Cougars also win nine individual titles
Twenty-two Lakeville South athletes traveled to Moorhead, Minnesota, the weekend of April 9-10 to compete in the 2021 Minnesota High School Weightlifting State Championships. They returned as champions, winning the varsity division for the second consecutive year and the junior varsity division for the third year in a row.
Eighty-four athletes from 16 schools competed in the state meet at Moorhead High School. The varsity division consists of athletes 17 and older who compete in 10 weight classes each for males and females. The junior varsity division is for athletes 16 and younger. Each division combines men’s and women’s individual placing for team points to determine their placing in the team competition. Individual state champions in each weight class are also crowned.
After the dust settled from four different sessions, Lakeville South emerged to repeat as team champions in the varsity and junior varsity divisions. Cougars weightlifters won nine individual state championships and broke several state records. Highlights for Lakeville South:
• In the junior varsity division, Ayris Collins led the way for the Cougars, winning the 71-kilogram weight class. She lifted 50kg in the snatch and 65kg in the clean and jerk for a winning total of 115kg. James Hathaway followed up with the next individual championship for South at 81kg with a 79kg lift in the snatch and a 96kg effort in the clean and jerk. Also placing and competing for South in junior varsity were Daphne Fox (second), James Lunde (third), Nate Larson, Owen Segna (third), Tyler Ebbighausen (fourth), Zach Campbell (second), Charlie Hayes (second) and Nick Randall (third).
• Leading South in the varsity division was Nina Mergen with a 45kg snatch and 61kg clean and jerk and 106kg total in the 49kg weight class. Also winning a women’s varsity individual championship at 64kg was team captain Laura Cochran, who broke her own state record in the snatch with a 75kg lift. She added an 85kg lift in the clean and jerk for a state record total of 160kg. Cochran was the top lifter in the meet based on mathematical calculations called Sinclair and ROBI rankings.
• The Cougars’ Adrienne Mongeon was one of the top performers in the state championships. She broke all the state records in the women’s varsity 81kg weight class and was 6-for-6 on her attempts. She had a top lift of 73kg in the snatch and lifted 91kg in the clean and jerk for a 164kg total. Also placing for the Cougars was team captain Avery Hopper in the 76kg class (second). Casey Beatty qualified for state in the 49kg weight class but was unable to compete.
• Zach Frederick had a rare 6-for-6 effort for Lakeville South in men’s varsity. Lifting in the 61kg class, he hit a 67kg snatch and 82kg clean and jerk for a 149kg total. That was followed by team captain Brock Mergen, also the top men’s Sinclair lifter in the meet. Mergen won with his opening lifts and narrowly missed state records in the snatch and clean and jerk. His first-place total was 236kg to win. Team captain Caden Hauschildt had a 100kg snatch and 140kg clean and jerk (240kg total). The final individual State Champion for the Cougars was Luke Thompson, who moved up two weight classes to compete and took first with a 105Kg snatch and 126kg clean and jerk. Also competing for South were Christian Hefflin (second), Mitch Myers (second), Jon Elliot (second) and Jack Graham.
The Lakeville South weightlifting team is led by head coach Scott Sahli and assistant coaches Dirk Wells, Ben Burk, Glenn Hansen, Jordan Strand and Chris Rousemiller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.