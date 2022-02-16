Two records broken in final dual meet
The final dual meet of the season with Lakeville South’s still-undefeated record on the line; the South Suburban Conference title up for grabs; the last high school meet held at Kenwood Trail Middle School pool – fittingly, the night came down to clutch performances by the senior group that has led the Cougar boys swimming and diving team for six years.
Lakeville South (8-0 in dual meets) hosted Eagan (7-1) on Feb. 8, with the Wildcats fighting for a share of the SSC championship if they could defeat the Cougars. Eagan was led by two-time Minnesota state champion and University of Utah commit Jackson Kehler, whose name was already on the Kenwood pool record board from past meets with Lakeville teams.
The Cougars, however, finished an undefeated dual meet season and won their second consecutive SSC championship by defeating the Wildcats 98-86.
Eagan grabbed an early lead during diving at McGuire Middle School. The Wildcats’ Owen Kipp (269.05 points) and Stone Larson (187.45) were first and third, with South’s Porter Woodson (200.25) and Bob Smith (146.45) second and fourth.
“Our divers set the stage for the team’s chance to win by keeping the score close against the talent-rich Eagan divers,” said Lakeville South head coach Rick Ringeisen.
Action then moved to Kenwood Trail and South quickly moved within two points by winning the 200-yard medley relay. Gage Boushee, Ethan LaBounty, Noah Cochran and senior Dalton Bild finished in 1 minute, 39.86 seconds.
The teams continued to duke it out, with Bild and senior Noah Anderson racing to first and third place in a wild 50 freestyle.
“At the break, Dalton (Bild) asked me the score,” Ringeisen said. “I told him we were down by two points and he told me, ‘We got this, coach,’ and then turned to hype up the team for the second half.”
Kehler breaks his own record
The return from break saw Eagan’s Kehler break the Kenwood Trail pool record in the 100 butterfly that he set two years ago. Kehler swam 50.55 to set the record in 2020 and managed 50.28 to better it in 2022.
Even with Kehler’s record-setting swim, South managed to pull even with a 2-3-4 finish by Cochran, Bild and eighth-grade phenom Grady Evenson.
“Eagan started their meet stacking talent up front to gain an early lead and (try to) put the Cougars on their heels,” said Ringeisen. “(Our team) never relented and swam tough races.”
Seniors Max Kasal, Anderson and Andrew Cao stepped up the pressure on the Wildcats by finishing 1-4-5 in the 100 freestyle for nine points, giving South a two-point lead.
Ultimately, it was the 200 freestyle relay teams and a surprise outcome that put the meet away for South. Kasal, Evenson, Anderson and LaBounty swept to first in 1:33.07, but the relay of Cao, Alex Morelli, Tyler Pihlstrom and Noah Lind were the unsung heroes with a second-place finish in 1:37.57.
That gave South a nearly insurmountable lead and sent the meet to exhibition after the backstroke. Eighth-grader Brendan Mattson swam a lifetime-best 59.72 in the backstroke, his first time under one minute, to take the title while Cochran finished second and ninth-grader Connor Zak secured fourth.
“Coach Ringeisen always talks about how our team is one of destiny and all of us could feel that tonight. Every guy played an important role in this ‘Destiny Team’ championship,” said senior captain Sam Scheffler.
Other individual event winners for the Cougars included Boushee (200 individual medley and 500 freestyle) and LaBounty (100 breaststroke). The Cougars won six individual events to Eagan’s three.
400 freestyle relay record shattered
With the meet outcome already decided, the Wildcats and Cougars had their eyes on taking down one last Kenwood pool record in the final race of the evening. Lakeville North held the boys 400 freestyle relay record of 3:15.27 set in 2015 – the second-oldest record remaining on the Kenwood board.
In the Cougar seniors’ final regular-season race of their high school careers, Kasal (48.40 split), Bild (48.34), Anderson (50.70) and sophomore Boushee (46.97) lowered the record by nearly one second in front of packed stands. Boushee stretched to hit the wall at 3:14.41, securing the Cougar relay’s place on the board.
“It was a blessing to be a part of this meet,” said Scheffler. “Swimming with my best pals in my last high school dual meet in Kenwood Trail’s history, and to win the meet to become conference champs, like – wowza. I am beyond grateful.”
Said Ringeisen: “I am incredibly proud of this team. They set high goals and worked extremely hard to achieve their success. The senior leaders (Smith, Kasal, Cao, Bild, Anderson and Scheffler) made everyone on the team feel important. Today, the team gets to enjoy the dual meet season’s success and winning the SSC championship. However, tomorrow is back to work – this team has more on their list of goals for the championship season still to accomplish.”
North finishes with winning record
Lakeville North finished 5-4 in the dual meet season after defeating Apple Valley 97.5-79.5 on Feb, 8.
The Panthers rarely were at full strength, dealing with injuries, illnesses and other absences almost all season. “It’s been fun even though we had less guys than the past,” said senior captain Marcus Satterlee. “I applaud everyone on our team for giving their best when the odds were stacked against us.”
North had individual victories from Satterlee (200 IM), Justus Ray (50 freestyle), Alex Byer (diving), Niko Vinovich (100 freestyle) and Jonah Hoffman (100 backstroke). For the Eagles, Brady Chisholm scored victories in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly while Joven Langseth took the 500 freestyle in 5:20.12.
Panther captain Jordan Skjei Wright had a big individual achievement to celebrate. Skjei Wright broke one minute in his 100 butterfly for a lifetime first, finishing second behind Chisholm in 59.72. “It was a great season to end my high school career on,” Skjei Wright said.
North coach Dan Schneider was quick to cite Carson Eppert for swimming lifetime bests in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Eppert won the junior varsity 50 freestyle in 25.61, a time that would have put him fifth in the varsity meet and just outside of third place. Eppert also swam varsity for the 100 backstroke, finishing fifth in 1:07.70.
The Panthers added some impressive talent to their team this year, including Garrick Antulov, Matthew Hendricks, Isaac Snaza, Eli Seiler (diving) and Joseph and Kai Younglove, who will now get their first taste of the post-season. “I’m really excited for the new swimmers (and diver) we had join,” said captain Daniel Rilschi. “They have a bright future.”
Lakeville North finished second in the 2021 Section 1AA meet, and Schneider said he believes this year’s team is peaking at the right time.
Senior Robert Kovacic agreed. “(With) all the hard work me and my teammates put in throughout the year, I’m excited to see how the section meet will go,” he said.
The Section 1AA meet begins Wednesday, Feb. 23 with swimming preliminaries, followed by diving preliminaries and finals Feb. 24. Swimming finals will be at Rochester Recreation Center on Feb. 25. Action starts at noon each day.
