Cougars, Panthers, Wildcats share the lead
The possibility of a three-way tie for the South Suburban Conference volleyball championship exists after Lakeville South’s four-set victory over Lakeville North on Tuesday night.
The Cougars’ 25-14, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21 victory leaves Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Eagan tied for the lead with 7-1 conference records. The championship will be decided Tuesday, Oct. 18, during the final round of conference play. Eagan is home against Farmington, Rosemount goes to Lakeville North and Eastview plays at Lakeville South on that night.
Emily Moes had 18 kills and 10 digs in Lakeville South’s victory over North. Lakeville North (18-4 overall) went into the match ranked second in Class 3A, while Lakeville South was sixth.
Emily Ramsay led Lakeville North with 13 kills.
South’s victory Tuesday evened the season series between the schools; each now has defeated the other once. Lakeville North’s victory came during the Eagle Invitational in Apple Valley in September.
And it might not be the last time the Lakeville schools see each other this year. Both are in the field for the Todd Bachman Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Lakeville North High School, and they will be two of the contenders for the Class 4A, Section 1 championship when the playoffs start later this month.
Big volleyball weekend
A lot of high-level volleyball will be played in the area this weekend with three local high schools holding tournaments.
Lakeville North is host of the Todd Bachman Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Four of the top six teams in this week’s Class 4A rankings (Lakeville North, East Ridge, Northfield and Lakeville South) will compete, as will Marshall, the top-ranked team in Class 3A. Marshall has won two of the biggest invitational tournaments on the regular-season schedule, the Southwest Minnesota Challenge and Eagle Invitational.
Apple Valley’s October Classic features three South Suburban Conference schools. In addition to the host Eagles, Burnsville and Farmington also will compete. A number of outstate schools are coming in for the October Classic, including Zumbrota-Mazeppa, ranked second in Class 2A.
Kasson-Mantorville, ranked third in Class 3A, and Minneota, ranked third in 1A, are in the field for Eastview’s invitational tournament Friday and Saturday. South Suburban Conference schools Rosemount and Shakopee also are in the field.
Pool-play matches in all three tournaments are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Friday. Championship matches will be approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
