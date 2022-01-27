South swimmers move up at True Team finals

Cougars reach goal of top-10 finish
Lakeville South remained undefeated in South Suburban Conference boys swimming dual meets by defeating Eastview on Jan. 18, and then finished the week by taking eighth place at the state Class AA True Team championships.
Diving has been a critical part of the Cougars’ success. South divers finished first, third and fifth in the Eastview meet. Brandon Clark made the most significant improvement, bettering his previous best score by 19 points. Clark finished with 77.55 points for fifth place, while captain Bob Smith was third with 153.45. Sophomore standout Porter Woodson flipped his way to first with 210.45 points.
Woodson, Smith and Clark have also competed in relays, with Woodson and Clark swimming on 200-yard freestyle relay teams for South against the Lightning. Each posted lifetime-best times.
In swimming events, “Connor Zak made the most of his varsity backstroke debut. He dropped over five seconds, swimming a time of 1:06.66 that now makes him a contender for making the varsity section lineup,” said South coach Rick Ringeisen.
“Alex Windfeldt has been working on his freestyle stroke,” Ringeisen added. “He showcased his improvements by swimming four lifetime-best times in his freestyle events.” Another swimmer seeing big jumps is freshman Eric Thurnau, who won the junior varsity 100 breaststroke in 1 minute, 25.18 seconds. He also finished first in the junior varsity 500 freestyle and anchored the winning 200 JV medley relay with a 28.91 freestyle split.
Individual winners for the Cougars in the Eastview varsity meet included Dalton Bild, Max Kasal, Gage Boushee, Woodson and Ethan LaBounty.
True Team state
What a difference two years can make.
In 2020, South represented the South Suburban Conference at the Class AA True Team state meet, finishing 11th of the 12 teams represented. Aside from diving, the best finish by the South swimmers was 11th in the 200 freestyle relay.
Two years later, South swimmers had nine top-10 finishes in the True Team finals, including a runner-up finish by Kasal in the 200 freestyle and a fourth place by the 200 freestyle relay. The team soared to eighth overall, with Ringeisen noting that sixth or seventh place would have been within reach had all the Cougars been healthy.
“I told the guys that our goal was to finish the meet as one of the top 10 teams in the state (and) it would be a great accomplishment for our team,” said Ringeisen. “Our young guys stepped up and made the most of competing at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center.”
Brody Suby was excellent in his True Team state debut, dropping two new lifetime-best swims in his relays and taking over 10 seconds off his 500 freestyle time to go below six minutes for the first time this season. Junior Matt Pretzel and freshman Connor Zak also had big time drops in their relays.
South junior Noah Lind dropped 12.66 seconds from his seed time in the 500 freestyle, coming to the wall at 5:27.70 for 28th place and 21 individual points for South. He immediately turned around and anchored the South “B” 200 freestyle relay to 16th with a lifetime-best split of 23.94, dropping below 24 seconds for the first time this season.
Senior captain Noah Anderson was part of two top-eight freestyle relays, contributing lifetime-best splits. He also finished 23rd in the 100 freestyle, taking 1.19 seconds off his previous best time to finish in 51.40.
“I’ve been getting some really fantastic coaching this season and I’m super happy about the results this meet,” said Anderson. “I’m excited for what the rest of the season has in store.”
“Our team accomplished what they were capable of achieving,” Ringeisen said. “True Team state really allowed us to take stock against the best teams in the state.”
Lakeville South True Team state top 10
8th - 200 medley relay (Boushee, LaBounty, Noah Cochran, Bild) 1:40.98.
2nd – 200 freestyle (Kasal) 1:44.14.
3rd – 200 individual medley (Boushee) 1:56.31.
9th – 200 IM (LaBounty) 2:01.61.
5th – 100 butterfly (Kasal) 52.51.
5th – 500 freestyle (Boushee) 4:46.01.
4th – 200 freestyle relay (Bild, LaBounty, Anderson, Kasal) 1:28.64.
5th – 100 breaststroke (LaBounty) 1:00.78.
7th – 400 freestyle relay (Kasal, Anderson, Cochran, Boushee) 3:17.22.
Eagan 95, North 83
Lakeville North is 2-3 in South Suburban Conference dual meets after losing to a tough Eagan team, but Panthers coach Dan Schneider was happy with his team’s performance. “Overall, we had a good meet with kids swimming in events of their choice,” Schneider said.
North continues to compete with depleted numbers because of illness and is battling to be full strength by next month’s Section 1AA meet.
Schneider singled out freshman Jonah Hoffman as the Panthers’ the swimmer of the meet. Hoffman led off the evening with a 28.84 backstroke split on the 200 medley relay to help lead his team to a second-place finish. He followed with a 25.17-second 50 freestyle, the fastest time for North, and logged the fastest time for the Panthers in the 100 backstroke (1:01.43). Hoffman contributed eight individual points to North’s team total and helped score another 12 points in relays. His split in the 400 freestyle relay (53.61) was the fastest in the pool for the Panthers.
“I am pleased with the (team’s) progress so far this season,” said Schneider. “All of the swimmers and divers have attained lifetime bests already this season. Saying that, there are still many things we have to continue to work on and improve on before we get to the championship season.”
Alex Byer had a lifetime-best six-dive score of 219.65 to win the event for North. He has one of the top-20 scores in Minnesota this season. “It’s been a good start to the year,” said Byer.
Christo Vinovich finished fifth in diving with a season-best score of 117.65. The divers contributed seven points to North’s overall total, while Jack MacLeod won the 100 butterfly in 56.61 for North’s lone swimming victory and six team points.
