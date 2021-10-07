Section 1AA title road goes through Rochester, as usual
A large helping of talent and a small dose of gratitude made Lakeville South the South Suburban Conference girls tennis champions. Now the Cougars want to see how far that formula takes them in the playoffs.
On Tuesday, South defeated Tri-City/Cleveland 7-0 in the first round of the Section 1AA team tournament to improve to 15-1 overall. The Cougars will face Stewartville in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Thursday at home.
If the Cougars, ranked ninth in Class AA, get by Stewartville they might have to go through two Rochester teams to reach the state team tournament. No. 2-seeded South would be on course to face Rochester Century in the semifinals, with the winner possibly facing Rochester Mayo in the final. Mayo is seeded first in the section and second in Class AA. If seeds hold, Mayo would first have to face fourth-seeded Lakeville North in the semifinals.
Taking the section team championship away from a Rochester school has proven a difficult task. “It would be a big deal for us. The Rochester schools have won the section for something like 25 years in a row,” said Riley Burton, one of Lakeville South’s senior captains.
“We have a deep team and I think this is the best team I’ve been on, so we’d like to be the ones to do it,” said Georgia Deml, also a senior captain.
Lakeville South went 9-0 in the South Suburban. The Cougars’ only loss was in a non-conference match against Minnetonka, which is considered the Class AA team favorite.
Three South players – Michaella Sullivan (second singles), Elizabeth Payne (fourth singles) and Macey Glad (second doubles) were 17-1 going into the section tournament. Olivia Walker, who also plays second doubles, was 15-1.
Deml played in the Class AA doubles tournament two years ago. She was 14-4 in the regular season, playing first singles and first doubles, and her 84 career victories going into the postseason were third in Lakeville South history. Riley Burton was 16-2 playing third singles and first doubles; her sister Reese, a sophomore, went 11-7 at first singles and first doubles. Sophomore Nicole McKinney was 15-3 at third singles and first doubles. Junior Kate Clark was 9-4 and senior Brook Weierke 7-5 in doubles.
Many of these players also were key members of the 2020 Lakeville South team that reached the Section 1AA final for the first time in school history before losing to Rochester Mayo 5-2.
The talent pool is deep, and head coach Ann Strader has looked for ways to put the Cougars in a place mentally where they can play well. At the end of Monday’s practice, she had the players listen to a podcast to help them appreciate where they are. The word “gratitude” comes up often because Strader said she believes players who are too negative or tightly wound won’t perform at their best.
“We want our players to fight hard but we also want them to know that whatever happens on the court that there are people supporting them,” Strader said.
Strader played tennis at Lakeville High School and now teaches health and physical education at Kenwood Trail Middle School. She was an assistant coach for South girls tennis program founder John Pieri, then became head coach when Pieri retired following the 2019 season. She’s one of a number of former Lakeville athletes who returned to the community as coaches.
“That’s a point of pride here in Lakeville,” she said.
Most of the Cougars’ top players also play tournaments during the high school off-season. But, like a number of other South Suburban tennis programs, the Cougars have found multi-sport athletes are capable of contributing. “Three of our top 10 players also are hockey players,” the coach said.
The program doesn’t cut players. With pandemic restrictions easing by last summer, the Cougars were able to resume their summer program, which is a combination of skill development and match play. South players took on players from other SSC schools during the summer program.
The result was a team that came into the 2021 season ready to win. South swept its nine SSC matches, with the closest a 4-3 victory over 10th-ranked Burnsville and a 5-2 win over Lakeville North. The conference title was the third in program history.
“We’re a deeper team this year,” Riley Burton said. “It helped us that we had Elizabeth (Payne, a seventh-grader) come in and play fourth singles, which allowed us to move some other players to doubles and make us better there.”
The combination was successful for the Cougars this year – and sets them up for success in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.