in the third period to send the game to overtime, then Cade Ahrenholz’s power-play goal sent the Cougars to the state tourney. South lost both of its state tournament games to finish 21-9.
Spring: The quiet season
At first it was hoped the coronavirus would cause only a two-week delay in the high school spring sports season, but that proved unrealistic. The time on the sidelines grew longer and longer until the MSHSL took the unprecedented step of canceling an entire season.
During the spring, the return of high school sports was tied to the resumption of in-school learning. After Walz signed an executive order closing schools in March, classes moved online and stayed there until the end of the 2019-20 school year. Therefore, no sports.
Athletes could communicate with coaches and teammates in virtual meetings but were not allowed to gather for practices. They could only train on their own.
Later in the spring, club sports started in a limited capacity. But the only thing approximating a high school sports events was a golf showcase tournament arranged by the PGA Minnesota Section in June. The one-day event took place at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids, the traditional site of the MSHSL Class 3A tournament.
COVID-19 kept golf courses closed for about the first three weeks of the spring season, but business boomed after that. With indoor recreation facilities closed, people flocked to outdoor recreation. The National Golf Foundation said the number of rounds played surged, and Minnesota courses reported revenue increases of 20 percent or more.
Although it wasn’t COVID-19 related, the first two boys hockey head coaches in Eastview High School history decided it was time to move on. Mike Gibbons, who coached the Lightning from 1997 to 2007 and recently was the top recruiter for the nationally ranked St. Cloud State University men’s program, retired from coaching. Drey Bradley, who played for Gibbons in college at Bemidji State and succeeded him as Eastview head coach in 2007, stepped down after 13 years. Both said they might remain involved in hockey in reduced roles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.