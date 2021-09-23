Farmington’s Grimm wins two events
In a departure from the dual-meet format frequently used in the regular season, three South Suburban Conference teams competed in the Maroon and Gold Invitational at the University of Minnesota on Sept. 18. Thirty-eight teams from Minnesota and Wisconsin – including Farmington, Lakeville North and Lakeville South from the SSC – were invited across three divisions.
South wins Bronze Division
Lakeville South took first in the Bronze Division over Minneapolis South/Washburn/Roosevelt, Maple Grove and 14 other teams. The Cougars did it with a team effort in the final event of the competition, the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Tied with MSWR headed into the final event and missing one of their key swimmers, the Cougars knew they needed two of their three relays to beat the MSWR competitors. The “C” relay competed first. Kamela Flottemesch, Julia King, Ava Decker and Kylie Huehne beat their competitors in 4 minutes, 17.60, coming in almost two seconds faster.
The “B” relay had to hold on without Kendall Krohn, who was out with an injury and replaced by Taylor Johnson. Seeded 15th over the 18th seeded team from MSWR, the Cougars rocketed to a 10th-place finish in 4:07.81, almost eight seconds ahead of the MSWR team. Maren Germann, Kayla Gross and Bree Biehn swam with Johnson on the South relay.
In the final heats, MSWR’s top team was seeded sixth, while the South “A” relay was seeded ninth. Ana Clemon, Ava White and seniors Anna Olson and Lauren Hanback dropped nearly four seconds from their seed time and finished in 3:55.58. That time was fast enough to defeat the top MSWR team by one second for a third-place finish and secure the Bronze title for the Cougars.
Daphne Fox was the Cougars’ sole individual winner, taking the 1-meter diving title with a season-high total of 362.55 points. The Cougars also had huge contributions from Ana Clemon, Gross, Huehne, Olson, senior Maddy Rateliff and White to score 319 points, finishing ahead of second-place MSWR (305) and third-place Maple Grove (274).
Farmington 3rd, North 8th in Maroon
Delano took the Maroon Division team championship with 347 points, followed by Blaine with 315 and Farmington with 314. Lakeville North scored 136.
Farmington senior Maddie Grimm had an exemplary meet. Grimm won the 200 individual medley in 2:11.79 and followed that with a win in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.31. Grimm also led off the Tigers’ 200 medley relay and together with Faith Ring, Hannah Ryan and Camille Gehrke took third in 1:54.81.
Gehrke dropped time in both of her individual events, the freestyle sprints. She was second in both the 50 freestyle (24.91 seconds) and 100 freestyle (54.40), while anchoring the 400 freestyle relay to second place in 3:44.90. Sommer Krause, Ring and Anna Speratos also swam the 400 freestyle relay.
Junior diver Jordyn Schmucker captured first for the Tigers, scoring 380.75 points, more than 25 ahead of her nearest competitor.
North was absent six key athletes for the Maroon meet. The Panthers still had strong finishes in events that were 50 swimmers deep and grabbed eighth in the team standings.
Sophomore McKenna Hultgren had two top-eight finishes, taking fourth in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 100 backstroke. Eighth-grader Payton Hultgren was eighth in the 100 butterfly and out-touched McKenna for seventh in the 100 backstroke.
Payton Warns dropped time in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke to finish 13th in both events. Leah Loftus was 14th in the 200 individual medley and 10th in the 100 breaststroke.
North eighth-grader Whitney Szorcsik was 16th in the breaststroke, while ninth-grader Veyda Wilson finished 12th in the 50 freestyle and 14th in the 100 freestyle.
The Hultgrens paired with Loftus and Warns for sixth in the 200 medley relay, dropping .88 seconds for a time of 1:56.78. They were with Warns and Wilson in the 400 freestyle relay, moving from the ninth seed to sixth place with a time of 3:55.58.
North falls to 2-1 in duals
The Panthers lost their first dual meet of the season Sept. 16 against a powerful Shakopee squad.
North’s Veyda Wilson was first in the 500 freestyle in 5:35.60, with McKenna Hultgren third in 5:45.20 and Leah Loftus fourth in 5:51.00. Payton Hultgren was the other individual winner for the Panthers, placing first in the 100 backstroke (1:03.04).
The evening kicked off with an exciting showdown in the 200 medley relay. Shakopee, which came in with the 11th-fastest time in the state, narrowly defeated Lakeville North. Shakopee’s time was 1:54.13, with North finishing in 1:54.51.
The 100 breaststroke also had a frantic finish, with North junior Payton Warns and Audrey Brock of Shakopee tying for second in 1:19.75.
Shakopee secured all three relay victories in its 93-85 victory. The Sabers are 2-1 in South Suburban Conference dual meets.
South 93, Apple Valley 81
Lakeville South scored its first dual-meet victory in a Sept. 16 meet against Apple Valley.
Familiar and new names flashed on the leaderboard for the Cougars, including sophomore Kelsey Jorgensen and junior Ava White. Jorgenson scored her first victory of the season with the fastest time in the 100 backstroke, touching in 1:10.50. White won the 500 freestyle in 5:43.25 was second in the 50 freestyle in 27.18. Kamela Flottemesch added a victory in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.47).
Senior Anna Olson narrowly beat teammate Maren Germann in the 100 freestyle in a time of 1:00.84. Olson also took second in the 200 individual medley behind teammate Ana Clemon. Clemon finished in 2:23.64 and Olson was 2:24.98. Clemon, a standout eighth-grader for the Cougars, was fresh off her victory in the 50 freestyle the previous week against Shakopee and continues to be a key performer for the young Cougar team.
Kayla Gross, Lauren Hanback and Maddy Rateliff also had the 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 freestyle for 13 team points for South.
For Apple Valley, senior Gwyn Schultz clinched victories in the 100 butterfly (1:01.97) and the 50 freestyle (25.07). Schultz currently sits with the 13th-fastest time in the state in the 50 sprint and looks to end her high school career with a final trip to the state meet representing Section 3AA.
Seniors Ella Brustad and Hadley Reckard also had strong showings for the Eagles. Brustad finished second in the 500 freestyle with a drop of almost 26 seconds from her previous best time, finishing in 5:50.98. Reckard was the fastest Eagle in the water in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:11.31, grabbing six points towards the Eagles’ team total.
In diving, the Cougars’ Daphne Fox was first with 216.05 points, while junior Alison Groeller of Apple Valley finished second with 178.10.
Upcoming
Lakeville South was set to take on Rosemount on Thursday, Sept. 23, while North hosted Eagan. On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Cougars will face Eagan at Dakota Hills Middle School and North will host Eastview at Kenwood Trail. All meets start at 6 p.m.
