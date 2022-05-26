Boys sprint to victory in 4x100 relay
Lakeville South teams have a long history with the state True Team track and field meet, and the Cougars weren’t about to let it end this year.
South was eighth in the boys team competition and ninth in the girls meet at the Class 3A True Team finals May 20 at Stillwater High School. The girls program has reached the finals the last 11 times they’ve been held, dating to 2011 (there was no meet in 2020 after the spring high school sports season was canceled because of the pandemic). That run includes four Class 3A championships in five years from 2012 to 2016.
The Lakeville South boys team reached the state finals for the ninth time overall and the last seven times the event has been held.
Rosemount won its second consecutive Class 3A boys championship while Lakeville South, the other South Suburban Conference team in the field, was in a tightly bunched pack in the middle of the standings. If the Cougars, who finished with 835.5 points, scored just 10 more they would have moved up to sixth place.
South’s boys won one event in the True Team finals, speeding to victory in the 4x100-meter relay. The Cougars’ time of 42.85 seconds was 0.11 ahead of Wayzata, which ran in a different heat. The relay’s fastest time of the season was 42.76 in the Section 1 True Team meet, and that ranks as the second-fastest reported time in the state this season, trailing only Moorhead.
The Cougars’ top individual finish was second by senior Matthew Whittaker in the 3,200 meters. His time was 9 minutes 38.32 seconds.
Benjamin Mosser, another senior, racked up three top-10 individual finishes at the True Team finals. That includes sixth in the 110 hurdles, where he finished in 15.61. Mosser added a fifth in the 300 hurdles in 41.70. He also cleared 6-0 to tie for fourth in the high jump.
Reece Volk, a junior, had a strong day in sprints and jumps. Volk placed fifth in the 100 in 11.10, eighth in the 200 in 22.65 and sixth in the long jump with 20-8.75.
South junior Ethan Starfield placed seventh in the 1,600 in 4:28.23 and later in the evening finished 10th in the 800 in 2:02.00.
Also placing in the top 10 individually for the Lakeville South boys were Carson Hansen in the 100 (eighth, 11.21) and Reece Gerl in the high jump (eighth, 6-0). Seniors Mikai Stewart and Amos Ongondi were 11th and 12th in the triple jump.
Lakeville South junior Deidre Grimm competed against some of the state’s top athletes and earned two individual top-10 finishes. She took second in the 300 hurdles in 46.37 seconds, trailing only defending Minnesota State High School League Class AA champion Ava Cinnamo of Rosemount. She ran 26.60 to place seventh in the 200 dash, another event that featured the defending MSHSL state champion (Maddie Dahlin of Edina).
Whitley Ronn, also a junior, placed fourth in both throwing events, hitting 119 feet, 1 inch in the discus and 38-7.75 in the shot put. The throwing events had both defending MSHSL Class AA champions, Jordan Hecht of Rosemount (discus) and Hadley Streit of Mounds View (shot put).
The Cougars’ Sylvia Stephenson placed 10th in the 100 hurdles in 16.53. Stephenson, a senior, also had a top-10 in a field event, finishing fourth in the high jump by clearing 5-0. Senior Mari Saufferer went 16-10.25 to finish fourth in the long jump.
The South girls’ best relay finish was sixth in the 4x200 in 1:47.88.
The Cougars, one of four South Suburban Conference girls team in the Class 3A finals, scored 805 points for ninth place. Two-time defending champion Rosemount finished third, with Eagan and Farmington taking sixth and seventh. Minnetonka won the girls large-school championship.
Lakeville South girls team coach Andrew Hilliard said the Cougars struggled a bit at the True Team finals after having an outstanding meet in winning the Section 1 championship. But he called it “a special accomplishment for the girls because it marks over a decade of being a top-10 team in Minnesota. The challenge moving forward is to move back into the upper echelon of teams. Hopefully (the True Team finals) gave our girls an idea of what it’ll take to accomplish that goal.”
This week, Lakeville South competes in the South Suburban Conference championships at Apple Valley High School. Preliminaries were Thursday, with finals scheduled Thursday afternoon.
The MSHSL Section 1 meet returns to Lakeville South High School on June 2 and 4. This is the first year of a three-class format for track and field, and Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Farmington are among the eight teams competing for places in the state meet scheduled June 9 and 11.
